In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.

📝 What I did this week

Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

📊 Chart(s) of the week:

Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…

⚾ On MLB’s surprising (lack of) correlation between money and wins…

⚽ On the revolt against FIFA’s private-equity plan…

🏀 On LeBron’s huge Philly pay cut…

⛳ On LIV Golf’s inability to draw top stars away from the PGA Tour…

🎾 On the U.S. Open mixed doubles’ most stacked team…

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👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week

A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.

▶️ Old YouTube Game(s) of the Week

Rangers at Red Sox - June 20, 1999 (SP - Pedro Martinez)

🎵 Music to Play Us Out

Lewis OfMan - Highway (feat. Empress Of)

Filed under: Weekly Round-up