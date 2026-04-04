The Week That Was (March 30-April 3, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏀 This Final Four Has 3 Great Teams Stuck in Long Title Droughts — and 1 Good Team Who’s Not - The 2026 Final Four is a weird mix: It features three statistical powerhouses — Michigan, Arizona and Illinois — all of whom are seeking to end decades-long championship droughts. And then there’s UConn, who goes into the weekend after their miraculous comeback against Duke as the lowest-rated team remaining, despite being by far the most recent champion (they won in 2024) of the bunch.
🏀2026 NCAA Tournament Forecast 📊 - Here’s one last plug for my NCAA men’s tournament forecast model — which uses a bunch of power ratings to simulate the bracket thousands of times, and is updated throughout the tourney:
🏀 2025-26 NCAA Tournament Odds and Probabilities 📊
⚾ How MLB’s Big Extension Bets Are Changing - After previously covering it last summer, I revisited the topic of contract extensions for young MLB stars in light of so many happening in the past few weeks. While the original surplus value of these deals has diminished since the 2000s, teams are now pivoting toward signing their top prospects when they have little to no MLB experience, as a hedge against rising market costs and uncertainty around the next CBA.
⚾ 2026 MLB Elo Power Ratings, Playoff Odds & Wins Above Replacement (WAR) rankings 📈 - The season is in full swing, so check out my MLB Elo forecast model, which you can use to track each team’s power rating and odds to make/advance through the postseason all year long.
🏒 Most of the NHL Playoff Bracket is Settled (Except For All the Parts That Aren’t) - There are roughly 2 weeks left in the 2025-26 NHL regular season, and many of the playoff spots are basically settled. But those that aren’t, really aren’t! So I used my Elo model to break down the bubble races and introduced a “Nemesis Index” to show which teams in the mix are standing in each other’s way the most.
⚾ The Phillies’ Win-Now Balancing Act Is Already Being Tested - Philly is one of the more interesting teams in baseball, because of the high-stakes balancing act they’re attempting: They are currently MLB’s oldest team, attempting to maximize their “win-now” window with an expensive veteran core that includes Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Aaron Nola… but they’re also integrating prospects like Justin Crawford and Andrew Painter into the lineup alongside the established stars.
🏒 Vegas’ Coaching Change Was Certainly Late — But Was It Also Too Little, or Just Right? - The Golden Knights just made an exceptionally rare late-season coaching change when they replaced Stanley Cup winner Bruce Cassidy with John Tortorella to salvage their fading playoff prospects. While the move aims to add urgency to the veteran team’s approach, their struggles can primarily be attributed to awful goaltending rather than coaching anyway.
🏁 What we’ve learned as 2026 Cup Series season hits Easter break - With the Cup Series off for Easter this weekend, I dug into nine trends — with nine charts to match! — that stood out to me from the first seven races of the 2026 season. Maybe the most interesting was this one, showcasing the clear effect of the new points-focused championship format in convincing drivers to risk their finishing positions less (since every spot now matters more):
🏁🎙️ Podracing: Neil’s Q1 Cup Series Earnings Call - In this week’s episode of Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I recapped Chase Elliott’s victory at Martinsville, then we broke down the biggest takeaways from the first seven races of the season — including how new horsepower regulations and the Chase system are already affecting the 2026 title race, and which drivers have made the best (or most disappointing) impressions so far.
📊 Chart(s) of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
🏀 On Luka’s 600-point month…
⚽ On Italy’s World Cup miss…
🏀 On how the prediction markets processed Duke’s meltdown vs. UConn…
Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!
👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏀 Welcome to the NBA’s new A-League, B-League phenomenon. Is it here to stay? by Tom Haberstroh
🏀 Four big questions about a big Final Four by Eamonn Brennan
🏀 College Basketball’s Canaries Are Falling Ill by Eben Novy-Williams
🏀 Rookies almost never make good teams better by Henry Abbott
🏀 2025-26 NBA Awards, Pt. 1: Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Most Improved by Mike Shearer
🏀 Improving the NBA’s Anti-Tanking Proposals by T.J. Highley
🏀 The 2026 NBA ‘Carter Bryant’ Rookie All-Stars by Nathan Grubel
🏀 Illinois is doing something never done before by Jordan Sperber
🏀 300 seconds: A look UConn’s comeback, the Final Four since 1985, and how a lot can change in five years or five minutes. by Chris Gallo
⚾ Why some MLB teams are willing to offer long-term deals to unproven top prospects by Ken Rosenthal
⚾ Has The Day of The Umpire Officially Passed? by Michael Weinreb
⚾ Will The 3-0 Autostrike Survive? // It will if batters let it. by Sam Miller
⚾ Konnor Griffin’s Arrival Changes the Pirates Direction for the Next Decade and How Extensions are Changing the Way MLB Teams Keeps Their Stars by Michael McDermott
⚾ Why April MLB stats don’t mean what you think by Neil Greenberg
⚾ MLB Had First Loser Advantage // Baseball’s pain presaged its gain over NBA by Ethan Strauss
⚾ Swinging, Fast and Slow: (Over) Reacting To Early 2026 Changes In Bat Speed by Michael Cecchini
⚾🎲 How Historical Sports Simulations Can Explain the Universe by SGJ Jamie
🏈 How Well Can Consensus Mock Draft Rankings Predict the NFL Draft’s First Round? by Benjamin Robinson
🏈 “There’s no reason (he) should ever come off the field” // Liberty’s ‘A’ Back Jaylon Coleman is a potential must have in CFF 2026. by VP
🏈 Fixing College Football Part 1: Realignment by Griffin Olah
🏈 Can One Player Change Everything? The Chiefs, the Browns, and the Packers’ ‘Missing Piece’ by Matt Lombardo
🏈 The Mendoza Line: Is Fernando Mendoza A Good Prospect? What does that even mean? by StartKyleOrton
🏈 Hurt(s) Feelings // Why does everyone seem to have so much heat for Jalen Hurts? by Jeremy Keys
⚽ Goodbye, Mo Salah: Liverpool’s ‘just right’ superstar moves on by Grace Robertson
⚽ Inside Wrexham’s Finances: How Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Built a $450 Million Football Club by Joe Pompliano
🏁 Use caution when talking points, but it’s hard to miss The Chase and a decrease in yellows by Nate Ryan
🏁 SHANGHAI: The shocker: The Most Dangerous Driver in This Championship Isn’t Who You Think. by Aliasgher Nomani
▶️ The TV Broadcast That Terrified The Nation by Nightmare Movies
▶️ Nostalgia and the Corporate Utopia of the 1990s by PNP Videocast
▶️ Old YouTube Video
Game of the Week
Sights & Sounds: 2001 Rockingham in Widescreen HD
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
Stone Temple Pilots - “Big Bang Baby”
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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Thanks Neil! I always appreciate being included.