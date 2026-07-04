The Week That Was (June 29-July 3, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Happy Birthday to America on this 250th Independence Day! 🦅 Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
📌⚽ 2026 World Cup Odds Tracker 📈 - Check out this tracker that aggregates the Polymarket World Cup futures for each team, normalizing them to adjust for market fluctuations and ensure the probabilities correctly total 100 percent for the champion.
🏀 The Celtics Won the Future and Lost the Plot - After the blockbuster Jaylen Brown-Paul George trade, I wrote about how the Celtics might have been penny-wise but pound-foolish — trading away a heart-and-soul player to the rival Sixers (check out the swing in the two teams’ NBA title odds off of this deal) for future picks, when they should have been trying to maximize their chances right now.
🗽 The Bicentennial Summer That Made Modern Sports - As everyone celebrates the U.S. Semiquincentennial (yes, that’s what the 250th anniversary is called) today, I looked back at the Bicentennial in 1976 — another year of celebrating the past that ended up having a massive effect on the 50 years that followed.
🏀 Everyone Is Coping With the Knicks’ Title in Their Own Way - Even before the Jaylen Brown Trade, the NBA was going back to its classic drunk and messy summer ways this year — and I suspect it’s because the combination of a wide-open moment (the Knicks just won the NBA title, for crying out loud) and looming dynasty anxiety (OKC/Wemby) is making everybody crazy.
💰 Bobby Bonilla Was More Than The Patron Saint Of Bad Contracts - In honor of Bobby Bonilla Day 2026, I refreshed my classic FiveThirtyEight post on why Bonilla was actually a better player — and less of a bad financial investment — than his reputation suggests.
⚾ How to Get Fired by the Mets - When the Mets parted ways with Carlos Mendoza a week ago, it wasn’t a huge surprise — both in the context of the highly disappointing 2026 Mets’ season, but also in terms of the franchise’s long-running pattern of what gets a manager fired in Queens.
🏁 What to expect when Cup Series returns to Chicagoland Speedway - For NASCAR, I dug into how Chicagoland drove during its prior stint in the sport (from 2001-19) to search for clues on what we might be in store for this Sunday.
🏁🎙️ Podracing: The Sweetie Sixteen - In this week’s Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I are finally podcasting from the same state after my move had me driving more miles last week than the Indy 500-Coke 600 double. We break down a Sonoma result that looked predictable on paper — SVG winning on a road course — but came down to the final lap with Chase Briscoe in hot pursuit. Then we bid farewell to SVG SZN, check in on our In-Season Challenge picks ahead of a heavyweight Round of 16, and preview Chicagoland’s return to the Cup schedule after a seven-year absence:
🚨 Special announcement: Tyler was unfortunately among the recent Sports Illustrated layoffs, so he is a free agent if you want somebody to do a great job blogging and writing newsletters for you!!
📊 Chart(s) of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
⚽ On your chances to win a World Cup PK shootout based on makes/misses…
(Shoutout to Nate Silver/Ritchie King/old-school FiveThirtyEight for this one, and to the Internet Archive for preserving it.)
⚾ On the A’s and Dodgers’ Maximum Muncy Matchup…
🏀 On the long arcs of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Final squads…
🏁 On Shane van Gisbergen’s near-perfect recent road course form…
Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!
👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
⚽ Kane, Messi, Mbappe and other stars are dominating this World Cup. That is not normal. by Oliver Kay
⚽ Freddy Adieu: The Mystery of FreddyLA7 and Why He Was Driven Off X by Ethan Strauss
⚽ The World Cup Is Better Than the Olympics - Especially now that the US doesn't suck by Jeff Maurer
⚽ Why FIFA Want More Teams at the World Cup by David Skilling
⚾ How much can we learn from when a batter doesn’t swing? The value of intentional walks by ritmica
⚾ Mookie Betts and Frank Robinson are more alike than you think and Kyle Schwarber has a long way to go to be a Hall of Famer by Mark Kolier
⚾ Banning The DH: The movement that failed and The Dark Side Of Interleague Play: Did we lose more than we gained? by Daniel Evensen
🏀 Jaylen Brown Is the New NBA’s First True Casualty by Ethan Strauss
Related: Listen to two of my absolute favorites, Ethan + Justin Termine, talk about the crazy hoops offseason.
🏀 “The 13 most and least consistent stars of the 2026 NBA season” by Mike Shearer
🏒▶️ Wayne Gretzky’s 3D Hockey - A Nintendo 64 Masterpiece?! by Vicariously Retro
🏈 "BABY BROCK" The Highest Paid TE (Probably) in CFB History by VP
🏈 What is a quarterback competition really like? by Matthew Coller
🏈 Tyler Shough: The Best of the 2025 Rookie QBs? by Nick Kehoe
🏈 The Worst Head Coach Firings of the 21st Century by Split Zone Duo
🏁▶️ Why you actually like NASCAR... (but just don’t know it yet) by Jackson Harper
🏁 Quintessential Kyle Busch: Iconic Chicagoland moment wasn’t just an act by Nate Ryan
🏁 Max Verstappen ‘Wasn’t Born to Race in the Midfield’, Says Manager Amid McLaren Speculation and Lewis Hamilton Baffled by Ferrari’s Austrian GP Struggles: ‘We Were So Slow’ by Formula Reports
🎾 Serena: Wimbledon Wildcard: Against the odds, she's back for more by Christopher Clarey
🌍 The Week in International Sport: beach handball, age-grade basketball and Melissa Vargas by Ben Wylie
▶️ Liminal Objects: permanent things from temporary moments by J.J. McCullough
▶️ Old YouTube Game(s) of the Week
Red Sox vs Yankees (7-4-1983, Dave Righetti’s no-hitter)
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
“You’re a Grand Old Flag / Come Follow the Band” by Sharon Lawrence
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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