Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gare Joyce's avatar
Gare Joyce
1h

Thanks for the shout-out, my man. I’m not about to go all in on the Bills. I’ve been there for them since the assembly of the Electric Co. I wasn’t a fan of “him whose name can’t be spoken,” but I got such a kick out of the broadcast crew and just worshipped Paul Maguire—no matter which sport, Buffalo broadcast teams always seemed to have more fun than uptight HNIC crews.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Neil Paine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture