In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
📊 My Odds/Models: NFL | MLB | WNBA | NBA | NHL | CFB | EPL | NASCAR
Check out the Yahoo! Sports AM newsletter for my various charts and other contributions, including…
⚾ The 2016 Cubs and the Future We Took for Granted – Ten years after Chicago broke its 108-year championship drought, I revisited the 2016 Cubs to analyze why a team once widely expected to begin baseball’s next great dynasty wound up as a miraculous one-off instead.
⚾ Derek Jeter Was Already an October Great When He Became “Mr. November” – Twenty-five years after his iconic 2001 postseason, I used WAR and Win Probability data to show how Derek Jeter was already performing like an all-time playoff legend well before “The Flip” and his famous walk-off home run cemented his nickname.
🏒 The NHL’s Most Productive Player Wants Out. When Has This Happened Before? – With Nikita Kucherov requesting a trade, I looked for historical parallels to such an elite franchise cornerstone wanting out at the peak of his powers — and what losing their top star would mean for the Tampa Bay Lightning’s dynastic legacy.
🏈 Lamar Jackson Is Becoming a “What-If” – After a thumb injury put another season in doubt immediately after returning from an ankle sprain, I examined Lamar Jackson’s frustrating pattern of late-season health issues and how his (lack of) availability continues to damage the Baltimore Ravens’ championship window.
🏀 The Thunder Are Learning Just How Fragile a Would-Be Dynasty Can Be – Coming off one of the most dominant post-merger championship runs by a young core, injuries and departures have already cost Oklahoma City roughly half of its WAR — serving as a reminder of how fast NBA windows can begin to close, too.
🏁 Where it all went wrong for Larson’s championship challengers - At NASCAR this week, as the Cup Series sets its sights on Homestead-Miami Speedway for the season finale, I broke down the key decisions, bad luck and missed opportunities that doomed the Chase field and left Kyle Larson on the verge of another title.
🏁🎙️ Podracing: Heading Home(Stead) - In the penultimate Podracing proceedings of the postseason, Tyler Lauletta and I parsed the meaning of William Byron’s dominant Martinsville win — where was this all year? — praised Kyle Larson for staying on track for a title, pondered where it all went wrong for Larson’s challengers, and produced our final betting/one-and-done picks of the 2026 campaign.
📊 Charts of the week:
Here were some of my favorite viz items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
🏈 On Wemby’s massive Game Score…
🏈 On winning NFL games without a completed pass…
🏈 On the CFP’s contradictory rankings…
🏀 On expansion-team speedruns…
⛳ On LIV Golf’s massive money-pit…
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👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 “So, Is the College Sports Bill Cooked? Short answer: Probably.” by Hector Diaz
🏈 “Advanced Bob Ross Stats and the Joy of Throwing the Football” by Ray Carpenter
🎨 (Note: With apologies to Ray, the best advanced Bob Ross stats came from my fellow 538 alum Walt Hickey.)
🏈 “Breaking down the last 3 undefeated CFB teams / Miami, UCLA and Utah, just like we all predicted in August” by Brendan Farrell
🏈 “Lamar Jackson’s last game as a Raven? The breakup talk is getting way ahead of itself” by Charles Robinson NFL
🏈 “The Bears bet on Jeffery Simmons shows early returns” by Tyler
🏈 “Oregon State football was left for dead. Now, it’s thriving” by Craig Meyer
🏀▶️ “The NBA tightened its rules…and it’s glorious” by Thinking Basketball
🏀 “Joel Embiid Is Anchoring the Sixers’ Defense Again” by Beckett Sanderson
🏀 “three from forty” by bang!
🏀 “College Basketball Returns to the Court After Chaotic Offseason” by Amanda Christovich
🏀 “When Does an NBA Record Start to Mean Something?” by Shax
🏀 “Four big thoughts as we enter the WNBA offseason” by Katie McInerney
⚾▶️ “Inside the MLB Lockout 2027 Negotiations with David Samson & John Skipper” by PABLO TORRE FINDS OUT
⚾▶️ “Reliving the Most LOPSIDED World Series Ever Played” by Jolly Olive
⚾ “Tony Gwynn Becomes a .400 Hitter” by Pages from Baseball's Past
🏒 “Quantifying Effective Hitters in the NHL” by Corsi Chronicles
⛳ “Is Bunker Practice Even Worth Your Time?” by Tour Swings Tommy
⚽ “Can Arsenal dominate the Premier League over several years?” by Grace Robertson
🏁 “What’s next for Denny Hamlin on his final ride in NASCAR?” by Nate Ryan
🌍 “The Week in International Sport: 3x3 basketball, South Africa in test cricket and Caroline Harvey” by Ben Wylie
▶️ Old YouTube Game of the Week
Classic Full NASCAR Race: Jimmie Johnson claims seventh championship | Homestead-Miami Speedway
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
SNAP! - “The Power”
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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I was listening to a podcast about your Sixers. Funny bit when they were talking about Nurse’s offensive schemes - “well, it’s better than J Kidd” chuckle chuckle…