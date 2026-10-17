In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
📊 My Odds/Models: NFL | MLB | WNBA | NBA | NHL | CFB | EPL | NASCAR
Check out the Yahoo! Sports AM newsletter for my various charts and other contributions!
⚾ The Dodgers Broke Our Baseball Brains - Following Los Angeles’ shocking NLCS sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers, I unpacked what three years of “Dodger Derangement Syndrome” did to our collective understanding of baseball — including the relative influence of payroll dominance versus randomness in October.
⚾ Is This the October of Small Ball? It’s Complicated. - As teams like the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers rely on bunts and other means of manufacturing runs, I looked at the numbers behind the postseason’s “small ball” narrative to see if old-school strategy is actually driving playoff success… or just a fun story.
🏈 Before Tom Brady Was Great, He Was Good Enough To Win With - Twenty-five years after his first NFL touchdown pass, I looked back at how Tom Brady helped lead the 2001 New England Patriots to a championship — not by instantly playing like the GOAT he would later become, but by raising a good team’s floor at baseline.
🏀 Neither Won the NBA Title. Now They’re Historic Co-Favorites. - Heading into the 2026-27 NBA season, I looked at why my market-projection aggregator has the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs locked in a historic co-favorite dead-heat, far ahead of the rest of the league — despite neither team, uh, you know, winning last year’s title.
🏀 The Valkyries’ Wild Path From Expansion Team to the Finals - Going into the WNBA Finals matchup against Atlanta, I broke down how the Golden State Valkyries pulled off a historic postseason run to reach the championship series in just their second year as an expansion franchise.
🏈 Bills-Rams Could Show Us One Super Bowl Team. But Maybe Not Two. - Ahead of the marquee Monday Night Football clash between two Super Bowl LXI contenders, I dug into why premier inter-conference games frequently feature one eventual Super Bowl squad — but almost never accurately predict the exact February matchup.
🏁 Are Chase Briscoe’s Wins Helping Kyle Larson? - At NASCAR this week, I analyzed how Chase Briscoe’s playoff victory streak is inadvertently doing points leader Kyle Larson a massive favor in his championship chase, by denying high-scoring wins to other contenders.
🏁🎙️ Podracing: Thanks, Briscoe! - In this week’s Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I broke down Briscoe’s second consecutive victory — big for us, as a deeply pro-Briscoe podcast — and we dove into my story on why that might actually be good news for Larson as well. Finally, we look ahead to Phoenix, where being a “Phoenix Merchant” thankfully means a little less this year.
📊 Charts of the week:
Here were some of my favorite viz items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
⚾ On the most unlikely MLB sweeps…
🏈 On the Broncos’ moribund (yet winning) offense…
⚽ On the Champions League forgetting how to play defense…
🏈 On Josh Allen’s greatest rushing efforts…
Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!
👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 “Jeremiah Smith just might be the best to ever do it” by Craig Meyer
🏈 “Daily Debunk: Special teams play will cost the Rams the Super Bowl” by Kevin Cole
🏈 “Contract-Year ALWAYS Wins in the NFL” by Caroline Edmonds
🏈 “Debating Peter King over the most important media people in NFL history” by Andrew Marchand
🏈 “CFB teams that are circling the drain” by Brendan Farrell
🏈 “Cooking with Keenum: How to Push the Ball Downfield with a ‘Seasoned Veteran’” by Bobby Peters
🏈 “A refresh of the Between the Pipes NFL Win Probability App” by Stephan Teodosescu
🏈 “Larry Centers: The Running Back Who Couldn’t Run” by Robbie Marriage
🏈▶️ “Social Media Would’ve HATED Peyton Manning” by Cameron Woolley
🏈▶️ “The NFL Was Wrong About Quarterbacks” by Joon Lee and Brett Kollmann
⚾ “Farewell to the Dodgers, the Defining Team of a Broken Age” by Michael Weinreb
⚾ “How “Small Ball” Are the Four CS Teams, Really?” by ritmica
⚾ “Rays, Brewers always outperform expectations. These ‘Moneyball’-like edges are the key” by Eno
⚾▶️ “Reliving the Greatest Championship Series in MLB History” by Jolly Olive
🏀 “How Tiffany Hayes Became the Valkyries’ X-Factor” by Marisa Ingemi
🏀 “Enjoy the LeBron Lower-Third Era While It Lasts” by Bryan Curtis
🏀 “A Random, Interesting Q&A with Nick Greene” by Chris Gunther | Charting Hoops
🏀 “Sion James and the competitive advantage of integrity” by Mike Shearer
🏀 “Santa Clara Eyeing an NCAA Tournament Berth” by Elliott Crow
🏀 “How to lose championship vibes in 4 months” by Tom Ziller
🏒 “The Philadelphia Flyers are spiraling” by Brendan Farrell
🏒 “Which team is better positioned to overcome the absence of their star goalie: the Jets or Rangers?” by Adam Gretz
🎾 “What will happen with the WTA, and lessons from the ATP” by Nikola Vuković, CFA
🌍 “The Week in International Sport: lacrosse sixes, the Rugby League World Cup and João Cancelo” by Ben Wylie
🏃 “‘Special to be part of history’: Olympian, Izzi Batt-Doyle, blitzes Australian marathon record by almost one minute” by Harriet Thornton
🎮▶️ “Which Sport Is the KING of Video Games? DEFINITIVE RANKING” BY GameDay
▶️ Old YouTube Game of the Week
2025 ALCS Game 7
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
Alice In Chains - “Dam That River”
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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