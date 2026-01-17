In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.

What I did this week

Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

Chart(s) of the week:

A couple of items from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News… First, this from Tuesday (1/13):

The NHL’s first Soviet megastar On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings honored arguably the most talented member of their famed “Russian Five,” lifting Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 jersey into the rafters at Little Caesars Arena. That quintet — a group of ex-Soviet stars who came to America as the Iron Curtain was falling — helped revolutionize the sport of hockey, and Fedorov was the ultimate proof of concept with his ability to do literally everything on the ice. While other Soviets (such as Pavel “The Russian Rocket” Bure and Alexander Mogilny) had stellar years of their own in the early ’90s, Fedorov was the first player raised outside of North America to win the NHL’s MVP award — as well as the first Russian to ever produce a season with 25 or more Goals Above Replacement:

And then this from Thursday (1/15), a streak I was tipped off to by Above the Break — and one which, sadly, was ruined when the Magic actually did win back-to-back games as part of their trip to Europe this week:

One step forward, one step back



Everyone knows about winning streaks and losing streaks. But what about streaks of alternating wins and losses? The Orlando Magic are familiar with this particular brand of consistent inconsistency, heading into tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies having followed a win with a loss (or a loss with a win) in 14 consecutive games. That’s not quite the NBA record, but it’s pretty close. In 1977-78, the Buffalo Braves — now known as the LA Clippers — alternated wins and losses for 16 consecutive games from November 4 to December 11, 1977, setting the all-time record. With a loss to Memphis this afternoon in Berlin (don’t ask), the 2025-26 Magic would tie the 1966-67 Lakers, 1997-98 Knicks, and 2016-17 Pacers for the second all-time record, with 15 straight games alternating wins and losses, setting themselves up to potentially tie the record with a win over those same Grizzlies in London on Sunday. Yes, their odds of losing today are just 35%, but I think they can make history if they want to.

Some interesting things I read/watched this week

A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.

Old YouTube Game of the Week

Offensive Star Power on Display! (Texans vs. Patriots 2012, AFC Divisional)

Music to Play Us Out

“Greenland” by Bob Hillman

Filed under: Weekly Round-up