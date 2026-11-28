In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
📊 My Odds/Models: NFL |
MLB | WNBA | NBA | NHL | ✨CFB✨ | EPL | NASCAR
Check out the Yahoo! Sports AM newsletter for my various charts and other contributions, including…
🏈 The College Football Playoff’s Perfect Thanksgiving Chaos Recipes– Heading into Week 13’s rivalry games, I used my CFP forecast model (see below) to identify which Thanksgiving-weekend results would create maximum postseason chaos. Specifically, I highlighted the sets of game outcomes — which sometimes includes upsets, sometimes not — that would leave the Playoff selection committee facing its worst nightmares on selection day.
⚾ The Mets Are Baseball’s Ultimate Salary-Cap Rorschach Test – Following New York’s historic nine-year, $450 million signing of 2x Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, I examined how Steve Cohen’s latest spending spree serves as the ultimate case study for BOTH sides of MLB’s salary cap debate: Yes, the deal highlights the stark financial disparity between big- and small-market teams, as the CBA’s expiration date looms, but it also fits into the Mets’ own long history of inefficient spending per WAR.
🏒 The NHL’s Thanksgiving Playoff Rule Is No Turkey – With the NHL season reaching the Thanksgiving point, I looked back at historical data (since the 2005 lockout) to test hockey’s classic rule of thumb that the vast majority of teams in playoff spots on Turkey Day end up qualifying for the postseason. I also used my Elo projection model to pinpoint which current playoff spots are most vulnerable to flipping by April.
🏀 The NBA’s Possession-Maxxers Are Having It Both Ways – Following up on Lev Akabas’ analysis around NBA teams “possession-maxxing” through rebounding and turnover margins, I dug into the efficiency data to show why winning the shot-attempt battle seems to matter more than ever. While teams taking more shots historically tended to score less efficiently, that relationship has reversed in recent seasons, allowing today’s maxxers to generate extra shot volume without sacrificing scoring efficiency.
🏈 Thanksgiving Football Has Two Main Courses – With Chiefs-Bills and Bears-Lions headline-topping the holiday slate, I found that 2026 featured the NFL’s strongest pair of Thanksgiving matchups since the AFL-NFL merger. And while, on paper, Eagles-Cowboys looked less compelling, the crazy comeback there still proved that the NFL can provide must-watch TV no matter the matchup.
🏁 Six lessons learned: What the 2026 NASCAR season taught us - With the 2026 Cup Series in the books, I made six charts illustrating the defining storylines of the nine-month campaign — from how Kyle Larson’s third career title puts him in elite historic company, and how much Denny Hamlin will regret his underwhelming Chase run, to what the new postseason format and young crop of drivers mean for the sport’s future.
📊 Charts of the week:
Here were some of my favorite viz items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
🏈 On the passing of Tom Jackson and the end of an iconic duo💔…
⚾ On our timeline to get baseball next year…
⚽ On the crowded EPL relegation fight…
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👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 “Goodbye, Partner: A Tribute to Tom Jackson” by Bryan Curtis
🏈 “TMQ: How RallyFuel and On3 took over football” by Gregg Easterbrook
🏈 “The NFL Has Never Been Good at Developing Quarterbacks” by Robbie Marriage
🏈 “2026 Update: The state of public facing NFL analytics” by Shaun Newkirk
🏈🎬 “Is ‘Madden’ the Worst Sports Movie Ever?” by Josh Suchon’s Newsletter
🏈 “Flag Football and the Youth Sports Money Machine” by Michele Steele
🏀 “The Spurs' Secret Weapon: Opponents in Street Clothes” by Tom Haberstroh
🏀 “On a Role: Random NBA Role Players Who Are Having Quietly Solid Seasons” by Jacob Sutton
🏀 “Foul Ball: NBA Refereeing, One Month Into the Season
Referee grading for the start of the season, quantified” by Jacob Sutton
🏀 “The Strange Business of Being a Sports Fan” by Irene Natoli
🏒 “Defense a silver lining to Nashville’s consistency” by Nick Kieser
🏒 “Dylan Larkin fills Montreal’s biggest hole” by Brendan Farrell
🏒 “Jackson Blake Could Help the Hurricanes Win a Lot of Cups” by Justin Giampietro
🏒⚾ “Bruins Game, or Omen of a Baseball Lockout?” by Paul White
⚾▶️ “THE BIGGEST COLLAPSE IN BASEBALL HISTORY” by Diamond Theories
⚾▶️ “The stunning career resurrection of The Big Cat | The History of Charging the Mound” by Secret Base
⚾ “How Arizona Got 120 Months of Ketel Marte” by Trades Ten Years Later
⛳ “Horschel’s frustrating season reaches bitter end” by Bob Harig
⚽ “When did Man United’s misery become so normalised?” by The Athletic FC
🏁 “NASCAR Things to Debate over Thanksgiving Dinner” by NASCARCASM
🌍 “The Week in International Sport: the IIHF Women’s Worlds, rugby league’s popularity and Nico Paz” by Ben Wylie
🏆 “The increasingly watered down world of sports” by Wendy Parker
🧮 “Models Are Still Tools, Even When They are Smarter Than Us” by Noah Millman
🎵▶️ “The Most Insane Nostalgia Bait in Music History.” by UncleJudy
🎵▶️ “What Jazz Pianists Understand About Abbey Road That Others Miss” by You’ll Hear It and Open Studio
🎵▶️ “Nepo babies are ruining the music industry” by gabi belle
🎮▶️ “When GTA 3 Terrified America” by Eufalla
😱▶️ “Stolen School Bus Sparks Massive Police Chase” by Midwest Safety
▶️ Old YouTube Game of the Week
ESPN NFL Primetime 1999 (Weeks 9-17)
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
Justice - “Starting From Zero” (feat. Michael McDonald)
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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Quick NBA Question. Starting a franchise today who do you take as your first pick between Tatum, Flagg and Avdija?