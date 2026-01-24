The Week That Was (January 19-23, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
🏈 Where Does Indiana Rank Among All-Time Champions? - I reacted to Indiana (Indiana!!!) winning the College Football Playoff by looking at their overall ratings, the difficulty of their path and — particularly — their unprecedented rise from doormat to champion.
🏒 The Maple Leafs Can’t Escape the Bubble - More than perhaps any other team, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been trapped in season-long purgatory — persistently hovering around 50-50 playoff odds for months — and that symbolizes the franchise’s greater sense of stagnation, and frustration.
⚾ What Carlos Beltrán — and Especially Andruw Jones — Say About the Hall of Fame’s Evolving Standards - In the wake of this week’s Baseball Hall of Fame announcement, I examined the parallel induction journeys of Andruw Jones and Carlos Beltran — and what they say about Cooperstown’s shifting standards.
🏈 The NFL’s Championship Round is a Tale of Four Very Different Quarterbacks - The disparate mix of stories for the NFL’s Final Four QBs this year — future HOFer Matthew Stafford, rising star Drake Maye, king of the reclamation-projects Sam Darnold and break-glass-in-case-of-emergency starter Jarrett Stidham — is just about as eclectic as any we’ve ever seen at this stage of the playoffs.
🏁 How will NASCAR change under new Chase format? - In my first story of the season for NASCAR, I wrote about what changes 2026’s modernized return to the Chase format might bring to the sport by looking at how recent history would have changed if it was in place then.
Related: 🏁🎙️ New Season, New System - Tyler and I snuck in a bit of a mini-episode of Podracing, in which we discussed the new championship format’s potential pros and cons.
🏒 Ranking the top 50 players in the Olympic hockey tournament - Using a multi-year weighted version of my Goals Above Replacement metric, I looked at who’s been the most valuable recently among NHL players headed to the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in a few weeks.
🏈 What We Learned From the NFL’s Divisional Round - After a wild Divisional Round, I broke down the big takeaways that might affect the conference title-games — plus I offered an update to the Playoff Predictor’s Super Bowl odds:
🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: The Emergency Backup QB Has Entered the Chat - In this week’s podcast, Tyler and I recapped the Divisional games and made our Conference Championship picks — complicated by backup QBs and diverging recent trends.
One more thing! Here’s a little March Madness tracker that I think might be useful, tracking a multi-model consensus for the odds that each NCAA men’s team might get an at-large bid to the tournament, conditional on not winning their conference:
(This is a good “bubble” measure because it tells you who might be in the most danger if they leave things up to the committee to judge their resume.)
Chart(s) of the week:
A couple of items from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News… We begin with this from Wednesday (1/21):
🏈 Scorigami hunting
One of the nerdiest — but most fun — concepts to emerge from internet football commentary since the 2010s is the idea of the “Scorigami”: a score combination in an NFL game that has never happened before in the sport’s history. Originally conceived by SB Nation’s Jon Bois, the hunt for Scorigamis has evolved to become a pastime unto itself, with a whole website devoted to tracking the frequency of different score combinations and the odds that a new one will appear in the next batch of games.
Though each new unique score can drive down the likelihood of seeing the next one (by taking lower-hanging fruit off the board), Nate Silver argued here that the NFL is also making Scorigamis more likely than they would otherwise be, through recent rule changes and score-altering analytics strategies such as the increased use of two-point conversions. At the very least, he wrote, these changes are leading to more and more unconventional scorelines in NFL games, which are the lifeblood of the Scorigami.
A total of four Scorigami have taken place this season so far: 41-40 (Bills over Ravens on September 7), 40-40 (a tie between the Cowboys and Packers on September 28), 36-29 (Texans over Jaguars on November 9), and 44-32 (Bills over Bucs on November 16). None have happened in the playoffs, though, much to the chagrin of “Yes” traders in Polymarket’s weekly Scorigami prediction markets.
During the opening round of games two weeks ago, the odds of a Scorigami rose to 16% during the Buffalo-Jacksonville Wild Card game, but that contest ended at 27-24 — a score that had happened 243 times before. It reached 8.8% during the following night’s Texans-Steelers game, but again, that one ended in a familiar (if rarer) 30-6 score. And during last week’s Divisional Round, the odds of a Scorigami never even reached 8% after the games kicked off:
We’ll try it again this weekend with the Conference Championships, and the current odds have settled at 7%. (It’s progressively harder to get a Scorigami in any given week as we go deeper into the playoffs, because each round contains fewer and fewer games.) I wouldn’t hold my breath for a unique score. But who knows? Maybe this weekend will buck those odds — and perhaps it will even deliver us the elusive 36-23 final score, which Silver and others have identified as the highest-probability unrealized Scorigami left on the board.
We also have this from Thursday (1/22):
🏀 The century club
One of the most fun news stories that came across my feed this week was about how Adrian Stubbs, a 5-foot-10 senior guard for Arizona’s Maryvale High School, scored 100 points in a game last Tuesday. Famously, Wilt Chamberlain is the only player to have scored 100 points in an NBA game, doing so on March 2, 1962, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. But it has been done more often — perhaps surprisingly so — in both college and especially high school hoops over the years. Seven times has a college player broken the century mark, most recently when Wayland Baptist’s JJ Culver did it in 2019, and 28 high school players (21 boys, 7 girls) have pulled off the feat, including Stubbs. Here’s a breakdown of all verified 100-point games by year and level in the United States over time:
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
🏈 The Loneliness of the Backup Quarterback by Michael Weinreb
🏈 The Artist and The Scoreboard: Caleb Williams made the throw of the year. His team lost. How much does it matter? by Michael Weinreb
🏈 Why was Sean McDermott Fired? by Tyler Dunne and House of Strauss: Tyler Dunne by Ethan Strauss
And! The Buffalo Bills Are a Mess, But Sean McDermott’s Firing Was Totally Justifiable by Freddie deBoer (💯 agree with this)
🏈 Miami (OH)’s 2000-Yard RB is the Most Underrated Transfer of 2026 by VP
🏈🎵 Chuck Klosterman on Steely Dan, the Eagles, and his new book, ‘Football’ by Expanding Dan and ▶️ Chuck Klosterman on Why Football Works by The Fifth Column
🏀 NBA Coach of the Year Doesn’t Reward Excellence by Above the Break
🏀 Nate Oats doesn’t care about college basketball: But someone important needs to by Eamonn Brennan
🏀 Building a College Basketball Home Court Advantage Model by Luke McCartney
🏀 How to Build the Foundation of an NBA Team by Edward Egros
🏀 Nobody wants your ****ing sheep: A note to a few NBA GMs and The Most Deserving 2025-26 All-Star Teams by Mike Shearer
⚾ How The Dodgers Went From Broke to Breaking Baseball by Joon Lee
⚾ Introducing: The FROGs! A whole new way to think about greatness and Why Baseball Just Doesn’t Feel Fair by Joe Posnanski
⚾ People always want Wally Backman to manage the Mets by Almost A Met
⚾ The Dodgers are flying first-class: Status envy, the salary cap debate and fans by Zach Crizer
⚾ I never understood the hype about Jon Dowd // Saluting an MVP Baseball 2005 goat... or am I? by Kofie Yeboah
🏒 The New York Rangers rebuild failed: How did they get here? by Adam Gretz
⚽ In elite club football, you get what you pay for, unless the owners are incompetent or geniuses by Nick Harris
🔮 IT’S OVER // For the first time, an AI has placed in the top 1% of a major forecasting tournament. Here is how it works. by Polymarket
Old YouTube Game of the Week
Patriots vs. Broncos 2015, AFC Championship
Music to Play Us Out
“Yesterday” by Cory Henry
