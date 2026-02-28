In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.

📝 What I did this week

Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

🏀 Men’s Bubble Watch: Tracking which teams will make (or miss) the NCAA tournament - A reminder that I am also running Bubble Watch for ESPN! With the help of my NCAA tourney forecast-model consensus tracker, we’re keeping tabs on the teams who are fighting to stay on track for at-large bids before Selection Sunday.

📊 Chart(s) of the week:

Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…

🏅 How Italy and Japan overachieved the most at the Olympics…

🏀 On the NBA’s MVP favorites possibly not playing enough to be eligible…

🏀 On Magic City and visiting players coming down with the good old “Atlanta Flu”…

👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week

A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.

▶️ Old YouTube Game of the Week

Tim Duncan vs. Stephon Marbury | 1996 ACC Championship - Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech

🎵 Music to Play Us Out

Corona - “The Rhythm of the Night”

