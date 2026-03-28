The Week That Was (March 23-27, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🐴 Which Kentucky Derby Prep Races Best Predict the Triple Crown? - Greetings from the Arkansas Derby! As I was getting ready to check out the race, I did some research on which prep race on the Road to the Kentucky Derby does the best job of predicting future Triple Crown race winners.
⚾▶️ Live MLB Opening Day Neil-Cast! - As the games were getting underway on Thursday, I was thrilled to be joined by a fellow Neil, Neil Greenberg, to talk about all things Opening Day — including teams and players we like, best bets for the season, what’s going on with all that salary-cap talk, and how much to overreact to this week’s small sample of 2026 results as it comes in.
⚾ 2026 MLB Elo Power Ratings, Playoff Odds & Wins Above Replacement (WAR) rankings 📈 - With the season starting, I fired up my usual MLB Elo forecast model, which you can use to track each team’s power rating and odds to make/advance through the postseason all year long.
⚾ How Many Wins Will Get You Into the 2026 MLB Playoffs? - Using the output from my simulations, I had a little fun looking at your odds of making the postseason at each win total, broken out by league, which divisions are the hardest/easiest to win, and whom each team’s “nemesis” is — i.e., the team whose playoff odds are most inversely correlated with your own.
⚾ Who Has the Most to Prove This MLB Season? - There’s a lot at stake this baseball season, both on and off the field, so I broke down the teams, players and more who have the most to prove in 2026.
⚾ Also: Check out Andrew Steele’s 2026 MLB Predictions Roundtable, which I participated in!
🏀2026 NCAA Tournament Forecast 📊 - A reminder that my NCAA men’s tournament forecast model — which uses a bunch of power ratings to simulate the bracket thousands of times — is still receiving updates throughout the tourney:
🏀 2025-26 NCAA Tournament Odds and Probabilities 📊
🏀 No Glass Slippers Allowed at This Sweet 16 Party - Coming out of the first weekend of the NCAA men’s tournament, I wrote about which seeds were over- or under-represented, and how chalky this tournament has been for the third straight season.
🏁 How many races will Tyler Reddick win this season? - With Reddick winning yet ANOTHER race — that’s four in six starts so far this season — I looked at where his hot start ranks historically, and how many wins he might end up with (including whether he has a shot at the modern single-season record of 13).
🏁🎙️ Podracing: Keep On Winnin’ - In this week’s episode of Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I discuss Reddick’s latest and arguably most remarkable win yet, with a bit of space reserved for other drivers who impressed us — like Brad Keselowski and Carson “Hurricane” Hocevar. Then we pivot to break down my story about Reddick’s future win potential, and we make our betting and one-and-done picks for this weekend at Martinsville.
🏀 Ranking the Sweet 16 Games by Their “Butterfly Effect” Value - Heading into Thursday and Friday’s games, I did a little leverage index calculation for each game — tracking how much each possible outcome would swing everyone’s odds (not just the teams involved).
📊 Chart(s) of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
⚾ On how his rough Opening Day start affected Paul Skenes’ Cy Young odds…
⚾ On Aaron Judge and the best players to suffer a 4-K Opening Day…
🏀 On the state of the NBA Rookie of the Year race between Flagg and Knueppel…
Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!
👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 How much better is Kyler Murray’s supporting cast now? by Matthew Coller
🏈 AFC Free Agent Progress Reports and Anyway, Here’s Drew Allar by Mike Tanier
🏈 You Got Mossed: How Randy Moss became a folk hero in an era where folk heroes were presumed dead. by Michael Weinreb
🏀 Stat Inflation is Bigger Than Any of the NBA’s (Many) Other Problems by Freddie deBoer
🏀 Maybe it’s chance, perspective, and the portal by John Gasaway
🏀 Inside The NBA’s $16 Billion Expansion Plan: Why Seattle And Las Vegas Are Getting Teams by Joe Pompliano
🏀 Punishing Teams for Being Lousy Keeps Them Lousy Longer by Eric Pincus
🏀 Arizona’s Lineup is as Close as We Have to Perfection
Using numbers to qualify the 2026 Wildcats’ greatness. by JDB College Hoops
🏀 Corralling the Madness in College Basketball: Why Don’t More Teams Understand Late-Game Situations? by Edward Egros
🏀 Scrutinizing the standard: Plus a look at the Sweet 16. by Chris Gallo
🏀 What has to happen for your March Madness bracket to win now by Neil Greenberg
🏀 Sports Branding’s “Sweet 16” Best Uniforms. by Gameplan Creative
⚾ Still in the Game // Finding new ways to belong to baseball on Opening Day by Doug Glanville
⚾ Why the Pittsburgh Pirates Sent Down Konnor Griffin and Kevin McGonigle Spearheads the Detroit Tigers’ Future by Michael McDermott
⚾ Let The Catchers Call The Pitches, Please by Carlos Collazo
⚾ MLB Media Strategy Goes National — and Fans Might Get Confused by Eric Fisher
⚾ How do the Mets finish 2026? OOTP sim part 2 by Almost A Met
⚾ Hank Bauer vs. Hank Sauer – whose career would you prefer? by Mark Kolier
🏒 The Carolina Hurricanes are still the Carolina Hurricanes — and that’s alright by Brendan Farrell
🏒 How does SPAM think the NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament will go? by Sean
🏒 Why the Red Wings’ March Struggles Don’t Hurt Steve Yzerman’s Job Security by Sean Shapiro
🏁 Banging gavels or not, here’s why NASCourt always remains in session by Nate Ryan
▶️ Old YouTube Game of the Week
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets, Opening Day 1998
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
“Badman’s Song” by Tears For Fears
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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