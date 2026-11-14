In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
📊 My Odds/Models: NFL | MLB | WNBA | NBA | NHL | CFB | EPL | NASCAR
Check out the Yahoo! Sports AM newsletter for my various charts and other contributions, including…
🏈 Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and the End of the NFL’s Greatest Broadcasting Dynasty – With reported behind-the-scenes tensions looming ahead of their upcoming Super Bowl broadcast, I looked back at Joe Buck and Troy Aikman’s 25-year run to see how the longest-running booth duo in NFL history stacks up against all-time sports media dynasties.
⚾ It’s Been 41 Years Since Baseball Has Seen a Pair of Cy Young Winners Like This – With Cam Schlittler and Jacob Misiorowski sweeping the AL and NL Cy Young Awards in each of their sophomore campaigns, I looked at the unique historical nature of two second-year CYA winners and what their instant dominance says about the current state of MLB pitching.
🏈 The Jaguars Are Partying Like It’s 1999 – Off to their best start since the franchise’s late-1990s golden era under Mark Brunell and Tom Coughlin, I analyzed Jacksonville’s aggressive deadline trading around Trevor Lawrence as the Jags push to capitalize on what has been a rarity for the franchise: a true championship window opening.
🏆 The Playoff-Industrial Complex Is Eating Sports Alive – As the College Football Playoff doubles in size to 24 teams and March Madness expands to 76 (!), I examined how recent, unchecked postseason expansion across major sports is detracting from regular-season drama in pursuit of endless, and increasingly meaningless, playoff “event” programming.
🏀 Jaylen Brown Gave Up Shots to Make the Sixers an Offensive Superteam. So Why Is Defense Carrying Them? – Ahead of Brown’s first matchup against Boston since his offseason trade, I examined how his reduced Usage Rate has fit within Philadelphia’s star-heavy roster — and why the Sixers were actually relying on defense (and some luck) for their record more than an explosive offense.
🏁 Kyle Larson hasn’t had the same championship season twice - Following Kyle Larson securing another NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series crown at Homestead-Miami Speedway, I broke down how his latest title run differed statistically (and strategically) from his previous championship seasons, and where his career can soar from here.
🏁🎙️ Podracing: Closing Time - In the 2026 season finale of Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I broke down Ryan Blaney’s win at Homestead, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell’s missed chances, the anticlimactic way Kyle Larson’s title was announced, the meaning of Larson’s championship and his future among the GOATS. Then we pivoted to talk about our favorite moments and features of the 2026 season (including the Chase system), and closed the book on the year with a very too-early look at the 2027 Daytona favorites.
📊 Charts of the week:
Here were some of my favorite viz items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
🏀 On the NBA’s endless race to the bottom…
🏈 On curses of the Madden variety (or otherwise)…
🏈 On the curious rankings placement of 2-loss SEC teams…
🏈 On more NFL deadline trades…
🏀 On the NBA’s leading Revenge Games…
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👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
📌🏀 “My Worst Sports Take: Ben Simmons Will Be Like Tim Duncan Meets Lamar Odom” - my friend (and quasi-neighbor) Jeremy Keys interviewed me about My Worst Sports Take* (*Philly Sports edition)
🏈 “Cam Skattebo please stop backflipping” and “College football’s expansion is here, for better or worse (it’s worse)” by Tyler
🏈 “Trading for Cousins is the ultimate irony moment” by Brian Murphy
🏈 Before that: “The Vikings are out of answers” by Matthew Coller
🏈 “2027 NFL Draft In-Season PULSE Update” by Benjamin Robinson
🏈 “John Harbaugh lost his fourth-down mojo and it’s costing the Giants” by Kevin Cole
🏈 “Why NFL trade deadline evolved from afterthought to hectic” by Carter Bahns
🏈 “Notre Dame - Miami Review: The Irish Answer in the Eye of the Storm” by Michael Bryan
🏈 “Finally: A Hot Quarterback Is The Bachelor // Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this.” by Madeline Hill
🏈🏀 “Less to hold on to: Conference title games are ending in football, and college basketball rosters barely carry over anymore.” by Chris Gallo
🏀 “‘This is an 82-game season’: Hopium, denial, and misdirection” by Henry Abbott
🏀 “How Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum’s Celtics partnership quietly unraveled” by Jay King
🏀 “The Rematch Was a Different Story: UConn found a way to exploit Michigan's defense. What it means moving forward.” by Jordan Sperber
▶️⚾ “The Tip That Changed the 2001 World Series” by Baseball Historian
⚾ “Do Not Expect the Owners to be Altruists — but hope both sides find where their interests overlap” by Mark Kolier
⚾ “Tatís, Bregman, and 3 Other Second-Half Power Surges From 2026” by Matt Musico
⚾ “The Master of Two-Strike Hitting” by Pages from Baseball's Past
⚾ “The Best Ever at Striking Out Opposing Pitchers” by David Harris
⚽ “Women’s sports have a venue problem. The NWSL playoffs are proof.” by Katie McInerney
🏒 “The Quietly Elite Skating Ability of Casey DeSmith” by Robert Tiffin
⛳ “Golf loses a friend and major voice in Dan Hicks” and “Trying to make sense of Rahm’s LIV foray” by Bob Harig
🏁 “The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Season Visualized” by Daniel Céspedes
▶️ Old YouTube Game of the Week
2008 U.S. Open (Final Round): Tiger Woods Brings his Sunday Best to Torrey Pines - RIP Dan Hicks
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
Teezo Touchdown - “Nu Nay”
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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