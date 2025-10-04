The Week That Was (Sept. 29-Oct. 3, 2025)
What I did this week
⚾ What We’ve Learned So Far in the 2025 MLB Playoffs — and What’s Next - The wild-card round sent the Padres, Red Sox, Guardians and Reds packing, but it also set up blockbuster Division Series matchups like Dodgers-Phillies, Mariners-Tigers, Yankees-Blue Jays and (perhaps especially) Brewers-Cubs. I looked at the compelling factors for each series and updated the Elo odds — which give the highest chance to a Brewers-Yankees World Series, but Seattle, Toronto, L.A. and Philly also look especially dangerous.
🏀 History (of All Sorts) Awaits in the WNBA Finals - The WNBA Finals are underway, pitting the Las Vegas Aces — chasing all-time GOAT dynasty status — against Alyssa Thomas’s resilient Phoenix Mercury in the league’s first-ever best-of-seven series. I wrote about the history on the line, including Aces MVP A’ja Wilson seeking a third title in four years, while Thomas looks to finally claim her first championship.
🏈 Stop Forgetting How Good Russell Wilson Was - Once an elite dual-threat QB who helped define Seattle’s 2010s-era mini-dynasty, Russell Wilson’s legacy is being unfairly buried beneath memes and a late-career decline. We shouldn’t forget, though, that his peak production still ranks among the best of his era — and his Hall of Fame case deserves more respect than his recent reputation suggests.
🏒 The Wild Had No Choice But to Bet on Kirill Kaprizov - Kaprizov may not be the NHL’s biggest star, but Minnesota made him the league’s highest-paid player ever — and the stats show why they had no real alternative. His scoring impact is unmatched on that team, driving nearly half of the team’s goals when he suits up and cratering their offense when he doesn’t.
🏀 10 NBA teams that gained -- or lost -- the most value in offseason deals - At ESPN, I looked at the NBA teams who added (or lost) the most net established Wins Above Replacement talent since the end of last season, whether through trades, free agency or the draft. The team that gained the most? Let’s just say they’re in the news… but not for gaining the most net WAR, that’s for sure, LOL.
⚾ The 2025 MLB Postseason Has Arrived — Here’s What to Watch For - On the eve of the playoffs, I wrote my annual preview to break down the big themes of the postseason. With no true juggernaut in sight, it’s wide open year featuring desperate drought-chasers and many legit contenders who were separated by only a few percentage points in the pre-playoff World Series odds.
🏁 Who needs a win at the Roval — and who can beat SVG to do it? - As the Cup Series heads to the always-wild Charlotte Roval, several playoff drivers face elimination unless they can somehow beat Shane van Gisbergen — NASCAR’s all-time road-course master. With Tyler Reddick the top win-and-in threat and others in that same must-win mode, Sunday’s race could be pure chaos.
🏁🎙️ On the Roval Again - In this week’s Podracing,Lauletta and I broke down the chaos at Kansas — including Denny Hamlin’s mind-melting decision to run his own 23XI driver, Bubba Wallace, into the wall… and hand the win to Chase Elliott. We also updated the playoff odds and power-ranked which drivers MUST win this week at the Roval — while having to go through podcast patron saint SVG. Finally, we made our Roval picks in the one-and-done contest, where I re-took the lead… but now we both have decisions to make with SVG available.
🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: The Scary Week - This week on FBB,Lauletta and I had a devil of a time finding value in the lines with multiple QBs still out, and a number of teams confounding us early in the season.
❗Special Programming Note: Check out my new 🏒2025-26 NHL Team Elo Rankings & Player Ratings📉 page to track the upcoming NHL season, which (somehow) starts next week!
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
🏈 Every year’s a good year for Zero RB by
🏈 What we learned about college football in September by
🏈📻 Run, Paul, Run? // Paul Finebaum as a voice of reason in politics? Maybe so. by
🏈▶️ Did Amazon just CHANGE NFL broadcasts, forever? by Brodie Brazil
⚾ All Baseball Is Local, Until It’s Not // Why does baseball shut out its most treasured voices in the playoffs? by
⚾ Fire up the spectacle machine // Why is October baseball the way that it is? byand October Baseball, It’s Good to Have You Back by
⚾ Dodgers Unveil New Bullpen Strategy by
⚾ Introducing the Oyster Simulator, and Why the Padres Should Have Been Leading Off Jake Cronenworth byand
⚾ 2025 MLB Rosters and PPR Update by(Note: I like playing Pocket Pennant Run, so it’s cool to see a very quick update with 2025 stats!)
⚾ Ben Zobrist was the Mets ‘No. 1 target’ (Ft.) by
⚾ Cuba Sojourn by
⚾ Whatever Happened to David Nied? by
⚾ 4 Switch-Hitters With a 30/40 Season (& 1 Dude That’s Extra Special) by
⚾ How will future generations remember the 2025 Baseball season? by
⚾ Eliminated (and Loving Every Minute) by
🏀⚾ Napheesa Collier and Cathy Engelbert show how ugly CBA negotiations could get by
🏀 Napheesa Collier, Cathy Engelbert and the Battle For the Future of Women’s Basketball by
🏀 Even without Haliburton and Turner, the Pacers are going to surprise -- again by(Note: I hope so!)
🏀 Amid Kawhi investigation, the Clippers’ YouTube suddenly goes dark by
🏀 The Clippers Are Hiding Behind the NBA by
🏀 SLAM Magazine Review - October 1999 // Lamar, Tiny, and the Knicks! by
🏒 Introducing RAPM for Transition Statistics by
🏒 Hot-Air Stats // Mainstream hockey media is telling you meaningless truths by
🎾 I bet you look good in my DMs by
⛳ WM Phoenix prints money while other tournaments on PGA Tour struggle by
🏁 The Pros and Cons of Each NASCAR Championship Option by
🎨 Jon Moro - Carving Out a Place for Himself Among Sports Artists by
🙏 A Man Shot Up a Mormon Church. Then, Mormons Raised Thousands to Care for His Family. by
🕵️♂️ HERE COMES THE SCREAMING // On Thomas Pynchon’s ‘Shadow Ticket’ by
📺 We Are The Slop // Your life is my background noise by
Old YouTube Game(s) of the Week
1998 Eastern Conference SemiFinals Game 1, Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres (May 8, 1998)
(What can I say? I’m feeling in a hockey mood with the season starting next week!)
Music to Play Us Out
“Homeroom Crush” by Sam Greenfield
