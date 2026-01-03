The Week That Was (December 29, 2025-January 2, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
Happy New Year! 🎊 In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🚨 Special Announcement! 🚨 - First up, a plug for my new daily newsletter with Sherwood News, Scoreboard — we use sports prediction markets and other data to help you stay on top of what’s happening across the world of sports. Sign up now by clicking here!
🥂 What I Learned From the 344 Posts I Wrote in 2025 - Apparently I wrote a lot of posts last year — so in the 344th and final one, I turned a little bit of data analysis on myself, in addition to picking out a list of posts I liked best out of the bunch.
🏀 The Spurs Have Suddenly Made the Thunder’s Title Defense a Lot More Interesting - Everything early in this NBA season was about how great the Thunder are. (And they are great.) But San Antonio’s recent reality checks for OKC — most recently on Christmas Day — injected this year with a needed dose of rivalry that could extend to the playoffs.
🏈 Just How Bad Is the NFC South, Really? - Whether it’s won by the Panthers or Bucs, the 2025 NFC South is a mediocre division without a single above-average team among its ranks. So I looked at how it compares with other notably bad divisions from NFL history.
🏈 The Chiefs Are Doing the Weirdest “Relocation” in Pro Sports History - Look at it one way, and the Chiefs’ 2031 plan to move to Kansas City, Kansas is just another stadium relocation like we’ve seen before. But the interstate nature of the move complicates things a lot.
🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Worst. Week. Ever. - My buddy Tyler and I had, um, a bad picking week last time around. (It happens!) So with the DraftKings contest officially done — and us missing out on a winning record at the very end — we decided to build a sicko parlay instead for the final week of the regular season.
Chart of the week:
From Scoreboard, my look at where Friday’s outdoor hockey game in Miami ranked among the warmest Winter Classics ever:
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 Why Eli Manning and his .500 record belong in the Hall of Fame by Ian O’Connor
🏈 “Will college football have a new champion? Here’s each CFP team’s national title history” by Seth Emerson
🏈 “The Year in Bad Ideas” by Mike Tanier
🏈 “The Gamble: The Chargers’ Blueprint for Modern Defense” by Cody Alexander
🏀 Building a College Basketball Transfer Portal Model by Luke McCartney
🏀 “Second Acts: Stars That Have To Embrace New Roles” by Hardwood Paroxysm
🏀 “Zone Defense in the NBA, 2025-26 edition” by Mike Shearer
🏀 “Top Mid-Major Basketball Stories 2025: Year in Review” by Elliott Crow
🏀 “Can NBA’s new proposals fix tanking? Is it even worth it for the league to try?” by Eric Koreen, Mike Vorkunov and Tony Jones
🏀 “Comparing Disneyland Rides to 2026 NBA Draft Prospects” by Tyler Rucker
🏀 “The Defense That Shouldn’t Work… But Does” by Jordan Sperber
⚾ “Can MLB Teams Be Re-Made in One Off-Season?” by Mark Kolier
⚽ “What Went Wrong? France at the 2002 World Cup” by Grace Robertson
🏒 “Jets Built to Decline: Why This Season Was (Partly) Predictable” by Garret Hohl
🏒 “On Shooting Percentage Regression, Battles, and the Dallas Stars’ Playoff Preparation” by Robert Tiffin
🏒 “Big NHL storylines to monitor going into second half of season” by Adam Gretz
👀▶️ The Freakiest Internet Art Iceberg Explained [Part 1] by Frankie Fey
📹▶️ The Strange Legacy of Supersize Me by Pyramid Peak
Old YouTube Game of the Week
2001-02 Rose Bowl #1 Miami vs #2 Nebraska
Music to Play Us Out
“Creep VS The Air That I Breathe” by Moon Loungers
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
Neil’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Your recommendations are so useful, thank you for linking all those different substacks from across different sports. As someone who loves reading good sports writing but very new and unfamiliar to sports side of substack, these are a life saver. I'm going through subscribing. Thank you again and for everything you do in your own pieces too, I discovered you through Matt Yglesias linking you in one of his recent mailbag pieces lol.