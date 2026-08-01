The Week That Was (July 27-31, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏀 LeBron James Just Took the Biggest Discount of Any Modern Star - In what he called his “Last Decision,” LeBron shocked the basketball world by taking a bargain deal with the Philadelphia 76ers — sacrificing top dollar to join other big names in Philly for one last ring-chasing push to disrupt the GOAT debate.
⚾ In MLB’s Year of Incomplete Contenders, the Nationals Are the Most Lopsided of All - It’s been a season full of one-dimensional playoff hopefuls, but Washington takes extreme imbalance to a whole new level. The Nats lead MLB in both games scoring 10+ runs and allowing 10+ runs, making them the ultimate case study in lopsided baseball.
⚾ Almost Everybody in Baseball Is Still a Buyer - Ahead of the trade deadline, an unprecedented 80 percent of teams found themselves within 5 games of a playoff spot — the highest share at this point in over 30 years. How do you separate true contenders from pretenders when nearly every team in the league has a plausible case to buy?
🏀 Do the LeBron Sixers Have a Fit Problem? - By adding LeBron and Jaylen Brown alongside Maxey, Embiid and VJ Edgecombe, Philly has assembled the most on-ball-heavy starting lineup of the modern NBA era. I examined historical trends to see whether this extreme usage-imbalance could make Philly’s dream lineup underperform its talent.
⚾ Are the Phillies Phavorites or Phrauds? - On the surface, Philadelphia’s place in the postseason picture looks normal enough. But dig deeper, and it’s been a uniquely strange campaign — between a midseason managerial switch, their current post-All-Star skid, and just baffling underlying numbers. Are the Phillies simply “phooling” us all?
🏁 Part-time Heim leading historic young-driver class - For NASCAR, I looked at Corey Heim’s place at the forefront of a historic under-23 driver breakout, following his second career Cup Series victory at Indy. Despite running a part-time Cup schedule, Heim is putting together one of the most effective partial seasons in modern NASCAR history while proving the sport’s next generation of stars has officially arrived.
🏁🎙️ Podracing: Heim After Heim - In this week’s Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I broke down Heim’s win in a strategy-heavy Brickyard 400, what his second win says about the young-driver class this season — especially given the brewing Heim-Hocevar rivalry — and without a race to predict this weekend, we zoomed out to talk about the championship odds overall:
📊 Chart(s) of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
⚾ On MLB’s surprising (lack of) correlation between money and wins…
⚽ On the revolt against FIFA’s private-equity plan…
🏀 On LeBron’s huge Philly pay cut…
⛳ On LIV Golf’s inability to draw top stars away from the PGA Tour…
🎾 On the U.S. Open mixed doubles’ most stacked team…
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👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
⚾ Baseball Closers Are on the Verge of Extinction by Jared Diamond
⚾ The Perfect Ballplayer: Here's the perfect player as imagined by Jazz Chisholm by Sean
⚾ Holding Back: Pitching without killing your arm by Daniel Evensen
⚾ The Pacific League All-Star Guide Nobody Asked For (2026 Edition) by Thomas Love Seagull
⚾ Rockies Poised to Set MLB Record with Larry Walker Statue by Paul Lukas
⚾ Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox Get Jump on MLB Trade Deadline by Benjamin Chase
🏀🎧 Can the Sixers’ New Superteam Work? by Wharton Moneyball
🏀 For His Final Act, LeBron Chose Ambition Over Story by Michael Weinreb
🏀 WNBA Trade Deadline 2026, Part One: The Big Picture by Richard Cohen
🏀 Let Tyrese Maxey lead: The LeBron experiment threatens a beautiful thing by CoachThorpe
🏒▶️ The Worst Goalie Starts in NHL History by Pinholes Graham Hockey
🏈 Analyzing all 77 NFL Rule Book Changes for the 2026 Season by Ray Carpenter
🏈 The NFL's Most Valuable Returners of 2025 by Robbie Marriage
🏁▶️ F1 drivers have become hostages to AI by THE RACE
🏁▶️ NASCAR Timeline: Jeff Gordon vs. Rusty Wallace by NASCAR Classics
🏁 Where we’ve seen shades of Hocevar-Heim rivalry in other sports — and what could come next by Cameron Richardson
🏁 Sweet Home Chicago... Or Perhaps Not: Both NASCAR and the Chicago Bears may both be competing outside of Chicago proper in future seasons. by Aaron Bearden
🏁 What Does The FIA Do In F1? The Governing Body Explained and Verstappen’s Hungarian GP Gamble Should Not Have Worked. The Data Shows Why It Did by Formula Reports
✏️ A lack of journalism training is not a badge of honor by Brian Moritz
👀▶️ Secret Gov Plot to SAVE THEMSELVES In Societal Collapse by Breaking Points
▶️ Old YouTube Game(s) of the Week
Rangers at Red Sox - June 20, 1999 (SP - Pedro Martinez)
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
Lewis OfMan - Highway (feat. Empress Of)
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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Thanks Neil!
No ad for Tyler this week. Did he get a job?