The Week That Was (June 14-19, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
📌⚽ 2026 World Cup Odds Tracker 📈 - Check out this tracker that aggregates the Polymarket World Cup futures for each team, normalizing them to adjust for market fluctuations and ensure the probabilities correctly total 100 percent for the champion.
⛳ Tommy Fleetwood Is Running Out of Reasons Not to Win a Major - With the U.S. Open — aka the most punishing Major — at hand, I explored Tommy Fleetwood’s status as the best current golfer without a title and why a return to Shinnecock Hills is his best opportunity to shed it.
🏀 The Knicks Are the Perfect Champ For the NBA’s Weirdest Era - The Knicks are finally champs! So I broke down how New York snapped its 53-year title drought using a balanced core rather than a traditional Superteam, perfectly suiting today’s high-parity league.
🏀 Related: The Market Still Doesn’t Know What to Do With the Knicks - Despite a historically dominant championship run, oddsmakers refuse to favor the Knicks to repeat, which I think shows the betting market’s deep discomfort with this NBA age of unpredictability.
🏒 The Carolina Hurricanes’ Concept Proved Itself - After the Canes won the Cup Sunday, I examined how Carolina’s analytical philosophy and long-term planning finally paid off with a championship, proving their formula can overcome hockey’s inherent randomness.
🏒 Related: The Stanley Cup Final Was a Celebration of Hockey’s Glorious Weirdness - Speaking of randomness: While Carolina was the logical victor, I also had to celebrate the beautiful messiness of the series, from Vegas’ coaching carousel to the Canes’ goalie swap and aging, unexpected playoff MVP.
⚾ Unlike Usual, the Yankees Aren’t Falling Apart Without Aaron Judge - Most recent seasons, an Aaron Judge IL trip spelled doom for the Yankees. But somehow, this year’s version has successfully kept its offense and playoff odds climbing during Judge’s absence, thanks in part to a more resilient lineup and elite pitching.
🏁 Kevin Harvick’s Second Prime Made Him a First-Ballot Hall of Famer - In honor of Harvick’s recent induction, I chronicled how his move to Stewart-Haas Racing at age 38 sparked an incredibly rare and dominant late-career second peak, ultimately solidifying his first-ballot Hall of Fame legacy.
🏁 Who adapts fast? NASCAR’s top ‘quick-study’ drivers at new tracks - For NASCAR, I look a statistical look at which active drivers adapt best to entirely unfamiliar layouts and street courses, ahead of the Cup Series’ inaugural race at Naval Base Coronado.
🏁🎙️ Podracing: Christopher Bell-gium - In this week’s Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I recapped yet another Denny Hamlin win at Pocono, where he outlasted Christopher Bell’s unconventional fuel strategy to win his third race in row, to a chorus of... cheers?? Then we were joined by NASCAR’s Cameron Richardson , who explained the format of his World Cup of Motorsports, and then helped us assign soccer teams to their corresponding NASCAR drivers. Finally, we looked ahead to the brand-new San Diego street circuit:
🚨 Special announcement: Tyler was unfortunately among the recent Sports Illustrated layoffs, so he is a free agent if you want somebody to do a great job blogging and writing newsletters for you!!
📊 Chart(s) of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
⚽ On scoring soaring at the World Cup…
🎾 On Venus and Serena’s dominant doubles career…
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👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏀 Where does OG Anunoby’s tip in rank in the pantheon of NBA big shots? by Michael Beuoy
🏀 Like All Good Things, Sports Are Owned by the Rich Now by Freddie deBoer
🏀 Ed Weiland ’s NBA draft rankings: Point Guards | Traditional SGs | 3P Specialists | Wings
🏀 Everything You Missed in the WNBA’s First Month by Chris Gunther | Charting Hoops
🏀 They won, Dad: A Knicks championship, grief, and the search for meaning by Molly Morrison
🏀 San Antonio Missed a Golden Opportunity by Shyam Maddukuri and From Losers to Legends: The story of the 2026 Playoffs Pt. 1 by Frank
🏀 Betting on the Youth: Allison’s Weekly WNBA Games Predictions by Allison Turner
🏀 Knicks Consistently A Little Bit Better than the Spurs: Stats Confirm What Most Observers Already Understood by Jeff Fogle and Dumb Money, Smart Money, and the Knicks by Brian Howard
⚽ Do legends like Lionel Messi get treated differently by referees? Yes, but it’s complicated by Graham Scott
⚾ So, the Cardinals are contenders. Now what? by Will Leitch
⚾ 5 Players that Should be Traded at the MLB Deadline by Baseball Scoops
⚾ Laz Diaz is an Above-Average Home Plate Umpire All of a Sudden by Jeff Asher
⚾ Trying to sign Michael Bourn felt symbolic for the Mets (Ft. Mike Mayer) by Almost A Met
🏈 Inside the Philadelphia Eagles pandemonium with Zach Berman by Tyler Dunne
🏒 How to win a Stanley Cup: Comparing Carolina & Florida’s evolution by Jack Han
🏒 Why Plano Makes Geographic Sense for the Dallas Stars by Aaron Knodell
🏒 Mikko Rantanen's Wild Ride of a 2025-26 Season by Robert Tiffin
⛳ LIV Golf Is Running on Loans Now, Not Capital by Money in Sport
🏁 NASCAR’s long and complicated drive through Southern California by Nate Ryan
▶️ The Great Suburbanization Of American Sports by Beaver Geography
▶️ Old YouTube Game(s) of the Week
10-Minute Match: USA vs Colombia | 1994 FIFA World Cup
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
“Deep Dark Truthful Mirror” by Elvis Costello
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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