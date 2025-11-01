In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.

Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

🏀 Victor Wembanyama Is Crashing the NBA Playoff Picture Already - With my 🏀 2025-26 NBA Elo Forecast and Player Ratings 📈 in full swing, I looked at the non-playoff teams from ‘24-25 with the best chance of making it this year, as well as the playoff teams most likely to drop out. And leading the former group, get excited for the idea of Wemby in the NBA playoffs for the first time!

🏁 Who has the edge in the Championship 4 at Phoenix? - For NASCAR , I broke down the championship pros and cons for each of the Final Four drivers — Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe and William Byron — heading into the final race of the 2025 Cup Series season on Sunday.

🏈 Which NFL Contenders Can You Actually Trust This Season? - It’s been kind of a weird NFL season thus far, so I looked for indicators of teams who might be more or less trustworthy than their performance indicates. That includes teams who may be playing over their heads or underachieving, and especially teams who are the most and least wildly inconsistent from week to week.

🏒 These Up-and-Coming NHL Teams Are Finally Breaking the Ice - It’s never too early to check in on teams who are improving or otherwise trying to break out, so I did that for a handful of the NHL teams showing the most early promise this season.

⚾️ Can the Dodgers Still Save Their Superteam Season? - Ahead of Game 6 of the World Series, I wrote about what the Dodgers needed to change their shocking trajectory from heavy favorite to sudden series underdog.

🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: The Art of Knowing When to Take a Bye Week - This week’s Football Bytes saw Tyler and I feel better coming off an improved week — would have been hard to be much worse! — and we debate our picks with renewed conviction. Well, one of us does; the other taps out and uses the bye week in the contest, deciding to not make any picks at all!