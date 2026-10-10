In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.

📝 What I did this week

Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

📊 My Odds/Models: NFL | MLB | WNBA | NBA | NHL | CFB | EPL | NASCAR

📊 Charts of the week:

Here were some of my favorite viz items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…

⚾ On the White Sox’s wacky no-starters playoff pitching strategy…

🏈 On the highest-ranked combined matchups in CFB…

⚾ On Yamamoto’s place on the all-time playoff Game Score list…

🏈 On turnarounds (like the Falcons’) associated with new QBs…

⚾ On the Yankees’ playoff error-fest…

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👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week

A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.

▶️ Old YouTube Game of the Week

Iconic End in Iconic Rivalry! (49ers vs. Seahawks 2013, NFC Championship)

🎵 Music to Play Us Out

Zack Laurence - “Thrilling Prospect” - NFL Films Music

Filed under: Weekly Round-up