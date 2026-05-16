In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.

📝 What I did this week

Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

📊 Chart(s) of the week:

Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…

🏈 On the lack of predictive quality of NFL schedule strength rankings…

⚾ On how much winning (vs. losing) the next game swings an NBA/NHL playoff series…

🏁 On Shane van Gisbergen’s remarkable Watkins Glen comeback…

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👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week

A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.

▶️ Old YouTube Clips Game of the Week

2000 MLB Highlights August 23

🎵 Music to Play Us Out

“虹の彼方” by Sumire Uesaka (Honestly, the entire Sakura Wars soundtrack is amazing)

Filed under: Weekly Round-up