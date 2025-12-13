The Week That Was (December 8-12, 2025)
What I did this week
🏈 Who’s Got the Best Shot to Win the 2026 College Football Playoff? - With the CFP’s bracket set, I fired up my usual forecast model to simulate the playoff a bunch of times and track how often each team advanced through. I also wrote about the matchups to watch, and (of course) had to weigh in some on Notre Dame’s absence from the field.
🏈 Philip Rivers Doesn’t Need To Save the Colts - The 44-year-old grandpa came out retirement to sign with the Colts this week, which is still WILD. In this piece, I argued that Rivers ought to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the basis of his previous career résumé — lack of Super Bowls be damned — regardless of how this particular quixotic final chapter plays out.
🏒 The Colorado Avalanche’s Star Power Is Unmatched — Maybe Ever - The Avs seem to be this year’s juggernaut in the NHL, and to get there Colorado has assembled a historically dominant top-end trio — Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Martin Nečas — whose combined impact rivals the greatest Big 3s in NHL history.
🏈 If the College Football Playoff Is About Finding the Best Team, Notre Dame Was Robbed - Yes, I wrote even MORE about Notre Dame! That’s because the Irish had a stronger statistical case to be included in the CFP than several teams who made the field, with a higher likelihood of being one of the nation’s true best teams according to my estimates.
🏈 The Chiefs Are Beating the Super Bowl Loser’s Curse. It Probably Won’t Matter. - Despite improving their point differential — unlike the vast majority of Super Bowl losers the following year — the Chiefs have seen their record crater as last season’s extreme good fortune flipped into historic bad luck. It’s a reminder that a team can beat the dreaded Super Bowl Loser’s Curse on paper and still watch its playoff hopes evaporate anyway.
🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Everybody Hurts (Especially Jalen) - In this week’s Football Bytes, Tyler and I sifted through last week’s cursed NFL slate — from the Raiders’ suspect field goal to the Eagles’ offensive meltdown — before debating which contenders are secretly fraudulent, how panicked Chiefs fans should be, my angst with the Ravens, Joe Burrow’s emerging villain arc, Mike Tomlin’s eternal state of 9-8, and whether Rivers’ comeback makes any sense at all.
Chart of the Week: Quinn Hughes’ ceiling
In honor of Hughes getting shipped to the Minnesota Wild in a Friday-night blockbuster, let’s remember just how good he was over the previous two seasons:
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
🏈 Behold! I have updated stadium alcohol sales data from October! by Matt Brown
🏈 How Much is a Transfer Portal Quarterback Worth? by Ray Carpenter
🏈 The Playoff Committee got it wrong again by Rodger Sherman
🏈 Committees, chaos, and the collapse of the big-brand advantage by SueShawn Says
🏈 Notre Dame’s opt-out crosses a new line — and college football is worse off for it by Chris Vannini
🏈 Private Equity Comes To College Sports: Inside Utah’s Groundbreaking Deal by Joe Pompliano
🏈 The Rivers Nightmare: Inside the NFL’s Quarterback Development Crisis by Matt Lombardo
🏀 Lakers’ defensive issues are exposed in NBA Cup loss. Is any help on the way? by Dan Woike
🏀 In Year 3 of NBA Cup, how are players and coaches feeling? by The Athletic
🏀 Watching WAB by Chris
🏀 The Rise of Smart Courts: And How They Will Redefine Sports by Andrew Petcash
🏀 The magical Week 6 AP men’s college basketball poll: It predicts who’s likely to win the national championship by Jeff Eisenberg
🏀 Can Derik Queen be at the Center of the Pelicans’ Rebuild? by Above the Break
⚾ MLB Offseason Spending Heats Up With Trio of Big-Money Deals by Eric Fisher
⚾ The Bandwagon guide to MLB hot stove season by Zach Crizer
🏒 It is a long way back to contention in the NHL after tanking and bottoming out by Adam Gretz
🏒 Is it time for the Sharks to turn their young defensemen loose? by Brendan Farrell
⚽ Everything insane at the FIFA 2026 World Cup Draw, ranked by Brendan Dentino
⚽ 30 Years of MLS & All I Got Was This Crappy Perspective by Peter Welpton
▶️ Michael Burry Speaks by Against the Rules with Michael Lewis
▶️ The Insane End of the 90s by BooneU
Old YouTube Game of the Week
The Greatest Army-Navy Game of All Time! (#25 Navy Vs. Army, December, 2016)
Music to Play Us Out
Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra - Promises
