The Week That Was (May 25-29, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏒 Claude Lemieux Was a Good Player Who Turned Great For the Playoffs - Sadly, Lemieux died this week — I tried to pay tribute by talking about his legacy as one of hockey’s ultimate “money players”, always raising his game in the playoffs relative to his regular-season stats.
⚾ Cam Schlittler Gives the Yankees Their Rarest Kind of Star: a Homegrown Ace - While the Yankees haven’t exactly lacked for pitching in their history — the greatest closer ever wore pinstripes— they’ve been defined much more by their hitters than their (especially homegrown) starters. But Schlittler is an exception to that rule.
⚽ SLEEPING GIGANTE? - For Polymarket, I wrote a guest post breaking down the World Cup odds — and why the old concept of the “Group of Death” might be outdated in an age of expanded fields, giving way to the “Path of Death” through the knockouts instead.
🏒 The Avalanche Are About to Become the NHL’s Most Stunning Sweep Victim Since, Well, the Last One - As the once-mighty Avs were being swept out of the West final by the Golden Knights, I wrote about how it was both shocking (statistically) and not (given hockey’s weird penchant for out-of-nowhere sweeps).
⚾ Baseball’s 2026 Standings Are Acting Like 2025 Never Happened - Unsurprisingly, in most MLB seasons the previous year predicts the current year better than 2 years earlier. That has not, however, been the case in 2026 so far.
🏒 Stanley Cup playoff trendspotting: More chaos, young stars, more - For ESPN, I wrote about five big-picture trends to emerge from the playoffs coming out of the Game 1s of the 2026 NHL playoffs.
🏁 Why Kyle Busch’s legacy as an owner is everywhere in Cup Series garage - Amidst all of the deserved tributes to Busch’s abilities as a driver, it can be easy to forget that he also leaves a tremendous legacy as a team owner in the lower series. In recent seasons, roughly one-third of Cup Series starts and nearly half of all wins were by drivers who previously ran for Kyle Busch Motorsports.
🏁🎙️ Podracing: Thank You, Rowdy - Tyler Lauletta and I were back at the mics for Podracing this week, to talk memories of Kyle Busch, recap the emotional Coke 600 win for Daniel Suarez in Charlotte, and look ahead to this weekend’s favorites in Nashville.
🚨 Special announcement: Tyler was unfortunately among the Sports Illustrated layoffs this week, so he is a free agent if you want somebody to do a great job blogging and writing newsletters for you!!
⚾ Why Bobby Witt Jr. Is Baseball’s New Power-Speed Prototype - The old Bill James “power-speed number” (which mixes HR and SB) still has its uses, but who has the best blend of skills if we use different Statcast measurements instead?
📊 Chart(s) of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
🏀 On the market’s sudden realization that the Knicks are a real Finals threat…
🏁 On the latest twist in the F1 odds…
⚽ On the strength-on-strength Champions League final…
🏀 On how the Spurs go as Wemby goes…
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👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏀 Who should your team take in the NBA draft? by Joseph George
🏀 Why is Everyone Scoring 100? by Chris Gunther | Charting Hoops
🏀 Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer’s Perfect 2026 NBA Draft Fit by Nathan Grubel
🏀 WNBA Salaries Have Risen. So Have Expectations for Many Teams and Players by Bob Bellotti
⚾ Nationals among MLB teams forcing us to rethink everything by Neil Greenberg
⚾ Fielding Independent Hitting Part 2 // Does FIwOBA hold up to scrutiny? by ritmica
🏒 The Vegas Golden Knights are a unique Stanley Cup finalist by Hockey Stathead
🏒 Trying to make sense of the Buffalo Sabres by Brendan Farrell
🏒 Hurricanes making emphatic statement on rest vs. rust argument; Revisiting one of offseason’s biggest trades by Adam Gretz
🏈 Early Down Play-Action Is Killing NFL Defenses (And How Coaches Are Fighting Back) by Cody Alexander
🏈 In Praise of a VolumeTurtle (TM): Why SDSU has the most expert-drafted RB in CFF by Steve Jackson
🏁 Kimi Antonelli is making this F1 title his. George Russell is watching it slip away by Madeline Coleman
🏁▶︎ Kyle Busch & the greatest comeback in sports history by Shawn McClurg
🏁 From ‘Frozenqvist’ to Indianapolis 500 winner by Jenna Fryer
🏁 “Boring”? Why Monaco GP Still Belongs in Formula 1 // Monaco’s Value Can’t Be Measured by Overtakes by Lee McKenzie
🏁▶︎ Kyle Busch Reaches The Brink | The 2011 Texas Incident by mapleboy
🏁▶︎ Over 4 Hours of CART Onboards From 1996-2002 by Hickey
⚽ Eberechi Eze’s Sliding Doors Season Shows How Fast Football Careers Can Change by David Skilling
⚽ Stadium Tour: Inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium Before the World Cup by FootballJo
🎵 The Rock Hall Was Never Just About Rock // And that’s okay by Chris Dalla Riva
▶️ Old YouTube Game(s) of the Week
2016 NBA Western Conference Semifinals: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs (Full Series)
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
Clairo - Add Up My Love
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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