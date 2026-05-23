The Week That Was (May 18-22, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏁 Farewell, Rowdy - My usual NASCAR column was, understandably, pre-empted by the unthinkable news that Kyle Busch had died of a sudden illness at the age of 41. It’s a loss for the sport that’s difficult to understand or articulate, but I did my best to pay tribute to one of the greatest pure racers in motorsport history.
🏀🎙️Neil Paine on Thunder HATE and “Draftism” - Is OKC really all that “unethical”? - My buddy Ethan Strauss and I talked Jalen Brunson’s underappreciated greatness, and whether the Thunder (and SGA specifically) have unfairly become maligned as avatars for all of our modern NBA grievances.
🎽The End of White Jerseys at Home Goes Beyond Nike and the NBA - Another Ethan-adjacent post (he first wrote about Nike’s utter ruination of the NBA’s uniform paradigm) saw me further explore the phenomenon of teams stopping wearing white jerseys at home — across all sports, not just basketball.
⚾ The National League Suddenly Owns Interleague Play - As a traditional rule of thumb, the AL has absolutely dominated the NL in Interleague games — at one point going the equivalent of 89-73 (a solid playoff team) per 162 games against the other league from 2005-2017. But this year, the tables have turned and the NL is obliterating the Junior Circuit like never before.
🏒 This Year’s NHL Final Four Is a Tale of Two Mismatches - Ahead of the NHL’s conference finals, I wrote about how the Avalanche and Hurricanes were big favorites on paper… but why they might still lose anyway. (Which became more likely after a pair of Game 1 losses.)
🏀 The Spurs Are Still the Thunder’s Biggest Problem - Before the Western Conference finals began, I revisited my earlier post about teams with the biggest splits between how well they did against the rest of the league and how poorly they did against one specific team. How much does it tend to matter when they face in the playoffs?
📊 Chart(s) of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
🏁 On Kyle Busch as NASCAR’s greatest winner…
⚾ On Shohei Ohtani’s all-timer of a season…
🏀 On the Knicks’ 33-net-point swing in the last 13 minutes of ECF Game 1…
🏁 On Katherine Legge’s attempt to drive 1,100 miles in the same day…
Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!
👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏒 What to Expect from Game 7’s in the Stanley Cup Playoffs: How Do Scoring and Power-Play Opportunities Change in the Final Game? by Edward Egros
🏒 The Anaheim Ducks got a taste of their future by Brendan Farrell
🏒 NHL 2026 Offseason: Rising Cap & Thin Free Agency Set Stage For Trade Surge by Mark Scheig
🏀 Wilt Chamberlain would be transcendent in today’s NBA as we watch the rebirth of the big man by Shamus Clancy
🏀 Thunder vs. Spurs is the NBA’s first true post-Splash Bros dynasty war by Daniel Hardee
🏀 Should You Be Worried? PT. 1 | 2026 NBA Draft by Stephen Gillaspie
⚾ Triples are still awesome but less frequent and The Resurrection of Jacob deGrom by Mark Kolier
⚾ Why Ballparks Must Prioritize Safe Outfield Walls by Edward Egros
⚾ Grounding kwERA by ritmica
⚾ Mel Ott and the Polo Grounds by Pages from Baseball's Past
🏈 Does the 2027 NFL Draft Class Live Up to the Hype? by James Foster
🏈 Who Actually Drafted Well? A History of NFL Draft Performance by Robbie Marriage
🏈 Rest matters in the NFL — just probably less than you think by Neil Greenberg
🏈 The NFL’s TV Talks Are Even More Perilous Than They Look by Club Sportico
🏈 A 24-Team College Football Playoff Solves a Problem That Doesn’t Exist by Michael Bryan
⚽ Mauricio Pochettino won’t pick the best 26, but he will pick the 26 he trusts by Peter Welpton
🏁 George Russell’s Championship Experience Could Be Key Against Antonelli by Formula Reports
▶️ Old YouTube Race
Game of the Week
2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Dover Motor Speedway (Kyle Busch’s final win)
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
“Sunflower” by YOUNHA
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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