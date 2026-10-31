In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
📊 My Odds/Models: NFL | MLB | WNBA | NBA | NHL | CFB | EPL | NASCAR
Check out the Yahoo! Sports AM newsletter for my various charts and other contributions, including…
Roaring bruins, quiet crowds - Despite being undefeated and ranked No. 7 in the nation, UCLA football is suffering from surprisingly low attendance at the Rose Bowl:
Welcome to the club - With the Brewers winning, now there are only four MLB teams still waiting to check off their box on the “bingo card” of champions:
Heisman Watch: A Trio of Elite WRs - Oregon State’s Jesse Legree, Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith and Miami’s Malachi Toney are racking up yards at historic receiving paces:
⚾ The Brewers Kept Reinventing Themselves Until They Were Champions - Following Milwaukee’s 5-game victory over Tampa Bay for the franchise’s first-ever World Series title, I wrote about how an incredible 11-2 October run capped off years of constant roster-churn and player development.
⚾ Related: The Brewers Built a Small-Market Contender That Accidentally Became a Juggernaut - Another follow-up on Milwaukee’s World Series victory! I analyzed how the franchise evolved from a small-market team mimicking the 2010s Royals into a powerhouse capable of sustaining long-term championship contention.
⚾ Before You Win the World Series, You Get to Wear It - With jersey patches front and center in the 2026 Fall Classic, I looked into the surprisingly modern history of championship uniform-logos across major sports, and how they serve as a visual marker for the biggest games of the year.
🏈 The Vikings Are Winning Like It’s 1973 - After wild Week 7 stumbles by Kansas City and San Francisco left Minnesota as the NFL’s sole remaining undefeated team in 2026, I broke down the throwback, defense-first style driving the Vikings’ unexpected run — and whether it can actually keep working in football’s modern era.
⚾ The World Series Is Closer Than 2-0 Looks. It May Not Matter for the Rays. - This requires some turning back the clock, but a pair of nail-biting, single-run Milwaukee wins did serve to open the 2026 Fall Classic. I tracked series Win Probabilities to explain why Tampa Bay found itself in a severe 2-0 hole despite how evenly-matched both games felt on the field.
🏀 Men’s college hoops mega-preview: storylines, predictions, picks - Ahead of the 2026-27 Division I men’s college basketball tip-off, I helped ESPN’s college hoops crew to highlight the biggest storylines and project our picks for conference champions and Final Four contenders.
🏁 Larson’s title-favorite status slips ahead of Talladega as Bell, others close in - Heading into Martinsville at NASCAR this week, I analyzed how Kyle Larson’s heavy title-favorite status could still be upended through certain scenarios — albeit increasingly unlikely — that could see rivals Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick steal the championship.
🏁🎙️ Podracing: Is It Over? (It Feels Over.) - In Episode No. 102 of Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I discussed Kyle Larson making all the right moves at Talladega — while almost all of his foes made the wrong ones — and whether the championship is effectively over. Then we made our betting and one-and-done picks for Martinsville, where The Paperclip could contain a big week for Team Penske.
📊 Charts of the week:
Here were some of my favorite viz items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
🏁 On Kimi Antonelli potentially becoming F1’s youngest champion…
🏀 On the Atlanta Dream’s different paths to Finals wins…
🏀 On the absurd start time of Thursday’s potential WNBA clincher…
🏒 On Connor Hellebuyck’s performance in net relative to his new team…
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👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 “How Miami Forever Changed College Football” by Michael Weinreb
🏈 “Is This New Mexico’s Moment? Eck Yeah, Brother” by Split Zone Duo
🏈 “The Middle of the Field Doesn’t Exist — But it will soon” by Ray Carpenter
🏈 “The hyped 2027 QB draft class has gotten messy. That’s bad for several NFL teams.” by Charles Robinson NFL
🏈 “NFL games are more exciting (and longer) than ever this season” by Stephan Teodosescu
🏈 “Dennis Northcutt and the Greatest WR4 Season in History” by Robbie Marriage
🏈 “What are the Philadelphia Eagles Being for Halloween this Year?” by Jeremy Keys
⚾ “The Enigmatic Dominance of the 2026 Postseason’s Starters” by ritmica
⚾ “The World Series is now the late fall classic” by Mark Kolier
⚾ “Why Strat-O-Matic Turned Pete Rose Into a Slugger” by Daniel Evensen
⚾ “Ben Rice Won the Postseason Home Run Title From His Couch” by Matt Musico
⚾▶️ “Ranking the 10 Greatest World Series (There is Only ONE #1)” by MLB Vault
🏀 “The NBA Game Improves Faster Than Its Bodies Can Handle” by Ethan Strauss
🏀 “New Orleans Pelicans, the Laggards of the NBA” by Garrison Giddens
🏀 “It's Too Soon for This Jaylen Brown Celtics Drama” by Andrew Unterberger
🏀 “Looks like we’re watching the WNBA Finals on our lunch break” by Katie McInerney
🏀 “What can the Thunder do after losing Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace?” by Yossi Gozlan
🏀 “Uh Oh-and-Three: The Knicks still have not won a game.” by Jonathan Macri
🏀 “The new Indiana Fever front office must build a winner around Caitlin Clark — and fast” by Katie McInerney
🏒 “PWHL and PWHLPA Agree to Roster and Salary Increases” by Her Hockey Her Way
🏁 “Kyle Larson reaffirmed clutch performances are the essence of The Chase” by Nate Ryan
⚽ “Athletes, China and the Commercial Cost of Speaking Freely For Mbappé” by David Skilling
⚽ “Why it’s easier to watch Premier League soccer in the U.S. than the U.K.” by Hannah Vanbiber
🎨 “Todd Radom Creates Timeless Logos For The Biggest Brands In Sports” by Beauty Of A Game
💰 “Mark Walter’s potential sale of the Los Angeles Sparks could rock women’s sports” by Katie McInerney
😞 “Youth Sports Should be a Safe Haven. They’re Not.” by Melissa Jacobs
🌍 “The Week in International Sport: a lull in the international sporting calendar and Grace Nweke” by Ben Wylie
▶️ “Adolph Reed Jr: Race, Class and Capitalism” by Joshua Citarella
▶️ Old YouTube Game of the Week
2022 Xfinity 500 from Martinsville Speedway
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
“Bird Of Beauty” - Stevie Wonder
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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Thanks Neil!