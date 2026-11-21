In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
📊 My Odds/Models: NFL | MLB | WNBA | NBA | NHL | ✨CFB✨ | EPL | NASCAR
Check out the Yahoo! Sports AM newsletter for my various charts and other contributions, including…
🏈 UCLA Is Currently the College Football Playoff’s Main Character – With the 10-0 Bruins surprisingly ranked No. 4 in the nation in their first year under coach Bob Chesney, I used my experimental CFP forecast model (see below) to show why UCLA carries the nation’s most consequential stretch run. Facing back-to-back high-leverage games against Michigan and USC, UCLA’s unique mix out outcomes range from securing a top-4 bye to missing the 12-team field altogether.
🏈 What Happened to Home-Field Advantage? – After the winless Chargers went into Baltimore and won on MNF, I looked at data across sports to track the multi-decade decline of home-field advantage. NFL road teams have won over 51 percent of regulation games through Week 10 in 2026, showing just how much one of sports’ most reliable edges has eroded — due to factors ranging from less crowd intimidation on officiating to better sports science to manage travel.
⚾ Dusty Baker’s Greatness Followed Him Everywhere – Ahead of the Dec. 6 Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball Era Committee vote, I made the Cooperstown case for Dusty Baker (in a field of fellow managerial candidates Bruce Bochy, Joe Maddon, and Lou Piniella). Beyond his 2,183 career wins and 2022 World Series title, Baker remains the only manager in MLB history to take five different franchises to the postseason.
🏒 Connor McDavid Is Making 200 Points Seem Possible Again – Forty years after Wayne Gretzky last hit the 200-point threshold, Connor McDavid found himself tracking directly with the Great One’s historic scoring pace with 53 points through Edmonton’s first 22 games. I broke down his game-by-game scoring rate and showed how the NHL’s expanded 84-game schedule could give McDavid the extra runway needed to accomplish one of hockey’s ultimate milestones.
🏈 Justin Herbert’s Collapse Is in Historically Bad Company – Following the 0-8 Chargers’ slide into irrelevance ahead of Monday Night Football, I analyzed Justin Herbert’s unprecedented mid-prime regression. Judged by QB EPAR, Herbert is posting one of the worst full-season figures in post-merger database history and has the single largest year-over-year drop for a quarterback who topped 100 EPAR per 17 starts the prior year.
📊 Charts of the week:
Here were some of my favorite viz items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
🏈 On Scorigami added in recent NFL seasons…
🏆 On whether defense is actually winning more championships recently…
🎮 On sports’ GTA Generation…
Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!
👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 “Meet the worst defense in college football this season (and maybe of all-time)” by Craig Meyer
🏈 “Which teams perform best and worst after a Grand Theft Auto release?” by Matt Brown
🏈 “Why Do Contenders Hire First-Time Play Callers?” by Jeremy Keys
🏈 “Josh Downs’ Chiefs debut showed how he can give them what they’ve needed at WR” by Seth Keysor
🏈 “Delving into the History of Punt, Pass & Kick” by Paul Lukas
🏈▶️ “The Greatest Running Back NOT In The Hall Of Fame: How 4 Words Changed Everything For Ricky Watters” by Press Box Chronicles with Jeff Pearlman
🏀 “Father Time and the Style of Play in the Modern NBA” by Austin Cornilles
🏀 “Are the Sixers Actually as Good as Their 13-3 Record?” by Beckett Sanderson
🏀 “Jensen Huang, Michael Jordan, and the Genius Exemption” by Michael Weinreb
🏀 “The Re-Rise of Teenagers in the NBA” by Chris Gunther | Charting Hoops
🏀 “Me and Big Euro: Life on pro basketball’s bottom rung” by Coach Sharpe
🏀 “Louisville Dismantled UConn—and Showed What Happens When You Build the Stage” by Amy Moritz
🏀 “The Oklahoma City Thunder and Their Potent Stack of Ball-Handlers” by Parker Fleming
🏀 “I’ve created a monster... and it’s awesome.” by Jerry Gallagher III
⚾ “Why the best center fielder doesn't have to dive” by Zack Scott
⚾ “Does It Really Matter If MLB Owners Make More Money Under a Cap System?” by Sean Millerick
⚾▶️ “These Guys Got MVP Votes?” by BigLeagueAnalysis and Just Baseball Media
💰 “Bron v. Bron Escalates” by Ben Horney
⚽ “The corner kick in 2026: Is the meat wall cooked, or just resting?” by Michael Caley
🎽 “Let’s Pick the Worst Uniform Program Name!” by Paul Lukas
✨ “Novak Djokovic and Aman Are Turning the Athlete’s Routine Into a Hotel Brand” by David Skilling
💃 “Advanced Dancing With The Stars Analytics” by Ray Carpenter
🌍 “The Week in International Sport: Rugby League World Cup(s), basketball migration and Aaryavir Sehwag” by Ben Wylie
✈️ “Why Everything Is Suddenly Breaking All at Once” by Derek Thompson
🎮 “How Wikipedia Ruined Your Perception of Video Game History” by The Sunshine Feeler
▶️ Old YouTube Game of the Week
“The Play” | 1982 Big Game - Stanford vs. Cal Golden Bears (Full Game)
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
“Armageddon” by aespa
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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