The Week That Was (June 22-26, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
📌⚽ 2026 World Cup Odds Tracker 📈 - Check out this tracker that aggregates the Polymarket World Cup futures for each team, normalizing them to adjust for market fluctuations and ensure the probabilities correctly total 100 percent for the champion.
⚾ Cliff Lee Had a Hall of Fame Peak, and a 0.5% Ballot Exit - In honor of my move this week from Arkansas to Pennsylvania, I wrote about the underrated peak — and playoff dominance — of Lee, the quintessential Razorback-turned-Phillie.
🏀 The 2026 NBA Draft’s Real Value? Saving Teams From Themselves. - Ahead of Tuesday’s NBA Draft — headlined by eventual Top-3 picks AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer — I looked at other cases where a draft class was hyped this much… and what that hype meant about the top prospects’ chances to succeed or fail in the NBA.
⚾ MLB Owners Want the Union Playing Checkers While They Play Chess - With the league’s recent initial proposal for a salary-cap/floor submitted to the union, I dug into why what seems like a win for the players — getting cheap teams to spend more than the rich teams have to cut — isn’t so simple.
🏒 Canada’s Sun Belt Hockey Talent-Drain Is Real - Prompted by Brady Tkachuk’s move from Ottawa to join his brother in Florida, I looked at the long history of U.S. Sun Belt franchises taking talent away from their Canadian counterparts.
⚽ The U.S. is Off to a Historic World Cup Start. How Much Does That Matter? - Through two games of the 2026, the U.S. was having one of the all-time great group-stage performances after adjusting for opponent quality (and home-advantage). But what is that worth when it comes to the knockout rounds?
🏁 Favorites, sleepers and Cinderellas to watch for the In-Season Challenge - For NASCAR, I wrote about who the odds model likes for the In-Season Challenge — and why 24th-seeded Zane Smith might be a fun name to watch as a Cinderella pick.
🏁🎙️ Podracing: Heim Time - In this week’s Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I discussed Corey Heim’s maiden Cup Series win at beautiful San Diego — with patron saints SVG and Connor Zilisch both knocked out in the same wreck — before pivoting to our In-Season Challenge bracket picks, and a one-and-done/betting breakdown for Sonoma:
🚨 Special announcement: Tyler was unfortunately among the recent Sports Illustrated layoffs, so he is a free agent if you want somebody to do a great job blogging and writing newsletters for you!!
📊 Chart(s) of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
🏀 On the potential impact of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s move to Miami…
⚾ On the Marlins’ ongoing presence among the top recent winners in MLB…
Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!
👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏆 New York and Raleigh are latest cities to win trophies and move up the Titles Above Expected list by Stephan Teodosescu
🏀 Dusty May left Michigan for the NBA. That doesn’t mean college basketball is doomed by Craig Meyer
🏀 The Greek Freakout is over. Time for the Boston Brownout by Tom Ziller
🏀 The Skeptical GM, Part II: Stress Testing My Draft Evaluations by Rafael Barlowe
🏀 Giannis Antetokounmpo and Julius Randle trade grades by Mike Shearer
🏀 2026 NBA Draft: Top 60 by Ed Weiland
Note: Everybody should go check out Ed’s work on the NBA Draft overall — I’ve been a big fan of his since the Hoops Analyst days, and I even interviewed him here for 538.
⚾ Daniel Jackson Could be the Steal of the MLB Draft in Round One by Baseball Scoops
⛳ Shinnecock Hills and the Crowd That Came to Boo by Harriet Thornton
🏒 Welcome to the Summer of the Carolina Hurricanes by Sara Civian
🏒 You Think This Summer Feels Busy With NHL Trade Talk? Wait Until Next Year… by Jim Parsons
🏈 What Can World Cup Expansion Tell Us About the CFP? by Split Zone Duo
🏈 The complicated coverage of the Brendan Sorsby story by Brian Moritz
🏈 Can These Doomed CFB Coaches Turn It Around? by Split Zone Duo
💰 Can PE ownership style be successful in sports? by Nikola Vuković, CFA
💰 DraftKings’ World Cup Data Shows A Split Between Bettors And Prediction Traders by Dustin Gouker
🦜 ▶️ INSIDE Parrot Stars! The Ultimate Parrot Store Tour (Rare & Exotic Birds!) by The African Grey Journal
▶️ Old YouTube Game(s) of the Week
Pro Beach Hockey | Dawg Pac vs. Heavy Metal 1999 (FULL BROADCAST!)
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
“Love Spreads” by The Stone Roses
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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