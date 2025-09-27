Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Kolier's avatar
Mark Kolier
1h

Thanks for the shout out Neil! Burks was a favorite of mine too!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Neil Paine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture