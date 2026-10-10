In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
📊 My Odds/Models: NFL | MLB | WNBA | NBA | NHL | CFB | EPL | NASCAR
I officially started contributing my charts to the Yahoo! Sports AM newsletter this week! 🎉 Check out this thing I did on Lane Johnson’s outsized impact on the Eagles’ offense Friday.
⚾ Why Should Dodgers-Brewers Part II Be Any Different? - Ahead of the dreaded NLCS rematch between Los Angeles and Milwaukee, I broke down why the Brewers once again possess a statistically compelling case to beat the Dodgers on paper… and whether regular-season data superiority means anything after last October’s historically one-sided Dodger sweep.
⚾ Yoshinobu Yamamoto Is Speedrunning October Greatness - Following his dominant 10-strikeout gem against the Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS, I examined how Yoshinobu Yamamoto is rapidly establishing one of the most impressive postseason resumes in modern baseball history, just three years into his MLB career.
⚾ The Yankees’ Dynasty Began With Players Who Wouldn’t Stick Around for Long - Thirty years after New York’s 1996 World Series championship run, I re-examined the roster that launched baseball’s last true dynasty — and why that team depended more heavily on short-term contributors (like horse-riding Wade Boggs, Kenny Rogers and Doc Gooden) than almost any other team that set a dynasty’s foundation in MLB history.
🏈 RB Gravity Is Catching Up With Saquon Barkley — But Flags Fly Forever - After Saquon Barkley went down with a hamstring injury against the Rams, I looked at how the harsh aging curve of elite running backs is catching up with Philadelphia’s star — while also noting how his magical 2024 championship season already delivered the ultimate prize no matter what happens from here.
⚾ Guardians-White Sox Is October’s Battle of the Kids - As the two AL Central rivals clash in the Division Series, I examined the historic youth behind both rosters — featuring the youngest pair of lineups to ever meet in a Division Series — and what this unexpected playoff matchup reveals about their future beyond 2026.
🏀 A’ja Wilson is a five-time MVP! How does her run compare? - After it was announced Wilson had won the 2026 WNBA MVP (no surprise there), I compared her run of MVP-winning to other great stretches from throughout pro sports history:
🏁 Is Charlotte Denny Hamlin’s last stand? - At NASCAR this week, I analyzed why Denny Hamlin’s elusive 22-year Cup Series pursuit of a championship seems destined to be unfilled this season, looking at why the Charlotte looms as maybe the last stand of a once-promising campaign for the No. 11 team.
🏁🎙️ Podracing: Denny goes bust - In this week’s Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I talked about Chase Briscoe’s race for redemption at Vegas, Kyle Larson’s incredible comeback to nearly snatch away victory — and then finish-line-crossing wreck with Tyler Reddick — and why Hamlin’s chances are fading fast, despite everything seemingly being in his favor this year. Finally, we look ahead to Charlotte, the last of the 3x mile-and-a-halfs that we promised would define this year’s Chase.
📊 Charts of the week:
Here were some of my favorite viz items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
⚾ On the White Sox’s wacky no-starters playoff pitching strategy…
🏈 On the highest-ranked combined matchups in CFB…
⚾ On Yamamoto’s place on the all-time playoff Game Score list…
🏈 On turnarounds (like the Falcons’) associated with new QBs…
⚾ On the Yankees’ playoff error-fest…
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👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
📺 “Why Does Every Insurance Company Have an Expansive, Tolkien-esque Universe of Mascots?” by Jeff Maurer - Note: Very pertinent if you watch sports for, like, 2 seconds or longer
🏈 “Brock Purdy Is the ABBA of Quarterbacks” and “The Raiders Are (Maybe) Good Again. But They’ll Never Be the Raiders Again.” by Michael Weinreb
🏈 “The First Batch of Transfer Portal Predictions” by Ray Carpenter
🏈 “CFB after 5 weeks: Chip Kelly’s comeback and more” by Brendan Farrell
🏈 “Week 4 Recap: Yes All Refs - On inevitability, short kings, and accountability.” by Elana DeSantis
🏈 “Lane Johnson was the Great Wall of Philadelphia” by Jeremy Keys
🏈 “Game Day Journal: Sunday Night Football - Panthers on SNF for the first time in... forever” by FootballJo
🏈 “The Age of Tunnel Fits: Why the NFL hired a ‘fashion editor’” by Gregg Easterbrook
🏈▶️ “How Many Games Until You Know If Your NFL Team Is Legit (or bad)?” by EaglesEric
🏈▶️ “Rich Gannon: Backup Quarterback Turned MVP” by NFL Films
⚾ “Runs Are Scored Differently in the Playoffs: Cui Bono?” by Down on the Farm Baseball
⚾ “The Golden Law of Surprise October Afternoon Baseball” by Wax Pack Gods
🏀 “14 unlikely-but-plausible predictions for the 2026-27 NBA season” by Mike Shearer
🏀 “Better Know a Conference 2026: Big East” by Eamonn Brennan
👀 “You’re Seeing That Ad Because Your Team Is Losing” by Eben Novy-Williams
⛳ “Rahm out at LIV; was he ever really in?” and “Not dead yet? LIV 2.0 takes big step forward” by Bob Harig
⛳ “5 Statistics That Will Change The Way You Play Golf” by Tour Swings Tommy
🏒 “Who will be the next member of the NHL’s 700-goal club?” by Fancy Stats
🏁 “NASCAR’s most successful tale of tough love” by Nate Ryan
🏁 “Max Verstappen Claims First Win Of 2026 At Chaotic Bahrain Grand Prix” by Formula Reports
🥇 “The Week in International Sport: an Asian Games special” by Ben Wylie
▶️ “Why Gen Z has no faith in the future. (And how to avoid the doomer mindset).” by Downward Diary
▶️ “Why Don’t We Leave Policymaking to the Experts?” by Power Politics
▶️ Old YouTube Game of the Week
Iconic End in Iconic Rivalry! (49ers vs. Seahawks 2013, NFC Championship)
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
Zack Laurence - “Thrilling Prospect” - NFL Films Music
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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