🏁 Remembering Greg Biffle, NASCAR’s In-Between Great - In the aftermath of Thursday’s plane crash that tragically claimed the life of Biffle and his family, I paid tribute to one of the all-time underrated drivers in racing.
🏈 If the Tua Era Is Over in Miami, What Was Its Legacy? - The Dolphins may have reached their breaking point with Tua Tagovailoa this week, benching the highly-paid QB who’d previously been the face of the franchise. If this is basically the end of Miami’s Tua Era, it leaves a legacy of disappointment and lost potential.
🏈 NFL Kickers Just Keep Getting Better (and Better, and Better) - Even by their long-running standards of improvement, 2025 has been the Year of the Kicker in the NFL, with a record number of 60+ yard FGs that included the literal longest FG ever (by Cam Little). I dug into the numbers around just how much better kickers keep getting and where they might go from here.
🏈 The Silliest Bowls of the 2025-26 College Football Season, Ranked - It’s no secret that I love ridiculous non-Playoff college football bowls, so I went back to that well and ranked this year’s crop according to how ABSURD (that’s Aggregate Bowl Silliness, Using Ridiculous Data) they are.
🏀 The Knicks and Spurs Meet Again, at the Edge of an NBA Era - Tuesday night’s NBA Cup championship game — ultimately won by the Knicks (not that they want you to know that) — was a rematch of the 1999 Finals that held some surprising parallels then versus now, 26 years later.
🏒 Which NHL teams are most at risk of a shocking playoff miss? - At ESPN, I took a look at the teams whose current playoff odds were the most surprisingly underwhelming, relative to where we thought they’d be going into the season.
🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Who Wants It Less? - In this week’s Football Bytes, Tyler and I made our picks with the finish line in sight. Our task? To each grind out three of those sacred 3–2 weeks in a row, which we need to collectively end the season with our record above .500!
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 Old Man Rivers and the Over(The Hill)ton Window by Michael Hendricks
🏈 Georgia Became a Machine Again in Time for the Playoff by Alex Kirshner and Richard Johnson
🏈 Estimated College Football ‘Market’ Power Ratings Entering the Playoffs by Jeff Fogle
🏈 Why Injuries to Mahomes, Parsons and Adams Proved our NFL Executive Survey Right ... This League is Chaos by Matt Lombardo
🏀 NBA Trade Season Primer: Starry Players by Above the Break
🏀 The Argument That Lebron is the GOAT Is Running Out of Time by Freddie deBoer
🏀 Which team has the ultimate front office in 2025? by The Athletic
🏀 How Basketball Reference became the internet’s leading resource for the NBA’s most trivial subject: Nicknames by Tim Cato
🏀 Is the NBA Cup a problem in a road-weary league? Are there ways to fix it? by John Hollinger
🏀 How 7 undervalued NBA players are making an outsized impact by John Hollinger
🏀 Can Tulsa Become a Bracket Buster? The Metrics Say Yes by Elliott Crow (Note: This is a pro-Golden Hurricane Substack!)
🏒 Which Is Better at Predicting Future Goals: Corsi, Expected Goals, or Scoring Chances? by Aaron Knodell
🏒 The Tristan Jarry trade is puzzling for the Oilers by Brendan Farrell
🏒 The Minnesota Wild are taking a mighty big (and entertaining) swing by Adam Gretz
⚾ The birth of MLB free agency set the table for baseball’s upcoming labor dispute by Brittany Ghiroli
⚾ Is the Hall of Fame Becoming the Hall of ‘Pretty Good’? by Sean Beney
⚾ Aiming to level playing field, MLB to regulate use of data and tech in minors by Eno Sarris
🎬 The Strange Case of ‘Avatar’ and Its Missing Cultural Footprint by Daniel Parris
📺▶️ Stuart Scott made ESPN feel special and The Pimp My Ride pilot was absolutely unhinged by Kofie Yeboah
▶️ The Overlooked Invention That Forever Changed Sports by UrinatingTree
▶️ Fictional Future Sports Video Games are BRUTAL by GameDay
