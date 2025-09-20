The Week That Was (September 15-19, 2025)
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🛹 Tony Hawk, EA Skate and the Zombie Afterlife of Skateboarding Video Games - With EA’s new Skate game opening up early access this week, I dove into the history of skating games, from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater to the more realistic Skate series, tracking how both franchises lost their edge amidst “safe” corporatism and microtransactions. Today, the genre feels undead — reanimated by nostalgia — but the sport’s rebellious spirit still leaves hope that another authentic skating experience might come again someday.
🏀 The NBA Is Lucky the Kawhi Leonard Scandal Isn’t Even Worse - The Clippers (and the NBA) continue to be under fire after Pablo Torre’s reporting unearthed evidence of a scheme to funnel extra money to Kawhi Leonard through a shady team sponsor. The revelations could make this one of the NBA’s biggest scandals ever — but Adam Silver’s luck is that, true to form, the Clippers have underachieved so badly in the playoffs that the mess hasn’t tainted an actual champion (or anything close to it).
⚾ A Healthy Mike Trout Might Be More Depressing than an Injured Mike Trout - After years of hoping he could find better teammates or simply stay on the field, we finally got a mostly intact Mike Trout season in 2025… and it’s been oddly sad. Rather than flashing his old GOAT-level brilliance, Trout has produced the worst WAR-per-plate-appearance pace of his career. He’ll still coast into Cooperstown on his early résumé, but watching him be “just another guy” is a cruel twist for a player who once looked like he’d be the best ever.
⚾ The Mets Are Saving Themselves — and Being Saved From Themselves - Another September in Queens, another tightrope-walk between a playoff berth and an embarrassing collapse. After recapping the franchise’s extensive history of the latter, I dug into how this year’s Mets have repeatedly pushed themselves to the brink with losing streaks, only to be bailed out just as often by their rivals’ own shortcomings — a pattern that keeps a 2007 or ‘08-style disaster at bay (at least for now).
🏈 The AFC Could Be Buffalo’s to Lose Now - After years of struggling in vain against the Chiefs in the playoffs, the Bills might finally have a clean path through the AFC. Kansas City is 0-2, Baltimore has already lost to Buffalo and other familiar rivals are flailing — giving Josh Allen and company an opportunity they’ve long been waiting for. (Though if they can’t seize it now, you wonder if they ever will.)
🏁 Why Round of 12 could hinge on Wallace, Elliott, Logano and Reddick - For NASCAR, I broke down how the next round of the Cup Series playoffs stacks up in my forecast model: Hamlin, Byron, Bell and Blaney are heavy favorites to advance, with Larson and Briscoe right behind, but the drama is centered on a four-way fight for what will likely be 2 spots between Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick. The model gives each roughly 50-50 odds to advance, with Wallace’s hot recent form clashing against Elliott/Reddick/Logano’s stronger track histories.
🏁🎙️ Toyota Takes Two - In this week’s Podracing,Lauletta and I broke down the Bristol night-race chaos, where Christopher Bell survived to grab the win while Chase Elliott and Austin Cindric barely advanced. We also dug into my NASCAR.com piece on the Round of 12, spotlighting the razor-thin Wallace/Elliott/Reddick/Logano battle, then previewed New Hampshire and made our one-and-done selections as the tension of our picking contest (and, oh right, also the playoffs) ramps up.
🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Game Time Decisions - Tyler and I also do a weekly NFL podcast! As usual, we each picked our five favorite bets against the spread from the week’s slate of games, which this time included a lot of games with backup QBs. I almost took the Backup Bowl between the Vikings and Bengals… then thought better of it… but then made that game my backup if Jayden Daniels was out… which ended up being true… so now I’m back to rooting for Jake Browning’s small-sample performance to hold up. Fun!
🏀 How the Dream, Mercury, Storm, Fever and Valkyries could surprise - This is a bit out of date by now, but my ESPN piece last weekend was about how the five big underdogs of the WNBA playoffs could somehow find a way to unseat the presumptive favored trio of the Lynx, Aces and Liberty.
🏈 Programming Note: Check out my 📈2025 NFL Power Ratings and Projections, now with downloadable Elo and QB rating spreadsheets!
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
Thanks for the shout-out, my man. I’m not about to go all in on the Bills. I’ve been there for them since the assembly of the Electric Co. I wasn’t a fan of “him whose name can’t be spoken,” but I got such a kick out of the broadcast crew and just worshipped Paul Maguire—no matter which sport, Buffalo broadcast teams always seemed to have more fun than uptight HNIC crews.