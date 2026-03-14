The Week That Was (March 9-13, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏀 Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Game Lacked Mythology More Than Legitimacy - While critics called Adebayo’s historic scoring night a stat-stuffing disgrace, history shows most legendary records were manufactured. Instead, the real issue might have been that the performance didn’t fit the defensive-minded star’s established narrative the same way that Kobe’s 81 neatly fit into his.
🏒 The Sabres’ Playoff Drought Lasted Generations — But It’s Almost Over - After 14 seasons of futility that saw Buffalo set the NHL’s all-time record for postseason absence, a young roster (who mostly has little or no memory of the franchise’s last playoff appearance) finally has the Sabres on the verge of making playoff hockey a reality again in Western NY.
🏈 The 2026 QB Market is Full of Chaos Agents - This NFL offseason features an unusually high-variance group of quarterbacks on the move, from former MVP-caliber starters like Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray to unproven wild cards like Malik Willis and veterans like Geno Smith (more on him later) chasing one last shot.
🏀 The Women’s Basketball Field Keeps Getting Better. So Does UConn. - Even as the transfer portal — and the general evolution of the game — creates what will be the deepest and most talented field in the history of the women’s tournament, the undefeated Huskies have reached a level of dominance that threatens to render the rest of the nation’s improvement irrelevant.
🏈 Geno Smith Had to Leave the Jets to Get Good. Can He Rewrite the Story Now? - A decade after a fateful locker-room punch forever altered his first stint in New York, Smith returns to the Jets as a veteran ex-Pro Bowl QB, attempting to complete one of the most improbable full-circle redemption arcs in NFL history.
🏁 Is it time for these drivers to panic already? - Just four races into the 2026 season, I looked at five Cup Series drivers who are currently buried below the playoff cutline, assigning “Panic Ratings” to guys like Chase Briscoe and Kyle Busch based on how they might climb out within this season’s new Chase format.
🏁🎙️ Podracing: Straight Talkers - In this week’s episode of Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I broke down Ryan Blaney’s masterful performance at Phoenix, where he worked his way through the field to secure the win. We also dive into the surprising early-season success of Podcast Patron Saint Shane Van Gisbergen and assess the panic levels for my list of big-name drivers currently down in the standings. Finally, we look ahead to Las Vegas, the season’s first “Marioval,”1 where we debate whether anyone can actually stop Kyle Larson from dominating at one of his favorite tracks.
🏀 Men’s Bubble Watch: Tracking which teams will make (or miss) the NCAA tournament - One last reminder that I am running Bubble Watch for ESPN! With the help of my NCAA tourney forecast-model consensus tracker, we’re keeping tabs on the teams who are fighting to stay on track for at-large bids with mere days to go before Selection Sunday.
📊 Chart(s) of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
⚾ On the weird outlier that is Puerto Rico’s probability to win the WBC…
🏀 On Miami (OH)’s odds to make the NCAA tourney after losing their undefeated season…
🏒 On the leading candidates to win NHL awards…
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👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 Ravens Trade for Maxx Crosby, Become a Super Bowl Favorite Overnight by Nick Kehoe
🏈 2026 NFL Offseason: Improvement Index for all 32 teams by Kevin Cole
🏈 Kenneth Walker III is Exactly What the Chiefs Needed by Nick Kehoe
🏀 How to accurately predict NBA player stats by Jeremias Engelmann
🏀 The Race for No. 1: Part IV: Cameron Boozer Takes the Top Spot by James Barlowe
🏀 The Teams That Win in Different Ways (and Ones That Don’t) by Derek Willis
🏀 Résumé Tetris by Chris Gallo
🏀 Why Kon Knueppel Is The NBA Rookie of the Year Over Cooper Flagg by Nathan Grubel
🏀 How a professional gambler’s ‘hatred’ turned into the key data point for evaluating NCAA tournament bubble teams by Jeff Eisenberg
⚾ Baseball Analytics Aren’t Broken, They Just Need Updating by Edward Egros
⚾ Who Has the Best Pitching Development + Acquisition? by Lance Brozdowski
⚾ What Kind of Encore Can Cal Raleigh Deliver After His Historic 60-Homer Season? by Matt Musico
🏁 If it weren’t for bad luck… Diving into some of NASCAR’s miserable-misfortune moments ahead of Las Vegas by NASCARCASM
🏁 The star-crossed legacy of being Alex Bowman, and why you can’t bet against his next comeback by Nate Ryan
🏁▶️ Sights & Sounds: 2001 Texas in Widescreen HD by NASCAR Classics
⚽ North London Forever: Arsenal are on the cusp of history by Austin Cornilles
▶️ Old YouTube Game of the Week
Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors (2006-07)
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
Kanye West - “We Major”
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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Our term for a regular mile-and-a-half NASCAR oval, like a standard Mushroom Cup track in Mario Kart.