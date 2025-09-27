The Week That Was (September 22-26, 2025)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
⚾ Do We Have Any Idea Who’s Going to Win the World Series? - There are wide-open MLB postseasons, and then there’s this year, when you could make a case for just about any team to win it all. Get ready for a truly chaotic October.
⚾ Are the Detroit Tigers on the Verge of MLB’s Worst Collapse Ever? - Relatedly, I wrote early in the week about the Tigers’ improbable late-season unraveling — with their fate still up in the air by the end of the week and a blown playoff bid potentially ranking as the worst collapse in MLB history, statistically speaking.
🏈 Daniel Jones Is the NFL’s Latest — And Maybe Greatest — Reclamation-Project QB - With a number of former high draft pick QBs succeeding with second-chance (or more) teams, Jones has added his own name to that list so far with the Colts. Who’s he chasing down in the pantheon of all-time reclamation projects, and can he keep it up?
🏈 Against Oregon, Penn State’s Weirdest Rivalry Collides With Its Defining Weakness - I’d been wanting to write more college football, so I used this weekend’s best game — Oregon-Penn State — to meditate on the Ducks’ evolution from PSU Rose Bowl nuisance to conference rival, and the Nittany Lions’ latest chance to shed their reputation for failing in big games.
🏀 Will the WNBA Give Us an A’ja-vs-Phee MVP Referendum? - There’s a lot of narrative potential in these WNBA playoffs, starting with the possibility of an A’ja Wilson/Napheesa Collier MVP referendum in the Finals — but first, the Aces and Lynx have to win on the road this weekend against the Fever and Mercury, who are eager to derail the collision course everyone’s been expecting.
🏁 Playoff field beware: Kyle Larson might be waking up at right time - This week’spiece was about the latent championship potential of Kyle Larson, who started the year as his usual dominant self before becoming oddly mid — but with Kansas (arguably his best track) coming up, we could be set up to see a late-season Larson renaissance.
🏁🎙️ Flipping the Playoff Script - In this week’s Podracing,Lauletta and I broke down Ryan Blaney’s Round of 12 win at Loudon — and the sudden collapse of Toyota’s playoff momentum, including infighting at JGR and disastrous days for 23XI’s Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace. Then we dove into my story on how Larson might be waking up at the perfect time, and finally we previewed this week’s race at Kansas, making our one-and-done picks as Tyler regained the contest lead — but does that mean I am ready to deploy my Larson emergency plan??
🏒 Stanley Cup contender rankings: Who dethrones Panthers, Oilers? - Eventually, the Cup will be contested by teams other than Florida and Edmonton. If it happens this year, these are the most likely candidates from each conference to take their own shot at a title.
🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Packwatch - This week’s podcast was audio-only because Tyler was traveling, but we dove into our favorite picks of NFL Week 4 — including Tyler expecting a big Micah Parsons game for the Packers in his SNF return to Dallas, and me trying to talk myself into some gutsy bets around the Saints (huge dogs at Buffalo) and/or Chiefs (hosting Baltimore with both teams desperate to win).
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
🏈 Why we just saw a field goal block bonanza by
🏈 Fun With NFL Kick and Punt Return Data by
🏈 The 7 Kinds of Interim Coach by
🏈 The Tush Push Tide is Turning by
🏈 The NFL’s Best PI Rage Baiters Through 3 Weeks by
🏈 James Franklin’s Got an Excuse by
🏈 The sands of time are running low by
🏈 A random tirade about the half-PPR vs. PPR scoring debate by
⚾ PCA and OBP: You Can Have One Without The Other by
⚾ The Forgotten Magic of September // Why smaller rosters changed more than strategy. They changed what it meant to arrive. by
⚾ Ellis Burks couldn’t stay healthy enough to be a HOFer by(Note: Love to see a dive on one of my favorite players ever — check out his insane 1996 stat line with Colorado, and don’t
@me about Coors Field or whatever.)
⚾ Corbin Carroll Just Punched a Ticket Into One of Baseball’s Rarest Clubs by
⚾ Every Major League Pitch, Explained by
⚾ The Strat-O-Matic Sample Size Controversy // People tend to take their games seriously by
🏀 SLAM Magazine Review - January 1999 // Starbury, Simon Kerle, and an AI dunk you may have seen before! by
🏀▶️ All the Other NBA Jam Games Nobody Talks about by GameDay
🏒 So you got stupid hot and still missed the playoffs... now what? by
🏒 On the Rise: Luke Hughes // A star in the making by
🏒 Thriving in Chaos // How young players make their way on rebuilding teams by
🎾 Why people love Roger and tolerate Novak by
🛹▶️ Jeron Wilson breaks down his DVS “Skate More” part by More Nine Club
📊 The House Doesn’t Just Set Lines, It Plays Your Mind by
📚 David Foster Wallace Tried to Warn Us About these Eight Things by
📚 The Gods That Failed // On Jonathan Mahler’s ‘The Gods of New York’ by
🎶 The Revolutionary War Never Ended // Or, how British and American musical tastes remain distinct by
🎤 Introducing…The Taylor Swift Data Fallacy by
📺 The media is headed toward a post-advertising future by
💵 Rationing By Racing // Using price theory to explain a land rush by
🤖 The case for AI doom isn’t very convincing by
🧠 The End of Thinking // The rise of AI’s “thinking” machines is not the problem. The decline of thinking people is. by
📈 Tech can fix most of our problems (if we let it) by
📬 What if the Post Office had its own A.I. model? by
⚖️ Pascal’s Wager as Spiritual Extortion by
🏬 The Life and Death of American Malls by
🎲 The Double-Edged Sword Of Prediction Markets Going Mainstream by
Old YouTube Game(s) of the Week
2011 MLB Game 162
Music to Play Us Out
“Godzilla” by Blue Öyster Cult
