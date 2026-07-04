In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.

📝 What I did this week

Happy Birthday to America on this 250th Independence Day! 🦅 Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

📊 Chart(s) of the week:

Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…

⚽ On your chances to win a World Cup PK shootout based on makes/misses…

(Shoutout to Nate Silver/Ritchie King/old-school FiveThirtyEight for this one, and to the Internet Archive for preserving it.)

⚾ On the A’s and Dodgers’ Maximum Muncy Matchup…

🏀 On the long arcs of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Final squads…

🏁 On Shane van Gisbergen’s near-perfect recent road course form…

Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!

👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week

A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.

▶️ Old YouTube Game(s) of the Week

Red Sox vs Yankees (7-4-1983, Dave Righetti’s no-hitter)

🎵 Music to Play Us Out

“You’re a Grand Old Flag / Come Follow the Band” by Sharon Lawrence

Filed under: Weekly Round-up