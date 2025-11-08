In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.

Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

⚾️🏁 How to Crown — or Deny — a Champion - In the wake of the Dodgers’ extra-innings World Series win over the Blue Jays and Kyle Larson’s OT NASCAR championship victory over Denny Hamlin, I examined the razor-thin line between “deserving” and “lucky” champions — and what each said about the arbitrary nature of modern playoff formats, designed to maximize suspense at the expense of fairness.

🏀 The LeBron James Era Truly Began 20 Years Ago This Week - Basically 20 years after it started, I revisited LeBron’s 2005-06 season as the true starting point of his reign over basketball. After missing the playoffs in Years 1-2, it was James’ third NBA season that served as the launching pad for his 13-year playoff streak and (eventually) his eight straight Finals appearances, marking the moment he transformed from a prodigy into a one-man dynasty.

⚾️ The Golden Age of Ohtani - After the World Series, I celebrated Shohei Ohtani’s unprecedented 2024–25 run as one of the greatest peaks in baseball history. With an impressive 17.6 combined WAR across two seasons, back-to-back titles for the Dodgers and a Game 7 start on the mound that also included a multi-hit performance, Ohtani cemented himself as baseball’s once-in-a-century talent, surpassing even Babe Ruth’s two-way legacy. Beyond just their payroll and depth, Ohtani’s Dodgers have created a dynasty defined by the singular brilliance of a player who makes the impossible look routine. ⚾️ The Dodgers Just Became MLB’s First NBA-Style Champion - Here, I argued that L.A.’s 2025 World Series win signaled a new kind of baseball champ: Built less on the day-to-day grind of the regular season and more on postseason optimization, akin to modern NBA superteams. After a 93-win regular season that felt underwhelming for their $400 million roster, the Dodgers ramped up when it mattered, effectively load-managing their way through the year to peak in October. (Yet, even this approach couldn’t eliminate baseball’s inherent chaos — Game 7 still came down to a series of coin-flip plays that the Dodgers barely won.)

🏀 Tyrese Maxey Is Having His Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Season - With Maxey playing well, I spotlighted his transformation into a full-fledged franchise cornerstone for the resurgent 76ers. Joel Embiid is battling inconsistency and injuries, and Paul George has yet to debut, so Maxey has carried Philly with a Top-5 showing in LAKER Wins Above Replacement. More importantly, his statistical and developmental leap compares surprisingly well to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s recent MVP rise, with shared traits as versatile scoring guards who evolved into primary stars. Maxey’s top comps have shifted from streaky gunners like Lou Williams and Monta Ellis to top-tier stars such as SGA, Derrick Rose and Jamal Murray, possibly marking a breakthrough moment in his career arc.