The Week That Was (August 3-7, 2026)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
📝 What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏈 Drew Brees Is Underrated - As the longtime Saints icon enters the Hall of Fame, I examined why the first 2020s QB enshrined in Canton remains curiously under-discussed as an inner-circle great despite ranking second only to Tom Brady in career passing yards, completions, and touchdowns.
⚾ The Dodgers Haven’t Ruined Baseball. (Yet.) - L.A.’s blockbuster trade deadline acquisition of lefty ace Tarik Skubal renewed fan and media outcry that the team’s financial dominance is ruining competitive balance and guaranteeing another title. But looking at the odds, the Dodgers still have roughly a 65 to 70 percent chance of not winning it all—and a salary cap wouldn’t stop them (or solve baseball’s spending debate) anyway.
⚾ Where Does the Dodgers’ New Super-Rotation Rank in MLB History? - After the Dodgers’ deadline splash for Skubal, I compared their new-look rotation against historical juggernauts to see if either their old-school ace power or (more importantly) modern pitching depth gives them an unprecedented postseason advantage.
⚾ The Orioles Won the Adley Rutschman Trade Because They Lost Their Bright Future - Baltimore pulled a huge prospect package from Boston in exchange for their star catcher, but I broke down how this trade deadline highlighted the premature closing of a young core’s once-inevitable championship window.
🏈 Football Is Back! Well, Sort Of. - Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game between the Panthers and Cardinals marked the return of NFL action — well, technically. The historic Canton tradition played out against the backdrop of a diminishing preseason and absent star players, though the game itself ended up being quite exciting at the end.
🏁 Who’s primed for a big regular-season stretch run? - With the NASCAR, Cup Series regular-season winding down, I analyzed which drivers have the right momentum and track fit to make a late charge before the Chase field is set.
🏁🎙️ Podracing: Back on Track - In this week’s Podracing, Tyler Lauletta and I talked about our off-week plans — I finally saw The Odyssey! — and dug into my story on stretch-run projections. Then we each brought our own “wish lists” of what we wanna see between now and The Chase. Finally, we looked ahead to the weekend in Iowa.
📊 Chart(s) of the week:
Here were my favorite items of the week from Scoreboard, my daily newsletter for Sherwood News…
⚾ On who added the most net veteran WAR talent at the trade deadline…
⚾ …and where they added it:
🏈 On preseason CFB polls versus playoff odds…
⚾ On the “CrowTani” MVP debate…
⚾ On Boston’s rare recent hawt streak…
🏒 On the Penguins’ 8-year Ville Koivunen bet…
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👀 Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 The Four Ways to Build a College Football Team in 2026 and The NFL Pre-Season Stats You Should Care About by Ray Carpenter
🏈 Mailbag: A Different Kind of Superleague? by Split Zone Duo
⚾ We Tried Tracker: Skubal De La Cruz Deadline Edition by Davy Andrews
⚾ Bochy Brings Losing Record to Cooperstown by Dan Schlossberg (Note: I was surprised by this!)
⚾ Intra-Division Tax is real. The Red Sox & Brewers are prime examples. by Steph
⚾ The Battery Just Showed Why the Braves Built It by Lindsay Crosby
⚾ Shohei Ohtani's Days as a Starting Pitcher May Be Over by Edward Egros
⚾ The Dodgers Deserve Your Praise, Not Your Vitriol by Andrew Steele
⚾ Four homers in a game – when will someone hit five? by Mark Kolier
Note: My favorite of these:
⚾ Inside Baseball: A problem that won't go away by Daniel Evensen
🏀▶️ When is an NBA player actually ‘Ring Chasing’? by Kofie Yeboah
🏀 Spike Eskin vs. the Bronsexuals: One Philly radio host, one explosive take, many reactions by Ethan Strauss
⚽ Como 1907 Might Be Building the Blueprint for Modern Football by David Skilling
🏁 NASCAR Sets the Stage For Smoother Races and The FIA’s Schedule Games Continue by Aaron Bearden
🏁 Why F1 Drivers are Elite Athletes and How Realistic Are F1 Simulators? by Formula Reports
🏒 Macklin Celebrini will be the NHL's highest-paid player. Now what? by Brendan Farrell
🥇 The Week in International Sport: a Commonwealth Games special by Ben Wylie
🎵▶️ Remaking 1901 by Phoenix to Learn Why It’s So Good by Ego Dip
▶️ Old YouTube Game(s) of the Week
1999 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game - Browns vs. Cowboys (Note: 2nd Half is here)
🎵 Music to Play Us Out
[1989] Mezzoforte / Playing For Time (Full Album)
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
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Thanks Neil! And a guy named Scooter should never be the guy to hit four homers in one game!