In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.

What I did this week

Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

Chart(s) of the week:

Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…

🏈 On Madden’s Super Bowl predictions…

⛷️ On Lindsey Vonn’s place in history before her remarkable Olympic return…

🏁 On this week’s frigid Cook Out Clash…

🏈 On the unique “completeness” of this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class…

Some interesting things I read/watched this week

A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.

Old YouTube Game of the Week

Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots vs. Seahawks

Music to Play Us Out

Noiselund feat. Red Letter Media and friends - “Look At Me (Bop Bop Bop)”

Filed under: Weekly Round-up