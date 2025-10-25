In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.

⚾️ So... Can the Blue Jays Actually Beat the Dodgers? - My “official” World Series preview! The Dodgers enter the Fall Classic as heavy favorites, loaded with stars, money and momentum — but the Blue Jays might be scrappier and hotter than people think. Toronto’s bats, defense and recent surge give them a fighting chance to strike against L.A.’s ace rotation and prove that baseball’s scariest winning machine can still be beaten. Related stories:

⚾️ Who Wins the Epic Struggle Between Toronto’s Contact Hitting and the Dodgers’ Strikeout Pitching? - The 2025 World Series is a historic clash of competing styles: the Dodgers’ high-strikeout arms vs. the Blue Jays’ high-contact bats. History says hitters usually hold the edge — but in any given Fall Classic matchup, factors like luck, defense and bullpens could matter way more than who whiffs whom.

⚾️ Will the Dodgers Be Boosted by Rest, or Dragged Down by Rust? - The Dodgers were coming into the World Series with a full week off — great for a team’s rest, but what about their rhythm? I found that historically, teams with long layoffs might win Game 1 a bit more often, but they’re actually less likely to win the series overall… meaning “rest vs. rust” remains a statistical coin flip.

🏈 It’s An Odd-Numbered Year. Dak Prescott Is Dominating Again. - Dak is back in MVP form for Dallas, continuing his strange career pattern of alternating great and disappointing seasons. But with the Cowboys’ defense collapsing and the team barely hanging around .500, even his latest upswing might not be enough to save them.

🏀🎙️ Pod of Fame: Robert Horry with Neil Paine - I joined my pal Jim Miloch yet again to discuss Hall of Fame pros and cons for one of the most unique candidates you could find in any sport: Big Shot Bob Rob , who would simultaneously be the weakest statistical HOFer if he gets in, but also one of the winningest — and clutch-shot-makingest — players to be snubbed if he doesn’t.

🏒 Which NHL teams have the most to prove in 2025-26? - I broke down which NHL teams enter 2025-26 under the most pressure to prove it — from perennial almosts like the Oilers, Hurricanes, and Stars, to cursed contenders like the Leafs and Jets, to young hype trains in New Jersey, Montreal, and Chicago. Add in fallen giants (Rangers, Bruins, Preds) and drought-plagued rebuilds (Sabres, Red Wings), and this season feels like a reckoning across every tier of the league.