In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.

📝 What I did this week

Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

🏀 Men’s Bubble Watch: Tracking which teams will make (or miss) the NCAA tournament - One last reminder that I am running Bubble Watch for ESPN! With the help of my NCAA tourney forecast-model consensus tracker, we’re keeping tabs on the teams who are fighting to stay on track for at-large bids with mere days to go before Selection Sunday.

📊 Chart(s) of the week:

Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…

⚾ On the weird outlier that is Puerto Rico’s probability to win the WBC…

🏀 On Miami (OH)’s odds to make the NCAA tourney after losing their undefeated season…

🏒 On the leading candidates to win NHL awards…

Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!

👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week

A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.

▶️ Old YouTube Game of the Week

Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors (2006-07)

🎵 Music to Play Us Out

Kanye West - “We Major”

Filed under: Weekly Round-up