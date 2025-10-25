The Week That Was (October 20-24, 2025)
What I did this week (it was… a lot)
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week:
⚾️ So... Can the Blue Jays Actually Beat the Dodgers? - My “official” World Series preview! The Dodgers enter the Fall Classic as heavy favorites, loaded with stars, money and momentum — but the Blue Jays might be scrappier and hotter than people think. Toronto’s bats, defense and recent surge give them a fighting chance to strike against L.A.’s ace rotation and prove that baseball’s scariest winning machine can still be beaten.
⚾️ Who Wins the Epic Struggle Between Toronto’s Contact Hitting and the Dodgers’ Strikeout Pitching? - The 2025 World Series is a historic clash of competing styles: the Dodgers’ high-strikeout arms vs. the Blue Jays’ high-contact bats. History says hitters usually hold the edge — but in any given Fall Classic matchup, factors like luck, defense and bullpens could matter way more than who whiffs whom.
⚾️ Will the Dodgers Be Boosted by Rest, or Dragged Down by Rust? - The Dodgers were coming into the World Series with a full week off — great for a team’s rest, but what about their rhythm? I found that historically, teams with long layoffs might win Game 1 a bit more often, but they’re actually less likely to win the series overall… meaning “rest vs. rust” remains a statistical coin flip.
🏀 Will the NBA’s Parity Streak End in 2025-26? Flip a Coin. - Seven straight NBA seasons have produced seven different champions — but my Elo model says that run might finally end. Oklahoma City and Denver are the top candidates among recent champs to stop the streak, yet with Cleveland, New York, and Minnesota lurking, the league’s chaos era could easily roll on for an eighth year.
On a related note, I also relaunched my 🏀 2025-26 NBA Elo Forecast and Player Ratings 📈 interactive for the new season — check out my new dual-track Elo system and “new” LAKER player ratings.
🏈 It’s An Odd-Numbered Year. Dak Prescott Is Dominating Again. - Dak is back in MVP form for Dallas, continuing his strange career pattern of alternating great and disappointing seasons. But with the Cowboys’ defense collapsing and the team barely hanging around .500, even his latest upswing might not be enough to save them.
🏁 Larson and Bell look safe but not in every scenario - My BOY Chase Briscoe’s Talladega win shook up the NASCAR playoff math, locking him into the Championship 4 while putting pressure on everyone else — even the “safe” guys. For instance, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell each have roughly 85-90 percent odds to advance… for now. But if Byron, Blaney, Logano or Elliott win at Martinsville, those odds drop to a coin-flip for each — turning Sunday’s short-track race into a potential head-to-head points battle between star drivers.
🏁🎙️ The Christopher Bell Curve - In this week’s Podracing,Lauletta and I talked Briscoe’s win in a surprisingly clean superspeedway finish and shouted out some model-backed longshots who delivered big (Todd Gilliland! Cole Custer! Zane Smith!). Then we previewed the playoff picture heading into Martinsville — where Bell and Larson are both safe only if no one below the cutline wins. Finally, we make our betting and one-and-done picks for the Paperclip, where our “save the stars” strategy may have left us with too many options and not enough races to use them in.
🏁▶️ NASCAR Substack Live with Neil Paine! - I also did what I think is my first-ever Substack Live, withand of , talking about the storylines and odds around the penultimate race of the 2025 season at Martinsville this weekend.
🏀🎙️ Pod of Fame: Robert Horry with Neil Paine - I joined my palyet again to discuss Hall of Fame pros and cons for one of the most unique candidates you could find in any sport: Big Shot
BobRob, who would simultaneously be the weakest statistical HOFer if he gets in, but also one of the winningest — and clutch-shot-makingest — players to be snubbed if he doesn’t.
🏒 Which NHL teams have the most to prove in 2025-26? - I broke down which NHL teams enter 2025-26 under the most pressure to prove it — from perennial almosts like the Oilers, Hurricanes, and Stars, to cursed contenders like the Leafs and Jets, to young hype trains in New Jersey, Montreal, and Chicago. Add in fallen giants (Rangers, Bruins, Preds) and drought-plagued rebuilds (Sabres, Red Wings), and this season feels like a reckoning across every tier of the league.
🏈🎙️Football Bytes: Every Team Betrays Us - It’s safe to say me andwere struggling after a combined 1–9 “bleak week,” but we hoped to tighten up the process by returning to fundamentals—skipping TNF, minding the late-week line moves, embracing home dogs, keeping an eye out for when to use the contest bye, etc.
🏒🎙️ A Couple of Goons: The Utah Mammoth and Other Smelly Developments - America and Canada’s favorite semi-annual hockey podcast was back to
preview“post-view” the first two weeks of the NHL season. Walt and I talked parity vs. stasis, how Florida inexplicably perfected hockey, why the Mammoth might be the league’s stinkiest team (literally, mascot-wise) and how to tell when your coach is doomed. (Hint: check the PDO.)
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 Everyone is 5-2 Yet Everyone Blows by
🏈 Go ahead! Fire your coach! and The Raiders scored zero points, but it’s worse than that by
🏈 NFL “Sloppiness” and “Sloppiness Forced” Update Through 7 Weeks by
🏈 Home Runs and Headaches: The Best and Worst Free-Agent Deals at Midseason by
🏈 The 34 Coaches Who Will Define CFB’s Carousel by
🏈 The rise, burden and legacy of Warren Moon and GL Pod: Art of the Quarterback Revival with Lindsay Rhodes by
🏈 What Are the Odds That A Former Cal-Berkeley QB Wins the Super Bowl? by
🏈 The new portal rage // Why sign just a quarterback when you can sign a whole offense? by
🏈 How the disappointing 2022 quarterback class has shaped college football this season by
🏈 Welcome To The New Era Of College Football (Where Every Coach Is On The Hot Seat) by
🏈▶️ How Sega Almost Ruined Its Flagship Football Game by Action Football Sundays
⚾️ Was Shohei Ohtani’s NLCS Game 4 the greatest baseball performance ever? Who wins the World Series? A conversation by Harry Enten (Note: Just a quick lil convo with me and my buddy Harry!)
⚾️ Babe Ruth never did what Shohei Ohtani is doing by
⚾️ Shohei Ohtani Is a Hero For the AI Age (1977) by
⚾️ Parity is bad, actually // Why the Los Angeles Dodgers are good for all fans by
⚾️ Kiké Hernandez won’t make it into Cooperstown but won’t be forgotten either and 21st Century World Series Heroes Already Fading Away by
⚾️ The Ten Commandments of Fantasy Baseball by
⚾️🎮 Matt Kemp Never Played For The Toronto Blue Jays by
⚾️ APBA’s Three Struggles // Three factors that harmed the game company in the long run by
🏀 Kmele Foster NBA Gambling Emergency Pod by
🏀 Scattered Scandal Thoughts: The Vision Imperative by
🏀 Yes, the NBA has mob ties by
🏀 Are We Starting to Regret this Sports Betting Thing? byand No, Banning Sports Betting Or Prop Bets Isn’t The Answer To The NBA Scandal by
🏀 The Gambler and the Ballplayer (1950) by
🏀 The Nuggets’ New Data Guy Might Already Be Making an Impact by
🏀 The coaching effect // And other preseason ratings nuggets by
🏀 2025 Preseason Ceiling and Floor Team Outcomes by
🏒 Where Are Turnovers Most Valuable? by
🏒 What are Hockey Canada GMs looking for when scouting? and Why Every Night Is a Test: Life as the Team Everyone Wants to Beat by
🏁 Beware the Apple sycophants - their new F1 TV deal is not good news for the sport by
⚙️ The “Done” Delusion: Why Data Modeling Should Be a Program, Not a Project by
🎵 Has Music Gotten More Political? A Statistical Analysis by
🐍 Should we worry about AI’s circular deals? by
☢️▶️ Nuclear Bombs Made Art Forgery Way Harder by
Old YouTube Game(s) of the Week
MLB WS 1993 Game 4 Blue Jays vs Phillies
Music to Play Us Out
“Invitation” by Christie Dashiell
