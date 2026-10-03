In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.

📝 What I did this week

Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

📊 My Odds/Models: NFL | MLB | WNBA | NBA | NHL | CFB | EPL | NASCAR

📊 Charts of the week:

Here were some of my favorite viz items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…

⚾ On MLB bye teams no longer looking so rusty…

⚾ On how the MLB playoff picture would change with a different seeding system…

🏒 On the NFL’s strangest weeks…

🏈 On the best QB EPA performances after 1,000+ days of rest (a la Case Keenum)…

Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!

👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week

A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.

▶️ Old YouTube Game of the Week

Rays vs Yankees - Sept. 28, 2011

🎵 Music to Play Us Out

“He Keeps On Doing Great Things” by Cory Henry

Filed under: Weekly Round-up