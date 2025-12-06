The Week That Was (December 1-5, 2025)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏈 No Matter What, Chaos Is Coming for the College Football Playoff - Ahead of Championship Week, I wrote about the logjam of potentially qualified teams in this year’s CFP race — a development that could get extremely messy depending on who secures automatic bids.
🏀 Will the Thunder Break the Warriors’ Wins Record? - The OKC Thunder are dominating the NBA this season… but how much of a threat are they to dethrone the Steph Curry Warriors as the greatest team in league history?
🏈 Lane Kiffin Followed the Money - Lane Kiffin’s move to ditch Ole Miss in the middle of the playoff hunt for a rebuilding LSU spoke volumes about what motivates him — but also college coaches in general.
🏈 Meet the New Bears. Same as the Old Bears? - Like basically all of their previous (one-off) playoff teams, this year’s Bears are winning with good luck in close games and on the turnover ledger. But they do have at least a few differences from those prior Chicago squads.
🏒 Are the Panthers and Oilers Out of Gas? - After skating in the Stanley Cup Final each of the past two years, Florida and Edmonton have work to do before they can make it three in a row.
🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Scared of the Burrow Factor - In this week’s Football Bytes,and I discussed Joe Burrow’s comeback, which made us wary of picking the Buffalo Bills against him, debated the Seahawks as the NFC’s top team, and wondered about how legit the Broncos and Patriots’ win streaks really are.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 No NFL Game Has Ever Ended in a Score of 36–23 by(h/t )
🏈 Baker Mayfield is America’s Quarterback and Why the Ben Johnson Effect is real by
🏈▶️ Why Teams Come Back - The Rubber Band Effect by Michael MacKelvie
🏈 Ohio State-Michigan Draws 18.4M, Most-Watched CFB Game This Year by Eric Fisher
🏈 Lane Kiffin Hasn’t Changed by
🏈 Ten Players to Watch Down The Stretch and Why Eagles Fans REALLY Hate Nick Sirianni by
🏈 Is Diego Pavia the greatest winner in college football history? by
🏈 Is Texas A&M Ready for the College Football Playoffs? by
🏈 Lane Kiffin Didn’t Break College Football. He Just Stopped Pretending by
🏈 Which NFL Offenses Have the Most Motion? by
🏈▶️ If You Missed the 1998 NFL Season ... I’m Sorry by Kai The Beach Kid
🏀 Confessions of a Hater and 2025-26 First Quarter NBA Awards by
🏀 Inside Michael Jordan’s actual “Love of the Game clause” by
🏀 The LA Clippers were supposed to be triumphant this season. They’ve been a disaster by Joe Vardon
🏀 Who the Hell is Paul Reed?! by
🏀 Breaking Down Home Court Advantage in College Basketball by
🏀 The Infinite Two-Way Games Glitch by
🏀 5 Guys Who Are Playing Really Well (But the Media Aren’t Talking About) by
🏀 Hannes Steinbach: International “Diaper Dandy” who is Quietly Playing NBA Basketball in the Big Ten by
⚾ The MLB free agent market is moving fast this year. Hallelujah. by
⚾ Replay Booth, Episode 1: Wilbur Huckle for President by
🏒 The Washington Capitals look like serious contenders and NHL playoff race update: What your team needs to do by
🏒 Burn it all down: How the Flames have fallen apart by
⚽ Why the World Cup draw is the focal point of the sports year by
⚙️ How Ancient Metals Started Civilization by
🗳️▶️ 5 worst campaigns by US presidential candidates who WON their race by History Buffs Hub
🗳️▶️ Why Was Every President Born in the Same Year? by Hank Green
▶️ Why A Mile-High Skyscraper Is Almost Impossible by Business Insider
Old YouTube Game of the Week
Serena Williams v Venus Williams Extended Highlights | Australian Open 2003 Final
Music to Play Us Out
Goose - “Madalena”
