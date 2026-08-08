Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Kolier's avatar
Mark Kolier
5h

Thanks Neil! And a guy named Scooter should never be the guy to hit four homers in one game!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Neil Paine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture