In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.

🙏 Before we get started, thanks again to all who participated in my reader survey over the past week! It gave me a lot of great information about what’s been working (or not) on the site, so I’ll leave it up here today for the last stragglers — then do some analysis to figure out how best to put it to use.

What I did this week

Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

Some interesting things I read/watched this week

A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.

Old YouTube Game of the Week

September 28, 2008 - Cubs at Brewers

Music to Play Us Out

Kenny Loggins - Heart to Heart

Filed under: Weekly Round-up