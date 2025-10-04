In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.

Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

⚾ What We’ve Learned So Far in the 2025 MLB Playoffs — and What’s Next - The wild-card round sent the Padres, Red Sox, Guardians and Reds packing, but it also set up blockbuster Division Series matchups like Dodgers-Phillies, Mariners-Tigers, Yankees-Blue Jays and (perhaps especially) Brewers-Cubs. I looked at the compelling factors for each series and updated the Elo odds — which give the highest chance to a Brewers-Yankees World Series, but Seattle, Toronto, L.A. and Philly also look especially dangerous.

🏀 History (of All Sorts) Awaits in the WNBA Finals - The WNBA Finals are underway, pitting the Las Vegas Aces — chasing all-time GOAT dynasty status — against Alyssa Thomas’s resilient Phoenix Mercury in the league’s first-ever best-of-seven series. I wrote about the history on the line, including Aces MVP A’ja Wilson seeking a third title in four years, while Thomas looks to finally claim her first championship.

🏈 Stop Forgetting How Good Russell Wilson Was - Once an elite dual-threat QB who helped define Seattle’s 2010s-era mini-dynasty, Russell Wilson’s legacy is being unfairly buried beneath memes and a late-career decline. We shouldn’t forget, though, that his peak production still ranks among the best of his era — and his Hall of Fame case deserves more respect than his recent reputation suggests.

🏒 The Wild Had No Choice But to Bet on Kirill Kaprizov - Kaprizov may not be the NHL’s biggest star, but Minnesota made him the league’s highest-paid player ever — and the stats show why they had no real alternative. His scoring impact is unmatched on that team, driving nearly half of the team’s goals when he suits up and cratering their offense when he doesn’t.

🏀 10 NBA teams that gained -- or lost -- the most value in offseason deals - At ESPN, I looked at the NBA teams who added (or lost) the most net established Wins Above Replacement talent since the end of last season, whether through trades, free agency or the draft. The team that gained the most? Let’s just say they’re in the news… but not for gaining the most net WAR, that’s for sure, LOL.

⚾ The 2025 MLB Postseason Has Arrived — Here’s What to Watch For - On the eve of the playoffs, I wrote my annual preview to break down the big themes of the postseason. With no true juggernaut in sight, it’s wide open year featuring desperate drought-chasers and many legit contenders who were separated by only a few percentage points in the pre-playoff World Series odds.

🏁 Who needs a win at the Roval — and who can beat SVG to do it? - As the Cup Series heads to the always-wild Charlotte Roval, several playoff drivers face elimination unless they can somehow beat Shane van Gisbergen — NASCAR’s all-time road-course master. With Tyler Reddick the top win-and-in threat and others in that same must-win mode, Sunday’s race could be pure chaos. 🏁🎙️ On the Roval Again - In this week’s Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I broke down the chaos at Kansas — including Denny Hamlin’s mind-melting decision to run his own 23XI driver, Bubba Wallace, into the wall… and hand the win to Chase Elliott. We also updated the playoff odds and power-ranked which drivers MUST win this week at the Roval — while having to go through podcast patron saint SVG. Finally, we made our Roval picks in the one-and-done contest, where I re-took the lead… but now we both have decisions to make with SVG available.

🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: The Scary Week - This week on FBB, Tyler Lauletta and I had a devil of a time finding value in the lines with multiple QBs still out, and a number of teams confounding us early in the season.