⚾️ In MLB’s Cruel October Math, Someone’s Dream Is Always Someone Else’s Heartbreak - In Mariners versus Tigers, Game 5, two Teams of Destiny entered, one story ended — sacrificing a would-be champion with a cold inevitability the way the MLB postseason always does.
⚾️🍁 These Blue Jays Might Finally Be Ready to Return to Greatness - Three decades after ‘92-93, Toronto’s mix of star power and depth has them one win from the ALCS — and flirting with a long-overdue sequel to the franchise’s golden age.
🏒 What to Watch For in the NHL in 2025-26 - Will this new NHL season give us the same old faces on top? Or is this the year the league’s recent equilibrium finally ends? From Panthers/Oilers fatigue to sneaky risers (hello, Devils and Canadiens), I dug into where the preseason forecast numbers were saying the plot twists might come.
🏈 Daniel Jones’ Colts Still Have Nothing On Kurt Warner and the 1999 Rams - Indy’s blowout spree is real, but the bar set by the Greatest Show on Turf remains sky-high. Here’s how the Colts’ surge stacks up to Warner & Co. — and why the original still beats the sequel.
🏁 Why you can never count Joey Logano out — no matter the odds - Odds-wise, Joey Logano enters the Round of 8 on the ropes. But his playoff “clutch” meter, Vegas+Martinsville record and Phoenix domination means the No. 22 is still very much a title thief in waiting (again).
🏁🎙️ Rolling Backwards Toward the Finish Line - In this week’s Podracing,Lauletta and I broke down the elimination-race chaos at the Roval — from SVG’s fifth straight road-course win to Ross Chastain’s reverse finish — before talking Joey Logano’s improbable survival, previewing Vegas and discussing which Round of 8 driver feels most “main-character coded.”
🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Remembering to Hit the Winner Button - Me and, your favorite degenerate/nerd duo, were left licking our wounds after a rough week, but we nevertheless tackled a Week 6 slate full of tough numbers, more overseas travel and a potential sicko strategy on big underdogs as we try (always) to mash the mythical “winner button.”
🏈 Bill Belichick pledged an NFL approach at North Carolina. Program insiders call it dysfunctional by The Athletic
Related: Would You Rather Be a Penn State or UNC Fan This Week? by
Also related: “Let’s Trade Managers” (1960) by
🏈 Is Arch Manning college football’s first flop? Why his slow start feels unprecedented by
🏈 Does a Balanced NFL Rushing Attack Lead to Better Outcomes? by
🏈 Is the Dynamic Kickoff Messing With Drive Start Positions? by
🏈 Line scores, but for college football by
🏀 NBA Takes Statistical Leap Forward – But Will AI-Driven System Always Make Basketball Sense? by
🏀 7 Identity Changers // Kevin Durant, Mike Brown, Al Horford, and four more people who could remake a team in their image by
🏀 The 2026 H.U.M.A.N. poll, revealed by
🏀 Can Wemby make the MVP leap? by
⚾ From Teddy Ballgame to All Rise: The Myth of the Postseason Choker by
⚾▶️ How the Yankees lost a World Series while dominating in a way MLB’s never seen by Secret Base
🏒 Is Connor McDavid’s new contract the biggest bargain in sports this century? by Sean Gentille
🏒 Preseason questions ahead of the NHL season by
🏒 2025-26 Season Preview, I guess by
🏁▶️ Drivers Guess NASCAR 25 Ratings | Blaney, Hocevar, Chastain & More by NASCAR
🛹▶️ Bob Burnquist’s Mind-Blowing ‘In Transition’ Part by The Berrics
✏️ The Rise of Player-First Logos by
🏆 The V: Does Your Kid Make Eye Contact? by
📺 Everything Is Television // A theory of culture and attention by
📺 What Happened to Soap Operas? A Statistical Analysis by
🌪️▶️ The Drought Is Over. by June First
🌪️▶️ THE MOST INSANE TORNADO I’VE EVER CHASED! - Gary, South Dakota 6/28/25 by Storm Chaser Aaron Rigsby
🎵 Is Taylor Swift an Overrated 35-Year-Old? by
📺▶️ To End a Show. by EmpLemon
Peyton’s MNF Miracle Comeback! (Colts vs. Buccaneers 2003, Week 5)
Tomoshibi no Manimani (灯火のまにまに) by Nao Tōyama
