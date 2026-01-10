The Week That Was (January 5-9, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏈 Who Will Win Super Bowl LX? - Using a composite of my two prediction models, let’s forecast the 2025-26 NFL playoffs:
🏈 The Bills and Jaguars Are Too Good to Exit the Playoffs This Early -
Unfortunately, only one of the two teams can survive this weekend, in what is becoming an increasingly dangerous wild-card round for Super Bowl hopefuls. So I looked at where Jacksonville-Buffalo ranks in all-time hard-luck Round 1 draws (for either team).
🏈 After Decades of the Same Dudes, the Super Bowl Is Due for a New QB (or Two) - The 2025-26 NFL playoffs are set up to produce at least one first-time Super Bowl starter — and likely a first-time winner — hinting at a long-awaited changing of the guard.
🏀 What Would a Championship Version of Trae Young Look Like? - As trade talks swirled, I looked at why Young’s offense-first profile has proven so hard to build around — and what would need to change for him to play a meaningful role on a title team. (So, not Washington.)
🏒 Beyond the Streak: What — and Whom — is Standing Between the Sabres and the End of Their Drought? - A recent 10-game win streak made Buffalo relevant again. But there’s a lot of work left to do before ending their 14-year playoff drought.
🏈🎙️ We’re Talking About Playoffs - In this week’s podcast, Tyler and I made our picks in a (mostly) evenly-matched first set of NFL playoff games.
The final edition of the 🏈 College Football Playoff predictor 📈 has also arrived, with Indiana routing Oregon Friday night to set up a title-game clash against Miami:
Chart of the week:
From Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News, a look at the teams with the highest odds to win the gold medal for men’s ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics (according to Polymarket):
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 Miami vs. Ole Miss Playoff semifinal proves CFB is better when more teams settle it on field by Stewart Mandel
🏈 Have The Jaguars Finally Emerged From The Void? by Michael Weinreb
🏈 How college football’s new rules created the most unpredictable CFP final four ever by Ralph D. Russo
🏈 Building a College Football Program: Why It’s Not an Exact Science by Edward Egros
🏈 Adjusted Quarterback Efficiency: Drake Maye is the 2025 MVP by Kevin Cole
🏈 The Chris Weinke Prophecy: How Indiana Proved Age Beats Stars by Michael Weinreb
🏈 Analyzing An Unusual NFL Season: Why So Many Favorites Struggled by Edward Egros
🏈 Why football fans lose interest when the playoffs begin by Gregg Easterbrook
🏈 OUTLAWS, Part I: ‘We want you to remember when you played the Texans’ and OUTLAWS, Part II: Why Azeez Al-Shaair and these Houston Texans ‘savages’ seek and destroy by Tyler Dunne
🏈 Big Shoes to Fill: 5 college RBs who are primed to step into massive roles in 2026 by VP
🏈 Charting the 2025 NFL regular season by Stephan Teodosescu
👴 Tom Brady is fighting time on Instagram by Charlotte Wilder
🏀 The Most Efficient Scorers of the NBA Season by Above the Break
🏀 Why Trae Young and flawed stars like him are so difficult to build around by Morten Stig Jensen
🏀 The Skinny on NBA Technical Fouls – for One Thing, They Are Way Down by Bob Bellotti
🏀 I’m Not A Fan of the NBA’s 65-Game Rule // It might end up devaluing NBA awards. by Max Moacanin
🏒 You Hate the Loser Point For All the Wrong Reasons by GabArr
🏒 Long-Suffering Sabres Fans Deserve This Current Streak, And Lots More by Andrew Steele
🏒▶️ ESPN NHL 2K5 Retrospective: Another “2K5” Classic! by SOFTDRINKTV
🏒▶️ The Curious Case of Jake Guentzel by Pinholes Graham Hockey
⚾ Tommy Pham is the MVP of baseball access journalism by Zach Crizer
⚾ K-Rod, “La Leyenda,” and Venezuela BM -- Before Maduro by Christian Red
🏁 Why Loopholes Keep Beating The F1 Rulebook by Formula Reports
⛷️ A brand new Olympic sport, ski mountaineering, will debut at the Milan Cortina Games by Pat Graham
▶️ Pluribus Is Blue and Yellow by ReubenJ
Old YouTube Game of the Week
Double OT Unreal Ending! (Panthers vs. Rams, 2003 Divisional Round)
Music to Play Us Out
Chris Joss - “Tune Down”
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
Neil’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.