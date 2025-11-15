The Week That Was (November 10-14, 2025)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏀 Did Nico Harrison Orchestrate the Fastest Fall From Grace in NBA History? - The big NBA news of the week was the firing of Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison, which somehow came both too soon and too late? I looked at the state of the Mavs just 95 games after they played in the 2024 Finals, comparing them with other Finalists who fell off in a hurry.
🏀 Can AJ Dybantsa Lead BYU to the Promised Land? - The No. 1 prospect in college basketball this year landed in Provo, Utah, of all places — and he is poised to help BYU reach its first Final Four in program history.
🏀 Lenny Wilkens Was a Man Between NBA Eras - To honor the passing of the Hall of Fame player and coach (and player-coach!), I wrote about how drastically the game changed over the span of his long career, and how the parity that brought his 1979 Sonics the title later morphed into a situation where his Cavs and Hawks absolutely could not get past one man in the playoffs.
🏒 Connor Bedard’s Generational Moment Has Arrived - In Year 3 of his NHL career, the much-hyped “generational prospect” is starting to put up numbers worthy of the comparisons to all-time legends.
🏈 The Patriots Are Speedrunning Their Rebuild - If the Mavs were challenging records for the quickest teams to fall apart after playing for a championship, the Patriots have had one of the fastest turnarounds by an ex-champ who bottomed out and then returned to prominence.
🏁 Celebrating the Cup Series’ overachievers and underrated stars - For, I gave out my annual faux-awards for various unsung and under-the-radar categories of drivers.
🏁🎙️ One More Left Turn For The Road - In this week’s Podracing,Lauletta and I closed out the 2025 season in style, by remembering our favorite moments of the year — including Mexico City weekend, SVG’s streak, Larson’s peak, Zilisch’s arrival, barriers broken by Bubba Wallace and Katherine Legge, and more. I also talked about my awards column, and of course, it wouldn’t be Podracing without a wayyyyy-too-early breakdown of the 2026 Daytona 500 odds.
🏒 NHL’s biggest early-season surprises: Penguins, Rangers, more - At ESPN, I wrote about the teams that have most exceeded — or undershot — their expectations in the early going of the 2025-26 season… and whether or not it will last.
🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: You Can’t Hate Every Team - Or can you??? In this week’s Football Bytes,and I discussed which teams we even still trust at this point — hint: not the Dolphins — and I heavily deliberated taking my bye week, then reversed course (perhaps foolishly) at the last minute.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🎵📖 My Book is Finally Out by(Note: Congrats Chris!!!)
🏈 The NFL has entered the Scorigami Era by
🏈 Trevor Lawrence Stinks, and Other Truth Bombs by
🏈 Musing about quarterback whispering by
🏈 The Big Ten’s B1G deal // Probably should read the contracts before you sign them, right? by
🏈 The Rise of Emeka Egbuka and GL Pod: Brady vs. Belichick! Talking ‘Dynasty Debate’ with author Gary Myers by
🏈 Who’s Getting Paid Next? These 10 NFL Players Are Making Their Case by
🏈 How UMass, the Worst Team in College Football, Got Like This by
🏈 Gauging NFL Front Office Health by
🏀 Why does the NBA LOOK so different now? by Thinking Basketball
🏀 Victor Wembanyama Doesn’t Make Sense by
🏀 Taylor Jenkins Died For This? and The Nico Paradox by
🏀 Five NBA Things I may or may not have Liked: Twas the Night of November Tenth by
🏀 Nico Harrison Takes The Fall by
🏀 Finding small joys in New Orleans by
🏀 Is Adam Silver up for this? by
🏀 Nico Harrison speedran an NBA Franchise to the Shadow Realm by
🏀 Are the Thunder on track to have the best NBA title defense ever? by Zach Harper
🏀 Magic 8 Ballers: The Many Ways of Otega Oweh by
🏀 Indiana basketball is fun again by
🏀 Inside the Zone of Good Teams: What the Data Reveals About Mid-Major Success by
🏀 SLAM Magazine Review - Summer 1994 by(Note: This particular issue was totally jam-packed with amazing ‘90s-era stuff!)
🏀 Dick Motta: The ReadJack Interview by
🏒 The Oilers are little broken right now by
🏒 Are the Toronto Maple Leafs ... Bad? How do they fix this? by
-
⚾ Strikeouts Minus Baserunners: A New Way to Study Relievers by
⚾ Late Bloomers: Otis Nixon by
⚾ Five Almost HOF Catchers you remember watching by
🏃 How Your Kid Can Get Faster AND Minimize Injury Risk byand
🏏 Entering the Ashes with an ageing pace attack, Australia might need Nathan Lyon to step up by
🎰 Sports gambling, growth over all else, and the snake eating a tail (Part 2) by
Old YouTube Game(s) of the Week
NHL Hockey November 1996 Part 1/10
Music to Play Us Out
“Punky Brewster Theme (Full Length Version)” by Gary Portnoy
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
Neil’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.