The Week That Was (May 11-15, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏀 It’s True: LeBron’s Lakers Stint Was Indeed a Success - The Lakers’ exit from the playoffs in a sweep this week — in what might have been LeBron James’ last game (In the NBA? Probably not. As a Laker? Maybe.) sparked debate over whether his time in L.A. was a success or failure. Based on playoff appearances and titles vs. expected, I argued that it was a success… but that previous Laker eras have warped our perceptions for the franchise.
⛳ The PGA Championship Is Golf’s Democratic Major. It Just Doesn’t Know It. - The PGA has long struggled to carve out an identity relative to the other majors (Masters = Augusta; British Open = historic links courses; US Open = sadism), though I think it may be hiding its true nature in plain sight: as the major anyone can win.
⚾ Bobby Cox Ran a Dynasty Greater Than Its Ring Count - In commemoration of the longtime Braves manager passing away last weekend, I wrote about how Atlanta massively overperformed its expected playoff appearances under Cox, helping late owner Ted Turner promote the franchise as “America’s Team” in a way that transcended its single championship from 1995.
🏒 The Canadiens Are Canada’s Last Hope - After an era of optimism that Canadian teams might end their 33-year Stanley Cup drought, 2026 was a down year for the nation’s NHL franchises. Well, except for the one in Montreal, which is trying to make a surprising run to the East final.
Here’s a bonus chart on how Montreal overcame being the league’s youngest team, facing its toughest schedule:
⚾ Carlos Delgado Wasn’t a Hall of Famer — But He Looked Like One - Keeping with the Canadian theme (I wrote most of these posts from Toronto this week), I looked at the career and legacy of Delgado, the Blue Jays’ fearsome slugger who has a surprising amount in common with Hall of Famers despite not actually being of HOF caliber.
🏁 How can Shane van Gisbergen make The Chase? - At NASCAR, I wrote about the odds on SVG’s potential path to The Chase, despite the format no longer granting him automatic entry with road-course wins.
🏁🎙️ Podracing: SVG SZN - In this week’s episode of Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I broke down SVG’s remarkable comeback, my story on his Chase path, and a preview of the new All-Star Race at Dover.
📊 Chart(s) of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
🏈 On the lack of predictive quality of NFL schedule strength rankings…
⚾ On how much winning (vs. losing) the next game swings an NBA/NHL playoff series…
🏁 On Shane van Gisbergen’s remarkable Watkins Glen comeback…
Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!
👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏀 Does The Regular Season Really Not Matter? by Hardwood Paroxysm
🏀 Daryl Morey…Kinda, Sorta Did a Good Job? and Winners and Losers of the NBA Draft Lottery by Above the Break
🏀 LeBron Lost the GOAT Debate — Not His Lakers Tenure and Nike Ruined NBA Uniforms by Ethan Strauss
🏀 2026 NBA Draft Top Storylines: AJ Dybantsa Top Overall Pick? by Nathan Grubel
🏀 Adjusted Net Rating and the Best NBA Teams Ever by Marc Robinson
⚾ The Newspaper Sports Page You Didn’t Realize You Missed by Michael Weinreb
⚾ Fielding Independent Hitting: Does applying DIPS theory to hitting work like it does for pitching? by ritmica
⚾ Talking Pittsburgh as a baseball town, going to a game, and the misunderstanding of the Statcast era by Adam Gretz
⚾ Baseball’s Hall of Fame doesn’t care about player salaries and Comparing All-Star centerfielders Brett Butler & Steve Finley by Mark Kolier
⚾ How far did Pujols fall? and How close did Mantle come to his potential? by Sean
🏒 How the Carolina Hurricanes are still undefeated in the playoffs by Brendan Farrell
🏒 Unethical or Just Business? The NHL’s Brutal Coaching Carousel by Jim Parsons
🏈 The NFL schedule revealed some immediate betting opportunities by Neil Greenberg
🎾 Should tennis players be paid more at the Grand Slams? by Nikola Vuković, CFA
⚽ Why So Many World Cup Tickets Remain Unsold One Month Out by Margaret Fleming
🏁 How Ryan Blaney (and his many beards) became a prototypical Team Penske driver by Nate Ryan
🏁 A first-timer’s observations about Watkins Glen International by NASCARCASM
⚽ The Soccer Journey No One Prepared Us For by Melissa Jacobs and David Murray
👀 Can You Legally Watch A Sporting Event From Your Backyard? by Joe Pompliano
▶️ Old YouTube Clips
Game of the Week
2000 MLB Highlights August 23
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
“虹の彼方” by Sumire Uesaka (Honestly, the entire Sakura Wars soundtrack is amazing)
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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