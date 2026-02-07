The Week That Was (February 2-6, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏈 The Seahawks Are Huge Super Bowl Favorites (*by current-day standards) - With a betting line of -4.5 points, Seattle is a weak Super Bowl favorite by long-term historical standards. But by recent standards? They’re practically an unassailable juggernaut.
🏈 Patriots-Seahawks Could Have Been St. Louis vs. Anaheim - This is a pure “notebook dump” of the highest order: I wrote about the strange ‘90s-era near-relocations of the Patriots to St. Louis and the Seahawks to Anaheim, the real effect of schedule-strength on Super Bowl outcomes, the rarity of the better QB (Drake Maye) being the underdog, and a tribute to the best Pats and Seahawks who never won a Super Bowl.
🏅 Which Countries Define the Winter Olympics? - Teaming up with Brendan Farrell, we wrote about the most decorated countries currently in the Winter Olympics — and which sports drive their success.
🎮 The Paradox of Sports Video Gaming - Madden NFL had me thinking about the (unfortunate) current state of sports video games in 2026, and why the most obvious solution to our modern malaise — greater competition — is easier said than done.
🏀 Men’s Bubble Watch: Tracking which teams will make (or miss) the NCAA tournament - At ESPN, I am on Bubble Watch duty again! With the help of my NCAA tourney forecast-model consensus tracker, we’re keeping tabs on the teams who are fighting to stay on track for at-large bids before Selection Sunday.
🏒🏅 Will the NHL Pick Up Where It Left Off After the Olympics? - The NHL is currently on a 20-day pause between games while its best players are over at the Olympics. How does that compare to other mid-season breaks, and what happens to the league when such a period is finally over?
🏀 Who Would Get the Most Out of a Trade-Deadline Upgrade? - Ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, I used my Elo forecast simulation model to identify the teams on the odds-curve where slight improvements in talent could yield big improvements to their chances of making and/or advancing through the playoffs. (And then watched as too few of those teams actually made moves in a confusing and weird deadline.)
🏁🎙️ Podracing: Winning Ain’t Easy - For our 2026 season preview episode of Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I recapped the often-delayed, snowy and icy Clash at Bowman Gray, one of the coldest races in NASCAR history (see below), giving flowers to our guy Ryan Preece for winning it, and then we broke down my column on the eight things I’m most looking forward to this season.
🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Super Bowl Prop-Fest ‘26 - In the season finale of our NFL betting podcast, Tyler and I talked New England vs. Seattle, then put together an ambitious attempt to pay for our DraftKings entry next season — through a set of increasingly improbable Super Bowl same-game parlays.
Chart(s) of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
🏈 On Madden’s Super Bowl predictions…
⛷️ On Lindsey Vonn’s place in history before her remarkable Olympic return…
🏁 On this week’s frigid Cook Out Clash…
🏈 On the unique “completeness” of this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class…
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 Going Rogue: Players who found trouble the week of the Super Bowl by Brian Lennon
🏈 The Kwesi Konundrum: Why Did It Play Out Like This? by Arif Hasan
🏈 NFL Plus/Minus: Who Should Be The 2025 NFL Offensive Player Of The Year? and NFL Plus/Minus: Myles Garrett is the Defensive Player of the Year (Again) by Kevin Cole
🏈 Breaking Down Drake Maye’s Playoff Struggles by Nick Kehoe
🏈 Are Patriots ‘Battle-Tested’ Enough for Super Bowl Challenge? by Jeff Fogle
🏈 The NFL’s Super Bowl Demands Are Crazier Than You Think and Are Super Bowl Commercials Actually Worth The Price? by Joe Pompliano
🏈 The Super Bowl Is Too Big To Escape Reality (1989) and Does Football Need Violence to be Football? by Michael Weinreb
🏈 What does it take to get to the Super Bowl? Well, either you’re playing, or it’ll cost about four months’ rent and This year’s Winter Olympics will feature a new sport for the first time in decades by Millie Giles
🏈 Bond Vigilantism by VP
🏀 WAB-era Miami could break people’s brains by Eamonn Brennan
🏀 Wins and losses: There is more than one way to build a tournament résumé, plus a look at the past 75 years of the Carolina-Duke rivalry. by Chris Gallo
⚾ Who I Expect to Crack the 2027 Top 100: Who are the next wave of 100 Prospects? by Thomas Nestico
🏒 Let’s talk about lacrosse-style goals and vent a bit about the state of my industry by Sean Shapiro
🏒Artemi Panarin trade a tale of two rebuilds with similar paths and different solutions by Adam Gretz
🏒▶️ Five Ring Circus: The Story of the 1998 US Olympic Men’s Hockey Team by The Touchback
🏅 Stepping up for Olympic Sports: And not just when an Olympiad is underway by Griffin Olah
Old YouTube Game of the Week
Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots vs. Seahawks
Music to Play Us Out
Noiselund feat. Red Letter Media and friends - “Look At Me (Bop Bop Bop)”
