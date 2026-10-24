Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

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Katie McInerney's avatar
Katie McInerney
3d

Thanks for the shoutout!

If you could create a constantly updating pie chart of who has the ball for Sixers … would bookmark that one for sure!

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1 reply by Neil Paine
Michael Cecchini's avatar
Michael Cecchini
3d

Thanks for the shout, Neil!

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