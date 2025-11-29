The Week That Was (November 24-28, 2025)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
🏈 As the College Football Playoff Got Bigger, Rivalry Week’s Stakes Got Smaller - We knew CFB’s move from a 4-team to a 12-team playoff last year would have far-reaching consequences on the sport. One of them was changing the nature of Rivalry Week — giving the top teams less to worry about, and shifting the window of high-leverage games to focus on teams who probably won’t win the championship.
🏀 Revisiting the Chris Paul Conundrum - CP3 is an all-time great point guard in every sense of the term — maybe the all-time great PG. But on the occasion of his retirement after this season, I had to revisit an old piece I wrote about the strange dissonance between Paul’s greatness and his teams’ inability to win anywhere near as much as they should have in the playoffs.
🏈 Like Every Eagles QB Before Him, Jalen Hurts Can’t Win for Losing — Or Winning - Hurts is under fire in Philly, making him the latest in a very long line of Eagles quarterbacks that can never win enough to free themselves from skepticism for long.
🏀 The Thunder Might Finally Make Us “Respect the Cup” - Between their status as defending champs and future favorites — plus Cup games acting more like the playoffs in terms of what predicts them — the OKC Thunder could add more legitimacy to an NBA Cup that we haven’t quite known what to do with so far in its history.
🏈 Thanksgiving Football is Getting Good Again - After years of somewhat lackluster Turkey Day matchups, Thanksgiving NFL games have been better of late, as the league creates more marquee matchups (as I said they should) and as the Detroit Lions have improved — Thursday’s loss notwithstanding.
🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Stuffed With Thanksgiving Favorites - This week’s Football Bytes sawand I pick Thanksgiving games with what ended up being an ill-fated eye on the favorites (all of whom lost!), while I weighed whether to finally take my bye week in the DraftKings contest or not.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
🏈 The Turkey, The Turducken, The Man: Remembering John Madden’s 20 Thanksgiving Games and Lasting NFL Legacy and The NFL’s Best Players Stuck on Bad Teams by
🏈 The evolving NFL, and 2025 as a postmodern, transition season by
🏈 Inside The NFL’s Plan To Use Supersonic Airplanes For International Expansion by
🏈 The Triumph of the Uncluttered Mind: Clint Longley and Thanksgiving, 1974 by
🏈 Run-Run-Pass Sequences in the 2025 NFL Season by
🏈 Why the 1990s was the BEST Decade in NFL History by NFL Throwback
🏈🏀 A couple of posts comparing athletes to Thanksgiving dishes: What We’re Grateful for About the 2025 Philadelphia Eagles byand NBA Players as Thanksgiving Foods by
🏀 Thunder Thankful // They don’t make teams like this by
🏀 On Shai, And Trying To Be Accurate by
🏀 Is the Maui Invitational in trouble? by
🏀 Michigan’s dominant week: by the numbers by
🏀 A Sterling Cooper Rookie Season // How does Cooper Flagg stack up against LeBron James? by
🏀 suns basketball stolen on credit by
🏀 Basketball things I’m thankful for by
🏀 NBA Shot Location Doppelgängers // Who takes shots from where most similar to whom? by
🏀 Can You Predict Performance from What a Player Says? You’d Be Surprised. by
🏀 New Orleans Pelicans: Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears Are Foundational Players by
🏀 Women’s Pro Hoops: Which New Leagues Threaten the WNBA – or Each Other? by
🏀 Phil Jackson on Scottie-MJ beef by
🏒 Happy Thanksgiving, let’s look at the NHL standings and I miss my media friends, and you should, too. by
🏒 Lucas Raymond Is An Elite Winger by
🏒 Is Tate McRae Dating A Hockey Player? by
⚾ Negative Plate Appearance Percentage by
⚾ If WAR is hell could there be one baseball stat to rule them all? by
⚾ Why The Crowd Was So Small // Looking into Roger Maris’ 61st home run by
⚾ Winter Ball: How Puerto Rico Taught Me Baseball and Life by
🍽️ The real birthplace of fantasy sports by
🐎 A New Era for Equine Welfare // Why Science, Technology, and Ethics Must Finally Converge by
📖 Book Review: “Blank Space” by
▶️ Have We Forgotten How To Have A Recession? by How Money Works
🎬 The Minnesotan Absurdities of Jingle All The Way by MoviesWithMark
Old YouTube Game of the Week
#1 AFC vs #1 NFC on Thanksgiving! (Chiefs vs. Cowboys 1995, Week 13)
Music to Play Us Out
Steely Dan - “Black Friday”
