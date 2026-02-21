The Week That Was (February 16-20, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏅 It Took Alysa Liu’s Improbable Comeback to Put U.S. Women’s Figure Skating Back on Top - One of the most inspirational Olympic stories belonged to Alysa Liu, who completed a stunning comeback — stepping away from the sport as a teenager, then coming back to win gold and end a 24-year U.S. drought in women’s singles. Skating with freedom instead of pressure, she delivered one of her best skates ever and seized the moment when her rivals faltered.
🥌 The U.S. Women Finally Have Their Olympic Curling Moment - 20 years after the “Curl Girls” hype fizzled in 2006, the U.S. women’s curling team made its first Olympic semifinal since 2002, with a path to a long-awaited medal breakthrough in Milano-Cortina. Led in part by mixed-doubles silver medalist Cory Thiesse, the Americans made history even if they fell short of gold.
🏁 Dale Earnhardt Owned the NASCAR Spotlight — and Still Does - Twenty-five years after his death, Dale Earnhardt remains NASCAR’s defining figure — yes, for his mythic aura, but also for the numbers behind it. From unmatched consistency and track-type versatility to dominant performances in the sport’s biggest races, “The Intimidator” was at his best when the stakes were highest.
🏀 The NBA Knows How to End Tanking — But It May Not Want To - The NBA could eliminate tanking overnight by severing the link between record and draft order, but it has repeatedly chosen incremental tweaks rather than structural reform. The big-picture data suggests leaguewide parity isn’t broken, too, which may explain why the league values sending top prospects to bad teams more than fully removing the incentive to lose.
🏅 Ilia Malinin and the Curse of the American Olympic Coronation - Ilia Malinin entered the men’s Olympic free skate as a near-lock for gold, but instead delivered one of the biggest collapses in international figure skating history, finishing eighth after multiple uncharacteristic mistakes. His upset loss fits a long pattern of heavily hyped American “Faces of the Games” who buckled under Olympic expectations — though history suggests redemption often follows.
🏁 Can Tyler Reddick use his Daytona 500 win as a springboard in 2026? - Reddick’s dramatic Daytona 500 victory not only delivered 23XI Racing its biggest win yet, but also reinforced that his winless 2025 season masked great underlying consistency with bad luck. With a new Chase format that rewards steady point accumulation — and fewer off-track burdens to carry — Reddick may be positioned to turn his breakthrough into a full-on title push.
Related: My 🏁 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Rankings 🚗 are LIVE as things head to Atlanta this week.
🏁🎙️ Podracing: A Good Week For the Tylers - In this week’s episode of Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I unpacked the wild finish to the Daytona 500, including Reddick’s fearless late-race moves and what the win could mean for ahis 2026 rebound. We also dove into my recent pieces on Reddick’s outlook and Dale Earnhardt’s enduring greatness, before previewing Atlanta’s odds and making our one-and-done picks:
🏀 Men’s Bubble Watch: Tracking which teams will make (or miss) the NCAA tournament - A friendly reminder that I am also running Bubble Watch for ESPN! With the help of my NCAA tourney forecast-model consensus tracker, we’re keeping tabs on the teams who are fighting to stay on track for at-large bids before Selection Sunday.
🎙️ Plus: I was on Slate’s Hang Up and Listen podcast to talk about NASCAR phenom Connor Zilisch.
⏪ Classic Post of the week:
📊 Chart(s) of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
🏅 On Italy’s host-nation advantage the Olympics…
🏁 On the legacy of improved safety after Dale Earnhardt’s fatal crash…
🏀 On the NBA’s tank race…
Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!
👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏅 Olympic Fame Used To Be Optional. Now It’s an Obligation by Michael Weinreb
🏈 What the Seattle Seahawks’ rise tells the rest of the NFL by Tyler Dunne
🏈▶️ 2007 Kansas - College Football’s Strangest Cinderella by EMPIRE
🏀 The Balkan Bloc: International Influence on College Basketball by Jett Hatch
🏀 12 Reasons Why The NBA Needs an Etsy Witch as Commissioner by Madeline Hill
🏀 Which NBA Statistical Categories Mean the Most? by Bob Bellotti
🏀 A Tale of Two Seasons: Quantifying the NBA’s Tanking Dilemma by Aaron Powell
🏀 NBA Future of the Franchise Rankings III by Silver Bulletin
🏀 Mark Cuban Wants the NBA to Embrace Tanking. That’s a Terrible Idea. by Michael Weinreb
🏀 NBA Cupcake Kings: Part II, the Truest Cupcake Kings by Above the Break
⚾ Paul Skenes and the Art of Pitch Tunneling by Michael McDermott
⚾ Why the WBC doesn’t hit like Olympic hockey by Jeffrey Bellone
⚾ 33 MLB Players Hit 30-Plus Homers in 2025. How Many Will Do it in 2026? by Matt Musico
⚾ These five players should be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame
Let’s dive into the Hall of Fame cases for five players by Nate Kosher ⚾️
⚾▶️ What if the Cubs didn’t win it all in 2016? by Penguin Note
🏁 The Daytona 500 is defined by its emotional devastation by Nate Ryan
🏁▶️ The High Cost Of Chaos | The Modern Daytona 500 by mapleboy
🎾 What tennis players can learn from great literary works by Andrea Petkovic
▶️ A Monument to Perfect | Steely Dan’s Gaucho by You’ll Hear It
▶️ Old YouTube Video
Game of the Week
NBA 2night March 29th, 1997
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
Billie Marten - “Feeling”
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
Neil’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.