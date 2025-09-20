In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.

Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

🛹 Tony Hawk, EA Skate and the Zombie Afterlife of Skateboarding Video Games - With EA’s new Skate game opening up early access this week, I dove into the history of skating games, from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater to the more realistic Skate series, tracking how both franchises lost their edge amidst “safe” corporatism and microtransactions. Today, the genre feels undead — reanimated by nostalgia — but the sport’s rebellious spirit still leaves hope that another authentic skating experience might come again someday.

🏀 The NBA Is Lucky the Kawhi Leonard Scandal Isn’t Even Worse - The Clippers (and the NBA) continue to be under fire after Pablo Torre’s reporting unearthed evidence of a scheme to funnel extra money to Kawhi Leonard through a shady team sponsor. The revelations could make this one of the NBA’s biggest scandals ever — but Adam Silver’s luck is that, true to form, the Clippers have underachieved so badly in the playoffs that the mess hasn’t tainted an actual champion (or anything close to it).

⚾ The Mets Are Saving Themselves — and Being Saved From Themselves - Another September in Queens, another tightrope-walk between a playoff berth and an embarrassing collapse. After recapping the franchise’s extensive history of the latter, I dug into how this year’s Mets have repeatedly pushed themselves to the brink with losing streaks, only to be bailed out just as often by their rivals’ own shortcomings — a pattern that keeps a 2007 or ‘08-style disaster at bay (at least for now).

🏈 The AFC Could Be Buffalo’s to Lose Now - After years of struggling in vain against the Chiefs in the playoffs, the Bills might finally have a clean path through the AFC. Kansas City is 0-2, Baltimore has already lost to Buffalo and other familiar rivals are flailing — giving Josh Allen and company an opportunity they’ve long been waiting for. (Though if they can’t seize it now, you wonder if they ever will.)