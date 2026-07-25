The Week That Was (July 20-24, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
⚽ Spain, the Best Team (Maybe Ever?), Won One of the Best World Cups Ever... Eventually - After the World Cup ended, I looked at how Spain capped off a record-breaking 2026 World Cup run by dominating Argentina for the championship. With a historic defense, an unprecedented 38-match unbeaten streak and the highest post-tournament Elo rating in history, La Roja solidified their case as one of the greatest international soccer teams ever assembled.
🏒 When Wayne Gretzky Came to Manhattan - This is a piece I’ve wanted to do for a while, digging into the Great One’s final NHL chapter with the New York Rangers — a brief, iconic stint that was a lot better than history remembers.
🏀 How Do We Measure a Basketball Superstar? - With the WNBA’s stars all assembled for the weekend, I wrote about the ongoing gap between Caitlin Clark’s superstar reputation and her good-not-great ranking in advanced metrics — is she the W’s version of high-usage NBA stars like Allen Iverson and Carmelo Anthony, whose analytics never caught up to their cultural impact?
⚾ Pete Crow-Armstrong Is the Key to All of This - PCA has vaulted to the top of the WAR rankings again with one of the most well-rounded elite seasons we’ve ever seen. At the same time, his extreme month-to-month streakiness makes him a unique wild-card whose performance could single-handedly swing the Cubs’ season (and MLB’s championship odds overall).
⚾ The Red Sox Won Themselves Into a Deadline Dilemma - After an atrocious start to the season had them poised to sell at the trade deadline, Boston then went on a historic winning streak that vaulted them back into playoff contention — because of course they did. Now my Doyle Number metric suggests this front office should pivot to buying talent… but should they trust this sudden turnaround, or remain cautious about the future?
🏁 SVG’s oval breakthrough is historic — and it’s changing The Chase race - For NASCAR, I wrote about the ongoing non-road-course improvement for Shane van Gisbergen, which has little precedent among road-racing specialists in the sport’s history.
🏁🎙️ Podracing: This is Toddracing - In this week’s Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I talked about Joey Logano’s dominant short-track win at North Wilkesboro — just shy of a perfect 150 Driver Rating! — then discussed SVG’s oval improvement, and looked ahead to Indy with our Brickyard picks and a preview of the In-Season Challenge finale between Ryan Blaney and Cinderella story Todd Gilliland:
📈2026 NFL Odds Tracker and Elo Ratings🏈 - I’m still building this out, but in the spirit of my World Cup tracker, I’ve put together a page that aggregates 2026 NFL prediction-market odds to project win totals, playoff chances and Super Bowl probabilities for every team. (Don’t worry, I’ll eventually add Elo ratings like usual as well.)
📊 Chart(s) of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
🏈 On NFL teams that the market is up/down on since 2025…
🏀 On WNBA 3-Point Contest participants…
⚽ On growing World Cup TV ratings…
Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!
👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
⚽ Spain Annihilates Argentina 1-0 in Extra Time to Win 2026 World Cup! by Jeff Fogle
⚽ Success at the World Cup Doesn't Just Belong to Spain: It's About Who Exceeded Expectations by Edward Egros
⚽ International Football Team Ratings World Cup Audit, Part 1 by Voros McCracken
⚽ Philadelphia is America’s best city. The 2026 World Cup proved it. by Brendan Dentino
⚽ What sport is safe enough for your kids to play? Is soccer worse than football for concussions? by Vinay Prasad
⚾ Will the 2026 MLB Draft Be the Last? by Benjamin Chase
⚾ Baseball Savant's new player comp tool can help settle (almost) any MLB argument by Mike Petriello
⚾ I Watched Hot Dogs Rain From The Sky...and I Thought of Bill Veeck by Michael Weinreb
⚾ How Much Is Enough to Make the Hall of Fame? by Paul White
⚾ Why the Braves Can Afford to Trade Top Prospects by Lindsay Crosby
🏀 LeBron LeLeverage 101: A Graduate Seminar on How LeBron James Turned Stardom Into Power by Ben
🏀 The Game that *actually* won the Knicks an NBA Championship by Kofie Yeboah
🏀 The Bill James Theory That Keeps Me Believing in Caitlin Clark by Ethan Strauss
🏈 The 2026 College Football Fired Coach Draft and Story of a College Football Season: 2001 by Split Zone Duo
🏈 A not-so-brief history of the NFL injury report by Brian Moritz
🏈 Before Soldier Field: When the Bears Played at Wrigley by FootballJo
🏈 “Because I kicked their f---ing ass”: Pro football's cult of toughness, and the viciousness of America by Michael Weinreb
🏈 NFL Survivor Thoughts: Can YOU Go 20-0 This Season?! by Jeff Fogle
🎾 The tennis player vlog boom has hit its first reality check by Jessica Schiffer
🏁▶️ Weird Formula 1 Rules That Made NO Sense by JakeSimRacing (the top comment is “You can make a 2 hour long video about the same subject but with NASCAR” 😂😭)
🏃 The Most Surprising Thing I've Ever Seen in Sports by David Epstein
▶️ Old YouTube Game(s) of the Week
7/24/83: The Pine Tar Game
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
Miles Davis (w/ Robben Ford & Bob Berg) - Maze [1986]
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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