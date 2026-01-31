The Week That Was (January 26-30, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏈 How the Patriots and Seahawks Got Back To the Super Bowl - A lot has changed in the 11 years since that (in)famous Malcolm Butler INT. So with the Pats and Seahawks back in the Super Bowl again, I looked at how those previous teams fell apart — and how the current teams came together.
🏀 The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Era Is Ending Not With a Bang, But a Whimper - After
Giannis’ agent planted a story with ESPN to accelerate a trade off the BucksESPN reported that Giannis was preparing for his time in Milwaukee to end, I wrote about the contrast between the sad current state of his Bucks era, and what his previous decade-plus with the team meant.
🏀 UConn Built Its Dynasty in Tennessee’s Shadow. Now the Tables Are Turned. - With the Lady Vols visiting the Huskies this weekend, I looked back at what was once the premier rivalry in women’s hoops, how the two programs’ paths diverged in the wake of Pat Summitt’s death, and how UT’s attempts to close the gap continue to be an uphill battle.
🏁 Eight storylines to watch as Clash kicks off 2026 season at Bowman Gray - Weather permitting, NASCAR actually starts its engines again this weekend for the exhibition Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC. So in preparation for the new season, I wrote about the big things I’m excited to watch in 2026 that don’t include the new Chase playoff system!
🏀 Can Arizona Finally Act Like the Best Team in the Country? - I’ve liked rooting for Arizona basketball ever since Lute Olson, Miles Simon and co. won the ‘97 national title. And this year’s team might be the best version of the Wildcats ever — but they’ll need to prove that in March, which has always been a problem for this program.
🏈 What We Learned From the NFL’s Conference Championships - After the Seahawks and Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl, I wrote about my big takeaways from the weekend that will apply in a few weeks — and, of course, I also made sure to update the Playoff Predictor’s Super Bowl odds:
Chart(s) of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
🏈 On Super Bowl rematches…
🏀 On freshman-based men’s CBB teams this season…
🏈 On Bill Belichick’s HOF snub…
🏒 On the Colorado Avalanche’s recent slide…
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 Don’t count out Mike Vrabel in Super Bowl LX by Tyler Dunne
🏈 Visualizing What You (Should) Already Know About Running Back Production by VP
🏈 Go F**k Yourself, Pro Football Hall of Fame: Snubbing Bill Belichick was a dozen bridges too far. by Mike Tanier
🏈 You Want the Ball First in the Super Bowl by Ray Carpenter
🏈 FOOTBALLNOMICS: Where’d the explosives go? by Parker Fleming
🏈 Can We Learn Anything from Chip Tracking in All-Star Practices? by Arif Hasan
🏈 The psychology behind Hall of Fame outrage by Josh Suchon’s Newsletter
🏈 What If We Dropkicked All Field Goals? by Football Archaeology
🏈▶️ Joe Montana & Cybill Shepherd Throw Footballs Into NYC Taxis by Letterman
🏀 Symmetrically Wrong // A look at the weather and college hoops. by Chris Gallo
🏀 The Cost of Uncertainty: Why Roster Continuity Beats the Portal by Noah Henderson
🏀 This is the best passer in college basketball history by Jordan Sperber
🏀 Saturday was the Coronation of the Best Freshman Class of All Time by JDB College Hoops
🏀 College Basketball’s Opening Tip Advantage by Luke McCartney
🏀 Who will copy the Trae Young Tank Trade? by Tom Haberstroh
🏀 5 Favorite Giannis Trades — That Work for Both Sides by Jeremias Engelmann
🏀 Michigan’s ATS Slump Partly Driven by “Maravich Botches” by Jeff Fogle
🏀 Giannis Is Too Online (Just like the rest of us) by Michael Hendricks
🏀 An NBA Front Office and the System of Tenure by Garrison Giddens
🏒 It is all going to fall on Connor McDavid for the Oilers (again) and The Tampa Bay Lighting still look like Stanley Cup contenders and have more help on the way by Adam Gretz
🏒 Betting on the Sharks is becoming a winning strategy by Stephan Teodosescu
🏒 On The Ben Chiarot Extension And Missing Context by Prashanth Iyer
⚾ It’s not their fault they’re first basemen: Left-handers were born that way by Mark Kolier
⚾ The Moneyball Ratio is Golden // Why drawing walks has always been in the green by ritmica
⚾ Why We Can’t Trust fWAR Projections // fWAR is a zero-sum game, yet almost everyone is projected to be better. Is that even possible? by Marty Coleman (Note: This is one of those interesting conundrums that I have a theory about, but would love to hear everyone else’s as well!)
⛳ Why Rory McIlroy’s Knighthood Remains Elusive by Money in Sport
🎮 The Story of IGN’s Only 0/10 Rated Game by The Touchback
Old YouTube Game of the Week
UConn at St John’s - Jan 19, 1998
Music to Play Us Out
“So Long, Frank Lloyd Wright (Live at Carnegie Hall, NYC)” by Simon & Garfunkel
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
Neil’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.