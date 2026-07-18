Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

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Mark Kolier's avatar
Mark Kolier
1h

Thanks Neil!

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Nikola Vuković, CFA's avatar
Nikola Vuković, CFA
3h

Thanks for sharing my article.

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