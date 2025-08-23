In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.

What I did this week

Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

🏈 Programming Note: I soft-launched my 📈2025 NFL Power Ratings and Projections🏈 on Friday with the initial set of ratings and projections. I may end up adding more Vegas-style sources to anchor the priors before Week 1, and I definitely want to add a tab for classic Elo ratings (which are good for storytelling at the very least), but the basic bones of this year’s model are there now.

🏈 Other Programming Note: Remember that, as the 2025 college football season gets underway this weekend, I ranked the 70 best returning QBs from last year who are back on (somebody’s) campus this season.

Some interesting things I read/watched this week

A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with or endorse what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.

Old YouTube Game of the Week

1996 Pigskin Classic (Note: That’s what they used to call Week Zero)

Music to Play Us Out

“Baker Street” by Gerry Rafferty

Filed under: Weekly Round-up