The Week That Was (December 22-26, 2025)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
Happy Holidays everyone! In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🚨 Special Announcement! 🚨 - We’re still in the early era of a new daily newsletter for Sherwood News called Scoreboard, focused on sports prediction markets and other data-driven trends shaping the sports world. So sign up by clicking here if you haven’t already!
🏈 Here Are the Most Important Games Left in the 2025 NFL Season - Before the end of Week 17, the penultimate set of games on the 2025 regular-season schedule, I re-ran my “leverage” metrics from before the season on the NFL’s remaining slate to see which contests project to swing the playoff and Super Bowl odds the most.
🏈🏀 How the NFL Grinch Stole the NBA’s Christmas - The NBA used to always be THE sport on Christmas Day, but in recent years the NFL has decided it can encroach on that territory — much to Charles Barkley’s disdain — and steal basketball’s holiday for itself.
🏈 The Super Bowl Shuffle and the Lost Era of Renegade Teams - I was feeling nostalgic this week for the 1985 Bears, as it’s been 40 years since they released a hit song about how they were going to win the Super Bowl… with weeks to spare in the regular season. Today’s teams would be too worried about giving opponents “bulletin board material” for that. But why? If you believe you’re the best, lean into it and then kick some ass!
🏈 Bowl Season Is Dying. Long Live Bowl Season. - Everybody’s take on pre-New Year’s college football is that the playoff has stripped the lesser bowls of their meaning. But that presumes those games were ever especially meaningful to begin with. In reality, they weren’t — just as many bowls were irrelevant to the title race then as are now. Embrace it.
🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Merry Christmas Sickos - On this week’s Football Bytes podcast, Tyler and I made our holiday-week picks, which included sorting out a LOT of backup QBs and deciding what to do with an epic “Tank Bowl” between the Giants and Raiders.
🏈📊 2025 NFL QB EPA ratings 💪 - I’m hoping to have a post expanding upon this sometime soon, but I overhauled my QB EPA rankings to move away from ESPN’s model to the open-source one found via NFLfastR. The scales of values are quite different, so I left the old model as an option too, but this new twist will allow me to better mesh new data with estimates from older seasons for the purposes of stories and analysis going forward.
Chart of the week
(h/t Tyler )
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 The CJ Stroud Question: How far can he lead the Houston Texans? by Tyler Dunne
🏈 The Kansas City Chiefs Have Landed The Most Lopsided Stadium Deal In NFL History by Joe Pompliano
🏈▶️ Why Doesn’t Anybody Want Tulane? by dalukes and mvos_YT
🏈▶️ Why 1997 and 2003 Broke College Football by GuardianNotFound
🏈▶️ 125 Years Of Failure - The Depressing History Of The Arizona Cardinals by TubFrog
🏀 The NBA’s Pressing Revolution and Its Impact on the 2026 Draft by Tyler Metcalf
🏀 Bill Russell and The Road to Perfection by Michael Weinreb
🏀 Keyonte George is too good* for the Utah Jazz by Mike Shearer
🏀 Five NBA Things I may or may not have Liked: Christmas Day Edition by Above the Break
🏀🐴 Why horses turn Nikola Jokić from an NBA MVP into a ‘stable boy’ by Nick Friedell
🏀 A New High for International Women’s Players by Derek Willis
⚾▶️ Why The Junk Wax Era Happened by Baseball Replay Journal
⚾ Forget a Red Ryder BB Gun - Ralphie Had Baseball Cards by Beauty Of A Game
⚾ Faves // Posts that long-time readers have read and new readers have not. by Sam Miller
⚾▶️ Rickey Henderson homers that get swaggier and swaggier by MLB Vault
🏒 3 NHL Teams That Must Consider Selling Right Now by Mark Scheig
▶️ I miss when the Internet had less people. by Downward Diary
📻 Predicting the Next Christmas Hit with the Radio by Chris Dalla Riva
▶️ Hello Newman: Wayne Knight by Really No Really Podcast
Old YouTube Game of the Week
1996 Rose Bowl
Music to Play Us Out
“Caroling, Caroling” by Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (feat. Wynton Marsalis and Denzal Sinclaire)
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
Neil’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.