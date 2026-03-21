The Week That Was (March 16-20, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏀2026 NCAA Tournament Forecast 📊 - Right after the brackets came out Selection Sunday, I released my usual NCAA men’s tournament forecast model — which uses a bunch of power ratings to simulate the bracket thousands of times — and I’ll be updating it frequently throughout the tourney:
🏀 2025-26 NCAA Tournament Odds and Probabilities 📊
⚾ The WBC Is Over. Soon, the Real Baseball Season Can Begin. - As the World Baseball Classic concluded, I assembled my annual consensus of preseason MLB forecasts, then used that to simulate the upcoming season a bunch of times. Unsurprisingly, the results point to the Dodgers as an overwhelming World Series favorite, though we should never underestimate the ability of chaos to disrupt even the best-laid projections when it comes down to October baseball. Related:
🏀 The NCAA Tournament’s Selection Committee is Surrendering to the Machines - The era of finding “mis-seeded” stat-darlings in the first round is sadly fading, as the selection committee increasingly aligns its bracket with advanced metrics like KenPom — making the tournament more efficient but perhaps robbing it of some of its trademark magic.
🏀 Arkansas Is Rising. Duke Might Be Vulnerable. - Early returns from the Round of 64 showed the Hogs gaining momentum after a dominant win and an easier path, while top-seeded Duke’s narrow escape against Siena raises historical red flags about their long-term championship viability.
🏁 How important was it for Hamlin to dominate first 1.5-mile oval? - Denny Hamlin’s victory at Las Vegas is a major bellwether for the rest of the 2026 Cup Series season, as performance at 1.5-mile intermediate ovals remains the most accurate predictor of success over the rest of the season.
🏁🎙️ Podracing: What Happens In Vegas Doesn’t Stay In Vegas - In this week’s episode of Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I analyzed Denny’s victory and I shared my research on why the season’s first “Marioval” is such a huge predictor for the future. We then looked ahead to the unique challenges of Darlington and finalized our race picks and one-and-done entries.
🏀 Forget the Usual 11-6 and 12-5 Upsets. Bank on Illinois and the Dangerous Middle Seeds. - My dive into historical seed performances revealed that, while traditional double-digit Cinderella upsets might have seemed scarce this year — and we did end up getting a few, numbers be damned — teams like Illinois and Vanderbilt were where the real bracket-picking value resided, relative to their seed lines.
🏀 This Year's Bracket Belongs to the Powerhouses - My forecast model highlighted a top-heavy tournament where Duke, Michigan, and Arizona dominated the pre-tourney title odds, potentially setting up a year to “trust the chalk” (especially early on) despite the depth of the field’s middle-class and mid-majors.
📊 Chart(s) of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
⚽ On Tottenham’s shockingly real odds of being relegated…
🏀 On the market’s reaction to Cade Cunningham’s injury…
🏀 On the odds of different seed numbers being the highest to reach certain tournament rounds…
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👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏀 It’s March. It’s Madness. It’s Bracketmania!!! by Gameplan Creative and Brigitte Smith
🏀 10 steps to winning your March Madness pool by Neil Greenberg
🏀 The 2026 NCAA tournament odds — And why you should ignore them and pick Purdue to win it all by Ken Pomeroy
🏀 College Basketball’s Golden Age: March Madness has Never Been Better and A Complete Day One Summary in Under Ten Minutes: March Madness Recap I by JDB College Hoops
🏀 Tournament determinism: Sweeping change meets tiny sample size by John Gasaway
🏀 Adrian Autry Failed in Succeeding a Legend at Syracuse — He’s Not Alone by Sean Beney
🏀 The Ultimate 2026 NCAA Tournament NBA Draft Prospect Guide by Maxwell Baumbach
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the most skilled guard ever by TrueHoop
🏀 Are the Raptors in the Most Unenviable Spot in the NBA? by Chase Thomas
🏀 The perfect bracket to win your women’s March Madness pool and Three Cinderellas who could bust NCAA women’s tournament brackets by Neil Greenberg
⚾ The World At Play: Baseball, Identity, and the World Baseball Classic by Heart of a Fan
⚾ Comparing Judge and Ohtani to Barry Bonds’ Most Ridiculous Stretch by Matt Musico
🏒 Celebrini propelling San Jose to new heights by Brendan Farrell
🏒 Sleeper Stanley Cup contenders, playoff formats and loser points by Adam Gretz
🏁 Cometh the King: Kimi rises to the top but can he fight for the crown? by Formula Reports
🏁 Grouping NASCAR drivers into March Madness archetypes by Cameron Richardson
📸 Great Sports Photography — A Matter of Perspective by Beauty Of A Game
📺 The Death of RSNs Will Hurt Traditional TV, but Sports Teams/Leagues Even More by Entertainment Strategy Guy
▶️ Old YouTube Game of the Week
(1) Illinois vs (2) Arizona [NCAA Tournament Elite 8 Midwest Region]
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
“Ascension Day” by Elvis Costello and Allen Toussaint
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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