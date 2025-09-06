The Week That Was (September 1-5, 2025)
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏈 Circle Your Calendars: These Are the Most Important Games of the 2025 NFL Season - Which NFL games will swing the playoff and Super Bowl odds the most? I crunched the numbers ahead of Thursday’s season opener, and gave you a few searchable/sortable charts to find your favorite team’s most crucial contests.
🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Let the Pigskin Picking Begin! - My buddyLauletta and I launched a new podcast in which we each provide our 5 best NFL picks of the week against the spread — his using (mostly) gut instincts, mine using (mostly) data. Give it a listen!
⛳ Q&A: How Data Golf Became the Go-To Site for Modern Golf Analytics - I spoke with Matt Courchene, one of the two brothers who run my favorite golf website — Data Golf — about the site’s origins, what they’ve learned running the site and the state of golf analytics today.
🏁 Why NASCAR’s Road-Course Ace May Not Get to Use His Best Playoff Card - For a potential glide path to the penultimate round of the Cup Series playoffs that runs through a (quasi) road course, all Shane Van Gisbergen — the GOAT road-course driver — has to do is survive this current Round of 16. But according to my NASCAR playoff odds model, he’s only got a 39 percent chance to do that,1 potentially wasting the sport’s most overpowered ability.
🏁 After uncharacteristic Darlington stumble, is it time for Hendrick to panic? - It was a NASCAR double-feature this week!2 I also looked at how much trouble Hendrick Motorsports is in after turning in arguably the team’s worst performance ever at Darlington last week.
🏁🎙️ Fallout at Darlington - In this week’s episode of Podracing,and I unpacked the wild playoff opener at Darlington — including Chase Briscoe’s perfect 150.0 Driver Rating victory. We then updated the evolving championship odds after tough days for Josh Berry and the usually dominant Hendrick camp (especially Alex Bowman), while Toyota teams surged ahead and Joey Logano + Austin Dillon are lurking to steal SVG’s spot in Round 2.
⚾ Baseball Bytes: What’s Left to Be Settled in September - Heading into the final month of the 2025 regular season, I broke down the playoff races (division and wild-card) that were all but settled, and which were up in the air. Plus, I looked at the most improved batters and pitchers by category, and I wrote a poem — in true e.e. gammings style — about Trevor Story’s bizarre Pesky Pole HR.3
🏈 UNC’s GOAT Era Begins: Can Bill Belichick Wake a Sleeping Giant? - Ahead of Belichick’s first game coaching in college, I re-upped a post I wrote last December about why UNC ought to be a much stronger football school than it is. (They, uh, certainly didn’t look strong in the game itself, though.)
🏈 Programming Note: Check out my 📈2025 NFL Power Ratings and Projections, now with downloadable Elo and QB rating spreadsheets!
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏀 ALL the Kawhi scandal content.’s original podcast; his follow-up interview with Mark Cuban; Zach Lowe and Kirk Goldsberry reacting; Sam Amick’s additional reporting; reactions from Dan Patrick and Bill Simmons; plus a gazillion other pieces of content off of it. (Note: Shoutout to 1995 No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Smith for being a Remembered Guy as well this week.)
🏈 House of Dysfunction: Part I, The Curious Case of Caleb Williams and Part II, Inside the Chicago Bears' "rigged trial" at No. 1 overall by
🏈 NFL and College Football Quarterback Throwing Scorecards // Plus I think one conference has a data problem by
🏈 Hopping On and Off the Hype Train (ft. Arch Manning and Bill Belichick) by
Related: 🏈▶️ Arch Manning Looked Bad… But I’m STILL a Believer by Max Browne
-
🏈 The best quarterbacks of all time byand
🏈🎧 House of Strauss: Freddie deBoer Talks Football byand
🏈 Deion Sanders and Colorado are entering a new, and maybe even normal, era by
Note: I also liked how the Georgia Tech-Colorado game prompted a look back at the 1990 split title between the two schools. (One of which didn’t have a loss or need a fifth down to avoid another one. Just saying.)4
🏈▶️ STOP BEING A CHARGERS FAN by MVOS (Note: Related reading…)
🏀 "All hell broke out." Inside Jerry Reinsdorf's box for MJ's 1993 retirement news by
🏀 A Bad Eye // The superpower of looking different and seeing different by
🏀 The Utah Jazz Killed NBA Black Uniforms? by
🏀 WNBA Lineup Patterns // Stars are Playing More, But Not Always Together by
🏀 SLAM Magazine Review - June 1998 // The Glove, Van Exel, and Spike! by
⚾ A True MLB Geographic Realignment by
⚾ How the loss of daily coverage may be impacting minor-league attendance by
⚾▶️ Ranking EVERY NES Baseball Game Ever Made! by Square Pegs
⚾ Troy Tulowitzki's 'all-consuming' Mets rumors by
⚾▶️ IRL waiver-wire trades that paid off BIG TIME! 📠💎 by MLB Vault
⚽️ Leading the line for Real Madrid, star forward Kylian Mbappé has prioritised quantity over quality by
🏆 An Indiana resident explains why Chase Briscoe is our best chance for a championship to come to Indiana by
🏁 Why was the Zandvoort F1 contract not renewed? by
💰 The Business of Childhood: How Youth Sports Turned Pro byand
🏅 A 14-year-old phenom is taking over modern pentathlon by
🍔 The Boring Truth About Why America Got Fat by
🎬 Do Actors Get Better With Age? A Statistical Analysis by
🤔 Why are pundits obsessed with Bluesky? And why is Bluesky obsessed with pundits? by
📊 Why “Moneyball” worked while DOGE failed by
📉 Why This Economy Feels Weird and Scary by
🌎 Never Bet Against America by
▶️ Nick Foster: Why Tech Gets the Future Wrong by/The Gist
🎶 Sex, Drugs, and Ay Ziggy Zoomba by
🎮▶️ Unintentionally Scary | TheNeverhood by Earlybird (Note: Anybody else remember this game??)
Old YouTube Game of the Week
"The Manning Bowl" (Colts vs. Giants 2006, Week 1)
Music to Play Us Out
Alannah Myles - “Black Velvet”
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
