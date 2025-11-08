The Week That Was (November 2-7, 2025)
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
⚾️🏁 How to Crown — or Deny — a Champion - In the wake of the Dodgers’ extra-innings World Series win over the Blue Jays and Kyle Larson’s OT NASCAR championship victory over Denny Hamlin, I examined the razor-thin line between “deserving” and “lucky” champions — and what each said about the arbitrary nature of modern playoff formats, designed to maximize suspense at the expense of fairness.
🏀 The LeBron James Era Truly Began 20 Years Ago This Week - Basically 20 years after it started, I revisited LeBron’s 2005-06 season as the true starting point of his reign over basketball. After missing the playoffs in Years 1-2, it was James’ third NBA season that served as the launching pad for his 13-year playoff streak and (eventually) his eight straight Finals appearances, marking the moment he transformed from a prodigy into a one-man dynasty.
⚾️ The Golden Age of Ohtani - After the World Series, I celebrated Shohei Ohtani’s unprecedented 2024–25 run as one of the greatest peaks in baseball history. With an impressive 17.6 combined WAR across two seasons, back-to-back titles for the Dodgers and a Game 7 start on the mound that also included a multi-hit performance, Ohtani cemented himself as baseball’s once-in-a-century talent, surpassing even Babe Ruth’s two-way legacy. Beyond just their payroll and depth, Ohtani’s Dodgers have created a dynasty defined by the singular brilliance of a player who makes the impossible look routine.
⚾️ The Dodgers Just Became MLB’s First NBA-Style Champion - Here, I argued that L.A.’s 2025 World Series win signaled a new kind of baseball champ: Built less on the day-to-day grind of the regular season and more on postseason optimization, akin to modern NBA superteams. After a 93-win regular season that felt underwhelming for their $400 million roster, the Dodgers ramped up when it mattered, effectively load-managing their way through the year to peak in October. (Yet, even this approach couldn’t eliminate baseball’s inherent chaos — Game 7 still came down to a series of coin-flip plays that the Dodgers barely won.)
🏀 Tyrese Maxey Is Having His Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Season - With Maxey playing well, I spotlighted his transformation into a full-fledged franchise cornerstone for the resurgent 76ers. Joel Embiid is battling inconsistency and injuries, and Paul George has yet to debut, so Maxey has carried Philly with a Top-5 showing in LAKER Wins Above Replacement. More importantly, his statistical and developmental leap compares surprisingly well to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s recent MVP rise, with shared traits as versatile scoring guards who evolved into primary stars. Maxey’s top comps have shifted from streaky gunners like Lou Williams and Monta Ellis to top-tier stars such as SGA, Derrick Rose and Jamal Murray, possibly marking a breakthrough moment in his career arc.
🏈 Why the 2025 NFL Season Feels So Weird — Even Though Nothing Has Changed - I had to explain why this NFL season feels odd: Every team has multiple losses, creating historic parity — yet the same elite teams (Chiefs, Eagles, Bills, Lions) remain on top. Based on Elo ratings, the league has its highest year-to-year consistency in nearly a decade, making things both more open and more predictable at the same time, somehow. It’s a season where the middle-class thrives but the ruling class still reigns.
🏁 Where Hamlin ranks among sports’ all-time heartbreaking losses - I had to place Hamlin’s 2025 NASCAR Cup Series defeat among the most devastating endings in sports history. Using a Bill Simmons–style “Levels of Losing” system, I compared Denny’s heartbreak to famous gut-punch defeats from the 1986 Red Sox to the 28–3 Falcons. While Hamlin’s loss wasn’t a choke or humiliation, it scored high on the “robbed” and “cursed” scales, echoing Carl Edwards’s 2016 title loss as well.
🏁🎙️ Larson’s Triumph, Denny’s Tragedy - In this week’s Podracing,Lauletta and I unpacked an unforgettable — and emotionally complicated — Championship Weekend at Phoenix. For one thing, our guy Connor Zilisch saw his all-time Xfinity campaign fall short late. But the Cup race was the real heartbreaker: After 20 years of near-misses, Hamlin did everything right… until a freak late caution (thanks to a William Byron tire failure) flipped the script and let Larson steal the title on an overtime restart. We broke down how it all happened — and how it felt — and I talked about where Denny’s heartbreak ranks among the most gutting defeats in sports history. Finally, we debated how to fix the NASCAR playoff system once and for all, including my appeal for perhaps a more golf-like approach to viewing the concept of a “champion” each year.
🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: 4-1 Weeks Forever - This week’s Football Bytes sawand I try to keep the hot streak alive after our matching 4-1 weeks — only mine technically counted, mind you 😉 — leaning into a Week 10 schedule begging for “hold-your-nose” picks. We break down why the Browns became an auto-play for us both after the Jets’ fire sale flipped the line, why I broke all the rules (TNF, huge line, it’s Denver) on the Broncos (Note: Big mistake…) and how I landed on the Texans even with Davis Mills at QB. Tyler, meanwhile, rides the Ravens to fade the J.J. McCarthy bounce, banks a must-have Bears cover and calls for an Eagles statement in primetime.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
🏈 2025 CFB Bracketology: Week 11 and LS-coup: Tanking the best job on the market by
🏈 Midseason Mumblings by
🏈 Gus Johnson, Fox Sports, and the Exhaustion of Bro Culture // Is the era of screaming gimmickry finally subsiding? by
🏈 The Promise of Aaron Jones by
🏈 How the latest line gets made, and what it means by
🏈 His Year: Stanley Morgan 1986 by
🏀 Five NBA Things I May or May Not Have Liked: Panda-monium and Dissecting 5 NBA Breakouts by
🏀 The Defensive Stats That Keep Pointing to Peyton Watson by
🏀 There is a lot of light in the NBA by
🏀 For The First Time This Year, The WNBA May Be Reclaiming Leverage in Their Labor Fight by
🏀 The Dallas Mavericks make me sad dude. by
🏀 Ja Morant and Allen Iverson by
🏀▶️ NBA’s Top Gambler Has a Solution — and a Warning by
🏀 Philadelphia 76ers: Is VJ Edgecombe’s Rookie Breakout Sustainable? by
🏀 Phil’s gift: why Phil Jackson gave out books by
🏀 Continuities still matter by
🏀 The Zone Defense That Eliminates Threes by
🏒 Does The NHL’s Best Defensive Pairing Reside In Detroit? by
🏒 Founders’ Choice - The Hockey Life of Razor // Before Daryl Reaugh was in the Hall of Fame, he was just a goalie from Prince George, BC. by
🏒▶️ When should you pull the goalie in hockey? by Wage World
⚾ Never inevitable, forever remembered // On the Dodgers winning an epic World Series byand and Game Seven Was the Best of Baseball by
⚾ Baseball played today is the best that’s ever been by
⚾ Baseball Art and Baseball History Meet in the Beautiful Work of Gary Cieradkowski by
⚾ The 18-Inning Lesson in Economics by
⚾ Time To Address The Fundies by
🛹 SKATEBOARDERS IN 2025 ARE INSANE 😐 by bbyyoshando (Note: Completely agree with this, and btw check out 15-year-old Ginwoo Onodera in this recent SLS competition — just absolutely INSANE stuff.)
⚽️ Consistent selection made Arsenal a contender — and new talent might finally take them to a title by
⛳ Thank God I Suck at Golf // On why people like Hugh Freeze lose their careers to this sport by
🏎️ Formula E Enters the Next Generation by
🏎️ Losing the Indy 500 by 13 Feet by
💰 The Takeaway: An Obituary For ESPN Bet byand Penn Entertainment’s $1.5 Billion Gamble on ESPN Bet Ends In Disaster by
🕸️ The internet wants to be fragmented by
🗳️ Election betting odds react to the 2025 election results by
🚂 AI Could Be the Railroad of the 21st Century. Brace Yourself. by
Old YouTube Game(s) of the Week
Michael Jordan vs Kobe Bryant 1997 - Bulls vs Lakers - December 17, 1997
Music to Play Us Out
Chihiro Yamanaka - “Life Goes On”
