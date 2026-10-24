In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
📊 My Odds/Models: NFL | MLB | WNBA | NBA | NHL | CFB | EPL | NASCAR
Check out the Yahoo! Sports AM newsletter for my various charts and other contributions!
⚾ FALL CLASSIC? MORE LIKE SMALL CLASSIC - I examined how the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays — two model small-market franchises with below-league-average power — built the best teams in their leagues by leaning into great rosters and, yes, “small ball” tactics.
🏒 THE OILERS’ OFFENSE IS OFF THE CHARTS - I broke down Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers’ scorching offensive start to the new NHL season, looking at the stats behind their league-leading goal production — and whether it can be enough to finally win the Cup.
⚾ Which Players Saved Their Best Baseball for October? - From one-October wonders to perennial playoff heroes, I dug into my postseason WAR data to see which MLB players built careers most defined by playoff greatness relative to their regular-season standards.
🏀 The Indiana Pacers Lost a Season. Did They Lose Their Moment? - Ahead of this week’s 2026-27 NBA season tip-off, I examined whether the Indiana Pacers can pull off a “championship gap year” and jump right back into title contention following a franchise-low 19-win season.
🏈 The Eagles Are Often Saved by Their Backup QBs. Probably Not This Time. - Following Jalen Hurts’ terrible season-ending blood clot diagnosis, I looked back at Philadelphia’s long history of backup QBs rescuing lost seasons — and why Tanner McKee faces much longer odds than past heroes like Jeff Garcia or Nick Foles.
⚾ Screw the Haters. Brewers-Rays Could Be an All-Time World Series. - As TV executives worry about ratings for the 2026 World Series, I say… who cares? Here’s why the Fall Classic matchup between a pair of regular-season powerhouses could deliver old-school, but also great and exciting, baseball.
🏈 Where Do the Rams Fit in the NFL’s History of Superteam Cautionary Tales? - After the preseason undefeated-season hype evaporated into early-season stumbles, I analyzed where Los Angeles’ star-studded roster fits among NFL “Superteams” that struggled to meet expectations.
🏀 Men’s college basketball teams that gained -- and lost -- most in the transfer portal - Ahead of the rapidly looming college hoops season, I used transfer-portal rankings for men’s Division I basketball to identify which programs scored the biggest roster upgrades and which suffered the most losses.
🏁 Larson’s title-favorite status slips ahead of Talladega as Bell, others close in - For NASCAR this week ahead of Talladega, I analyzed how Kyle Larson’s once-dominant championship projection has begun to slip in my model, with Christopher Bell and other playoff drivers closing the gap in the Cup Series title race
🏁🎙️ Podracing: The Chase is Back On - In this week’s Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I broke down Fellow Tyler (Reddick)’s win at Phoenix — how cool would a season bookended by Reddick win-streaks be? — and debated if Larson is even the Chase favorite anymore, before looking ahead to scary, chaotic Talladega.
📊 Charts of the week:
Here were some of my favorite viz items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
⚾ On the World Series’ biggest pre-series market favorites…
🏀 On LeBron and the Sixers’ massive Thursday comeback …
🏀 On the worst back-to-back games of the year for the Valkyries…
🏀 On the most lopsided opening-week days of an NBA season…
🏀 On how the Sixers are sharing that “one basketball” so far…
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👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
⚾ “4 charts that describe the 2026 World Series matchup” by Stephan Teodosescu
⚾ “Yandy & The Ugly Downside of the Challenge System” by Michael Cecchini
⚾ “The 1920 Class of Spitballers” by Pages from Baseball's Past
🏀 “One takeaway from every team’s opening 2026-27 game” by Mike Shearer
🏀 “What the 2026 WNBA attendance trends say about the future” by Katie McInerney
🏈 “Why the Bills have been historically good, and bad, through six weeks” by Nick Suss
🏈 “Drake Maye’s turnovers are sinking the Patriots season” by Kevin Cole
🏈 “Jalen Hurts Fallout: The NFL’s Global Ambitions Are a Players’ Problem” by Ethan Strauss
🏈🎙️ “The Joe Buck-Troy Aikman On-Air Divorce Dilemma” by Andrew Marchand
🏈 “TransferPortl Intelligence: Week 8 Edition” by Ray Carpenter
🏈 “No favorite is safe in football, college or pro” by Tyler Lauletta
🏈 “Despite Insanity, We May Now Know Who’s in Contention for the National Championship” by Edward Egros
🏈 “The Chargers season has unravelled. Where they go next is anyone’s guess” by Cam Smith
🏈▶️ “Howard Cosell Special” by NFL Films
⚽ “Why shouldn’t the NWSL aim for 30 teams?” by Katie McInerney
⚽ “The Premier League Is Eating Europe, Rahm Walks Away From $100m, & Infantino Rises Again” by Business of Sport
⚽ “Has the Premier League peaked?” by Paul Macdonald
🏐 “Checking in on the professional women’s volleyball wars” by Katie McInerney
▶️ Old YouTube Game of the Week
2009 World Series Game 1: Phillies at Yankees
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
Ray Parker Jr. and Various Artists - “Ghostmashers”
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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Thanks for the shoutout!
If you could create a constantly updating pie chart of who has the ball for Sixers … would bookmark that one for sure!
Thanks for the shout, Neil!