In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
📊 My Odds/Models: NFL | MLB | WNBA | NBA | NHL | CFB | EPL | NASCAR
⚾ The Yankees and Padres Have Entered the Chat - Ahead of MLB’s Division Series, I looked at how dominant Wild Card sweeps by the Yankees and Padres changed the state of the postseason, and whether we should change our priors that the Dodgers, Brewers and Rays are the teams to beat.
🏈 Dennis Miller On Monday Night Football Was Weird. But the Games Were Great. - With a new HBO retrospective revisiting Dennis Miller’s strange stint in the booth, I looked back at the comedian’s widely-mocked run (perhaps unfairly so?) on Monday Night Football from 2000-2001 — and how it happened to coincide with some of the best on-field action in MNF history.
🏒 Will the Loser Point Wreck the NHL Standings Again? - Heading into the brand-new 2026-27 NHL season (check out the Elo forecast here!), I examined how the league’s silly standings format generated a record number of 3-point games last year — and why giving extra points for OT/SO losers threatens to scramble another playoff race.
🏈 Can Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season Just Be Normal Again? - After a chaotic Week 3 where half of the winning teams were outgained by their opponents — led by the Chargers’ classic case of “Chargering” in Buffalo — I broke down the statistical anomalies that defined a bizarre NFL week and what to expect looking ahead to Week 4.
⚾ Who Can Win the 2026 World Series? (And Other Burning Postseason Questions.) - Ahead of the 2026 MLB postseason, I crunched 50,000 Elo simulations to project the playoffs — and looked at why the top-seeded Brewers and Rays face lingering skepticism despite dominant regular seasons.
🏁 Can anything slow down the Kyle Larson championship train? - For NASCAR this week, I analyzed Kyle Larson’s sudden playoff momentum and, with him driving this well early on, whether anybody can derail his march toward yet another Cup Series title (including two in a row in two different formats).
🏁🎙️ Podracing: Okay, NOW he’s back - In this week’s Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I gabbed about Larson’s return to dominant form — and why he still needed to reclaim the lead from Chase Briscoe late — before we looked ahead to Las Vegas (a very similar track to Kansas) and asked why anything should be different this time around.
📊 Charts of the week:
Here were some of my favorite viz items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
⚾ On MLB bye teams no longer looking so rusty…
⚾ On how the MLB playoff picture would change with a different seeding system…
🏒 On the NFL’s strangest weeks…
🏈 On the best QB EPA performances after 1,000+ days of rest (a la Case Keenum)…
Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!
👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
⚾▶️ “You’re suddenly watching MLB’s craziest night ever (2011 Game 162 Time Machine)” by MLB Vault
⚾ “All of the things no one tells you about the MLB Postseason” by Trevor May
⚾ “MLB’s 40-HR Club Grew in 2026, But Nobody Reached 50” by Matt Musico
⚾ “The Greatest Postseason in History Was Also the Beginning of the End of Baseball As We Know It” by Michael Weinreb
⚾ “Bryce Harper vs. Harmon Killebrew: What Hall of Famers look like” by Mark Kolier
🏀 “Ode G” by Tom Piccolo
🏀 “Inside Look at Basketball Technology (and the transformation of the game)” by Andrew Petcash
🏀 “NBA Future of the Franchise Rankings 4.0” by Silver Bulletin
🏈 “The NFL’s Global Problem: They Already Have a Football” by Ethan Strauss
🏈▶️ “The death of modern football is occurring...” by Michael MacKelvie
🏈▶️ “Bill Belichick’s beef with Robert Kraft turned a dynasty partnership into an ugly divorce” by Secret Base
🏈 “Week 4 ‘Coach, I Was Open’ & ‘Route-Based Heroes’” by Joseph Bryan
🏒 “Previewing every NHL team with 1 chart: San Jose Sharks - It’s time to hop on the bandwagon at the Shark Tank” and “Previewing every NHL team with 1 chart: Los Angeles Kings” by Brendan Farrell
🏒 “New era of hockey in Nashville, future of key veterans” by Nick Kieser
🏁 “Shock car star: Brad Keselowski is all about the unexpected” by Nate Ryan
⛳ “Tours’ strategic alliance: At what cost?” and “Singles-minded focus steers landslide comeback” by Bob Harig
⚽ “Manchester City Have Been Found Guilty. Now Comes the Complicated Part” by David Skilling
💰 “What are we protecting college sports from, anyways?” by Tyler
🌍 “The Week in International Sport: More volleyball, age-grade soccer and Anna Kristensen” by Ben Wylie
▶️ Old YouTube Game of the Week
Rays vs Yankees - Sept. 28, 2011
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
“He Keeps On Doing Great Things” by Cory Henry
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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Loved the loser-point piece. Does your NHL Elo forecast simulate the standings with 3-point games built in, or treat every game as worth the same?