The Week That Was (November 17-21, 2025)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏀 The 2025-26 NBA Is Warped Beyond Recognition - The league’s distribution of good, bad and even middle-class teams so far this season is historically out of whack. I dig into it more, and ask why it might be happening:
🛹 The Future (of Skateboarding) Is Female - With the rivalry between 15-year-old world street No. 1 Chloe Covell and 17-year-old No. 2 Rayssa Leal set to come to a conclusion for the year soon at the Street League Super Crown championship, I looked at the trend toward super-young skaters dominating the women’s side of the sport.
⚾ That Time Matt Kemp (Briefly) Had a 10-WAR Season - Kemp’s name is on the 2026 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, which reminded me of that weird time our Baseball-Reference WAR had him in the immortal 10-WAR club… until we changed our calculation several months later.
🏒 The Penguins Weren’t Supposed to Be Good Again - Old, bad and going nowhere last season, the Penguins were the last team we’d have thought would suddenly re-emerge among the best in the NHL… but here they are. I looked at how rare it is for a team to follow that arc — and a very interesting team shows up as the only real parallel.
🏈 These Rams Are Sean McVay’s Best Rams - Remember when the Rams supposedly mortgaged their future to win a Super Bowl in 2021? Well, they successfully re-tooled well enough to make the playoffs again these past few seasons and now are on pace for their best season of the entire Sean McVay Era in 2025.
🏀 What Paul George can still give the Sixers — and what might be a thing of the past - For the Philly Inquirer, I wrote about what lessons we can take away from George’s return to action from injury, and what similar players have had left in the tank at his current age.
⚾ MLB ‘reclamation’ candidates: 6 free agents who could bounce back with new teams - At ESPN, I tried to find the 2026 “reclamation” candidates — players who were once good, but fell off and now will try things again with a new team — who paralleled the best reclamation-project comebacks of 2025.
🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: All My L’s Were AI’s Fault - In this week’s Football Bytes,and I walked through my picking spreadsheet (now clear of possible ChatGPT-induced team ID mixups) while debating Week 12’s slate of action, including trying to identify which winning teams are actually frauds, previewing Shedeur Sanders’ first pro start, looking for “buy low / sell high” picks, and asking whether the Rams have ascended into a tier of their own atop the league.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
Programming Note: In this space, I usually compile a collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. This week, though, I simply ran out of gas while traveling — so instead of just phoning in a few pieces and potentially leaving out others, I will just leave you with an extra-special foil card of Matt Kemp’s 2011 season from my favorite baseball board game, MLB Showdown, courtesy of the incredible Showdown Bot card generator:
Sorry again from the departure from the routine this week, and we should be back next week with a more normal link-drop.
Old YouTube Game(s) of the Week
1980 Bears at Lions, Thanksgiving highlights
Music to Play Us Out
Stereo MC’s - “Connected”
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
Neil’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.