The Week That Was (February 9-13, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
🏅 Who’s Winning The 2026 Olympic Medal Race — And Who’s Beating History? - Dissatisfied with the usual Olympic medal-trackers, I made my own — which compares each country against its own historical benchmarks for medals won per event, based on which events have awarded medals so far, and sets expectations going forward based on which events have yet to be contested.
🏈 Seattle’s “Dark Side” Defense Joined the Legion of Boom in Super Bowl Lore - Offensively, Super Bowl LX was admittedly kind of a dud. (Most of that was on the Patriots, with a little bit of Seattle mixed in as well.) But we also have to give a lot of credit to the Seahawks’ defense — they dominated an offense that tied for No. 8 in SRS and a QB who had ranked No. 1 in EPA value during the regular season, etching their name next to the franchise’s previous championship squad in the annals of great Super Bowl defenses.
🏀 The NBA Trade Deadline Was Deeply Weird - Did you feel like this year’s NBA trade deadline was a bit… off? Well, I can prove it was, based on the (lack of) relationship between teams adding talent and actually improving their playoff or title odds.
🏁 What the Daytona 500 really tells us about the season ahead - Despite its reputation for pure chaos, I found that the Daytona 500 actually has a persistent, statistically significant effect on rest-of-season performance (even after controlling for how good you were the year prior):
Related: My 🏁 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Rankings 🚗 are now live ahead of Daytona!
🏁🎙️ Podracing: Order In the Chaos - In this week’s episode of Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I talked Daytona odds and made our picks for the new Chase-format championship.
🏈 The Seahawks’ Next (and Harder) Task: Avoid Being a One-Off - The harsh truth about winning the Super Bowl is that the celebration only lasts a few days before we turn the page to the following season. And for this Seattle team, the path to a repeat might be more challenging than most champs, for a variety of reasons.
🏈 The North Dakota State FBS Experiment is Finally Here - This week brought the long-awaited news that NDSU, the most successful FCS program in NCAA history (with 10 championships), was making the move to FBS — and with it will come a fascinating experiment in how lower-tier success translates to the next level.
🏀 Men’s Bubble Watch: Tracking which teams will make (or miss) the NCAA tournament - I reminder that I am also running Bubble Watch for ESPN! With the help of my NCAA tourney forecast-model consensus tracker, we’re keeping tabs on the teams who are fighting to stay on track for at-large bids before Selection Sunday.
Chart(s) of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
🏈 On Drake Maye’s Super Bowl performance…
🏀 On the NBA Rookie of the Year race…
⚾ On the best sets of “pitchers and catchers” to report to spring training…
🏀 On the NBA dunk contest entrants with the best Dunk Scores this season…
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
🏅 Why America is Slipping in the Olympics by Michael MacKelvie
🏈 Super Bowl LX Ends With Seahawks on Top — and at Crossroads by Eric Fisher
🏈 NFL fans may need a new punching bag: The internet loves to make fun of Sam Darnold. Does a Super Bowl ring change that? by Eben Novy-Williams
🏈 TMQ: Coronation for the King of the Vagabond Quarterbacks by Gregg Easterbrook
🏈 Reactions and overreactions from the 2025 NFL season by Adam Gretz
🏈 Sam Darnold’s Path To Super Bowl LX Champion Should Inspire Us All by Andrew Steele
🏈 Is that...regulation?! How three cases are going to shape regulation going forward by Griffin Olah
🏀 2026 NBA Trade Deadline: The Art Of Self-Preservation by Hardwood Paroxysm
🏀 chris paul retired because he couldn’t stop being chris paul by bang!
🏀 Something strange is happening in college basketball by Jordan Sperber
🏀 The Year of the Freshmen: We haven’t seen a Freshman class this good in...ever? by Sean Beney
🏀 Giannis just speedran the NBA star playbook by Eben Novy-Williams
🏀 Adam Silver doesn’t face the media often // 12 All-Star questions for the NBA commissioner by Henry Abbott
🏒 How Every Men’s Hockey Nation Can Win Gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics by Justin Giampietro
⚾ MLB’s New Streaming Plan: This is progress? by Daniel Evensen
⚾ Dodgers, Yankees and the 2026 MLB Futures Board by Edward Egros
🏁 Top 34 NASCAR Cup Series Prospects for 2026 by NASCAR Probabilities
🏁 America’s team: How Cadillac’s arrival is already shaking up F1 by Nate Saunders
🏁▶️ All 36 NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Explained in 17 Minutes at NASCAR
👟 What makes a running shoe banned? And what makes a running shoe a running shoe? by Jacob Sutton
▶️ Wojaks, Soyjaks, and You. | Bad Art History by Frankie Fey
Old YouTube
Game Video of the Week
There will Never Ever be another driver like Dale Earnhardt by EmpLemon
Music to Play Us Out
“Everytime You Go Away” by Hall & Oates
