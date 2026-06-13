The Week That Was (June 7-12, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
⚽ 2026 World Cup Odds Tracker 📈 - Check out this tracker that aggregates the Polymarket World Cup futures for each team, normalizing them to adjust for market fluctuations and ensure the probabilities correctly total 100 percent for the champion.
🏀 The Lynx Lost Their MVP. Somehow, They Got Better. - Minnesota was supposed to be in survival mode with 2025 MVP candidate Napheesa Collier rehabbing from injury. Instead, rookie Olivia Miles has turned them into WNBA title favorites.
⚽ Brazil Is Still Brazil. But Is That Enough Anymore? - Struck by the fact that the Seleção go into this World Cup as just another solid contender — rather than the default favorite I always remember them as — I dug into the numbers and history around what has happened to Brazil’s mystique.
⚽ ICYMI: I also wrote about the U.S. men’s team’s long arc of improvement and hopes for 2026 here.
🏀 The Knicks Picked the Perfect Time to (Apparently) Become a Superteam - Ahead of NBA Finals Game 2, I wrote about how — despite entering the playoffs as a merely solid contender — the Knicks have unexpectedly transformed into a historic postseason juggernaut. Even after a loss (their first in 46 days) and a close win (requiring that 29-point comeback!!), they are still tracking for the highest single-postseason PPG margin ever:
🏒 No Lead Is Safe In the 2026 Stanley Cup Final - At the same time the NBA was featuring crazy comebacks, the NHL was arguably just as crazy, with multiple historic back-and-forth games between the Canes and Knights. At one point, half of all goals in the series were scored by the trailing team, an NHL record.
⚾ The Brewers’ Same Old Trick Has a New October Twist - If Milwaukee is suffering any hangover from last October’s humiliating sweep by the Dodgers, they’ve shown few signs of it thus far, basically picking up where they left off last regular season. And there may be some reason to think the playoffs could be different this year, too.
🏁 Data dive: How Denny Hamlin can take No. 1 Chase seed from Tyler Reddick - For NASCAR, I wrote about Hamlin’s ageless 2026 season (see below) and what my Chase forecast model says his keys are to doing what once seemed impossible — hunting down Tyler Reddick for the regular-season title.
🏁🎙️ Podracing: Denny Does It Again - In this week’s Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I broke down a thrilling Michigan race with a familiar ending: Denny charging from the back to win. We ask who can beat the No. 11 right now, praise NASCAR’s safety team after Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott’s scary crash, and debate whether Hamlin can catch Reddick for the No. 1 Chase seed. Plus, I mourned a badly-timed Reddick DNF in the one-and-done contest, and we make our Pocono picks:
🚨 Special announcement: Tyler was unfortunately among the recent Sports Illustrated layoffs, so he is a free agent if you want somebody to do a great job blogging and writing newsletters for you!!
📊 Chart(s) of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
🏀 On equivalent comebacks between sports…
🏀 On the anatomy of the Knicks’ comeback (or Spurs’ collapse)…
🏇 On the recent trend of Triple Crown “what ifs”…
Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!
👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
⚽ How do host nations perform at the World Cup? We ran the numbers. by Jared Beilby
⚽ The 2026 World Cup Is Expected To Generate $13 Billion. Where Does All That Money Come From? by David Skilling
⚽ World Cup 2026: The One Darkhorse We Are Not Talking About by Edward Egros
⚽ The World Cup Won’t Boost the Economy (Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Otherwise) by Jadrian Wooten
⚽ How FIFA Turned The World Cup Into A Cash Grab by Joe Pompliano
⚽ Grant Wahl Should Be Covering this World Cup by Dr. Céline Gounder
🏀 The Knicks’ Streak is Almost a One of a Kind by Above the Break
🏀 I asked Jalen Brunson about pressure to better understand my own anxiety. Here’s what he said by James L. Edwards III
🏀 Surprise, Surprise: Congress Dropped The Ball on College Sports by Seth Davis
🏀 Steve Ballmer’s (Other) Aspiration Side Deal by Pablo Torre
🏒 Random NHL thoughts: What will the Darnell Nurse trade look like? Also a look at the NHL Award winners by Adam Gretz
🏒 How the Stanley Cup Final Has Evolved Since the 1990s by Mark Scheig
🏒 Dylan Larkin’s trade request: A damning indictment of the Steve Yzerman era and what (if anything) it says about Dylan Larkin by Adam Gretz
⚾ ‘Never had more positive feedback’: Inside MLB’s race to beat 7 p.m. by Mike Mazzeo
⚾ Fans Should Always Appreciate Ohtani’s Greatness While it is Here by Baseball Scoops
⚾ Even without Judge, Yanks have MVP hopes by Bryan Hoch
🏈 Texas Tech doubles down: Thoughts on a dark week for college sports by Nicole Auerbach
🏈 Brendan Sorsby playing college football is unconscionable. That’s why Texas Tech is the only happy party by Stewart Mandel
🏁 Denny Hamlin is doing the right thing by retiring next year by Nate Ryan
🏁 Formula 1 Set for Engine Overhaul as FIA Approves Gradual Shift Away from 50/50 Power Split by Formula Reports
▶︎ Rich Eisen’s ‘This Was SportsCenter’ - Dan Patrick - Season 1, Episode 1 by The Rich Eisen Show
🍅 ▶︎ What Happens When You Grow a Tomato from a McDonald’s Burger? by The Gardening Channel With James Prigioni
▶️ Old YouTube Game(s) of the Week
Hurricanes Win the STANLEY CUP | Game 7 | 2006 Stanley Cup Final
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
“Softly, as in a Morning Sunrise” by the Javier Nero Jazz Orchestra with Veronica Swift (Note: What a voice Veronica has!!!)
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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