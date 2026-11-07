Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim C's avatar
Jim C
3h

I was listening to a podcast about your Sixers. Funny bit when they were talking about Nurse’s offensive schemes - “well, it’s better than J Kidd” chuckle chuckle…

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Neil Paine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture