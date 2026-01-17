The Week That Was (January 12-16, 2026)
What I did this week
🏈 Who Will Advance In the AFC Playoffs This Weekend? Flip a Coin — Literally. - Upon learning that this weekend’s Texans-Patriots game was literally the closest Elo-rating matchup in NFL playoff history, I had to dig further into just how tight it — and Bills-Broncos, too — made this year’s AFC race as we hurtle toward the Super Bowl.
🏈 Mike Tomlin Was the NFL’s Ultimate Floor-Raiser - With Tomlin leaving his post with Pittsburgh after nearly two decades, I looked back at the duality of his tenure — nobody was better at keeping a consistently above-average level of performance, but that also doomed him (and the Steelers) to be one of the most disappointing postseason coaches in recent NFL history.
🏈 College Football’s Expanded Playoff Works. Its Rhythm Doesn’t. - If the delays between games as we approach Monday’s College Football Playoff championship feel bizarre and interminable, it’s not just you. The NFL owns January weekends, so the new playoff’s scattered weekday scheduling has stretched the postseason into a momentum-killing slog that makes college football feel less like a tradition-driven sport on campuses in the fall and more like a TV product in purgatory.
🏀 College Hoops Is a Weird Scramble of Banners and Baggage This Season - Have you glanced at the men’s college basketball polls lately? What you see there is a snapshot of a season that’s unusually jumbled, with undefeated and/or top-ranked teams ranging from blue bloods to programs with little or no March history, reflecting how NIL and the transfer portal have flattened the game’s old hierarchies.
🏒 Fastest skater, hardest shot, more: The Olympics’ best at every skill - For ESPN, I looked at all of the NHL players headed to the Milano Cortina games through the lens of their next-gen stats — from skating speed to shot power, offensive creation and goaltending.
🏈 What We Learned From the NFL’s Wild Card Round - Coming out of the 2025-26 playoffs’ opening weekend, I broke down five factors that stood out to me as potentially holding significance all postseason long — plus I offered an update to the Playoff Predictor Super Bowl odds:
🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Who’s the Chaos Quarterback Now? - In this week’s podcast, Tyler and I said goodbye (or was it good riddance?) to the Eagles’ season before pivoting to our Divisional Round analysis — including whether Bo Nix has taken the “chaotic QB” mantle from a matured Josh Allen.
Chart(s) of the week:
A couple of items from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News… First, this from Tuesday (1/13):
The NHL’s first Soviet megastar
On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings honored arguably the most talented member of their famed “Russian Five,” lifting Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 jersey into the rafters at Little Caesars Arena. That quintet — a group of ex-Soviet stars who came to America as the Iron Curtain was falling — helped revolutionize the sport of hockey, and Fedorov was the ultimate proof of concept with his ability to do literally everything on the ice. While other Soviets (such as Pavel “The Russian Rocket” Bure and Alexander Mogilny) had stellar years of their own in the early ’90s, Fedorov was the first player raised outside of North America to win the NHL’s MVP award — as well as the first Russian to ever produce a season with 25 or more Goals Above Replacement:
And then this from Thursday (1/15), a streak I was tipped off to by Above the Break — and one which, sadly, was ruined when the Magic actually did win back-to-back games as part of their trip to Europe this week:
One step forward, one step back
Everyone knows about winning streaks and losing streaks. But what about streaks of alternating wins and losses? The Orlando Magic are familiar with this particular brand of consistent inconsistency, heading into tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies having followed a win with a loss (or a loss with a win) in 14 consecutive games.
That’s not quite the NBA record, but it’s pretty close.
In 1977-78, the Buffalo Braves — now known as the LA Clippers — alternated wins and losses for 16 consecutive games from November 4 to December 11, 1977, setting the all-time record. With a loss to Memphis this afternoon in Berlin (don’t ask), the 2025-26 Magic would tie the 1966-67 Lakers, 1997-98 Knicks, and 2016-17 Pacers for the second all-time record, with 15 straight games alternating wins and losses, setting themselves up to potentially tie the record with a win over those same Grizzlies in London on Sunday. Yes, their odds of losing today are just 35%, but I think they can make history if they want to.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
🏈 A Throwbacks Conversation: Chuck Klosterman on the Cotton Bowl...and Many Other Football Things... by Michael Weinreb
🏈 Estimated College Football ‘Market’ Power Ratings Entering Indiana/Miami Championship Battle by Jeff Fogle
🏈▶️ Programs That Lost Their Identity After Conference Realignment by brightcreates
🏈 The Rams Are a Remake of a Remake of a Remake by Michael Weinreb
🏈 Indiana’s final obstacle to a national championship is its spiritual predecessor by Craig Meyer
🏈 An Odd Theory on Justin Herbert Apologism by Ethan Strauss
🏀 ‘The inconsistency is f***ing crazy.’ Refs behind sudden scoring decline? by Tom Haberstroh
🏀▶️ When losing your superstar makes you more (!) efficient by Thinking Basketball
🏀 The Importance of a Second Scorer on an NBA Team by Edward Egros
🏀 Extend accuracy’s reach: Use points per shot by John Gasaway
🏀 Screw your coach’s challenge: The league has other ideas by Henry Abbott
🏀 “WNBA Offseason Competition: Ranking Rival Leagues” by Chris Gunther
🏀 Keyonte George’s Star Ascension And The Franchise Guard Conundrum by Nathan Grubel
🏀 This is the most exciting player in college basketball by Jordan Sperber
🏀 Thunder Are Back on Track, but a Demanding Trip Will Test Them by Bob Bellotti
⚾ ‘Moneywall’ could be baseball’s next frontier by Eben Novy-Williams
⚾ Maybe an MLB Salary Cap is the Answer After All by Mark Kolier
⚾ MLB Cup: Practical, or Crazy? Or practically crazy? by ritmica
⚾ Cubs Acquire Alex Bregman: Division Winning Coup or Waste of $175 Million? by Matt Musico
🏒 Analyzing NHL attendance trends halfway through 2025-26 season by Stephan Teodosescu
🏒 The five players that should be in the NHL MVP discussion at the halfway point by Adam Gretz
🏒▶️ The First Great Hockey Video Game and 1990: The Year Hockey Cards Took Off by Hockey In Context
🏒▶️ 91 Minutes of Sergei Fedorov’s Best Goals & Assists by awood40
🏁 Refuelling in F1: Why Teams Loved It, Why It Went Away by Formula Reports
💰 Silent Stan: How Stan Kroenke Built A $20 Billion Sports Empire Using Walmart’s Real Estate Playbook by Joe Pompliano
🎾 The Glow-Up of the Glorious ‘1 Point Slam’ by Ben Rothenberg
👨✈️ The Most Undervalued Position in Youth Sports by Melissa Jacobs
Old YouTube Game of the Week
Offensive Star Power on Display! (Texans vs. Patriots 2012, AFC Divisional)
Music to Play Us Out
“Greenland” by Bob Hillman
